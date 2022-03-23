U.S. markets close in 1 hour 14 minutes

PPWI's Commitment to Health Care with a Health Equity Lens Nationally Recognized with a Transformational Gift from Mackenzie Scott

·2 min read

MILWAUKEE, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin (PPWI) announced the receipt of a $17 million dollar donation from renowned national philanthropist Mackenzie Scott in recognition of PPWI's strong history of providing and expanding access to health care to those most in need across the state, and efforts to anchor the work in health equity. This is the largest individual gift ever received by PPWI and it comes at a critical moment when access to legal abortion is threatened and continued access to PPWI's breadth of health, education and advocacy services is important in addressing health inequities. This gift will accelerate PPWI's ability to provide safe and affordable health care to all patients no matter what is decided in the courts or passed by legislative bodies.

(PRNewsfoto/Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin)
(PRNewsfoto/Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin)

"We are so grateful to Ms. Scott for her belief and significant investment in the essential health care that Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin has proudly provided for nearly 90 years, particularly in this critical moment," said Tanya Atkinson, President and CEO of Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin. "Our work is deeply rooted in the core belief that having a strong and healthy community is making sure everybody has access to the health care they need no matter the zip code, race, immigration status, ability to pay, gender, or sexual orientation," Atkinson continued. "We are also committed to advancing care with health equity as our north star."

The current threat to reproductive freedoms and health is urgent. In addition to efforts to limit birth control access and other family planning services, Wisconsin is facing the most serious threat to abortion access in 50 years that could impact nearly 1.3 million women. These barriers to health care have a disproportionate and devastating effect on the health, wellbeing, and financial stability of those who are Black and Latinx.

"This gift brings the organization to the halfway point towards the fundraising goal of a special $36 million fund designed to fuel mission needs in communities throughout Wisconsin," Atkinson continued. "Thanks to Ms. Scott and our relentless supporters, our doors are open and we will fight until every person has the freedom to decide if and when to become a parent and to raise their children in safe and sustainable communities," Atkinson concluded.

If you are interested in being part of this unprecedented and historic moment for reproductive healthcare with your own meaningful gift, go to ppwi.org and select Donate.

Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin is a nonprofit health care provider serving 60,000 patients annually at 22 health centers. Planned Parenthood provides the full range of comprehensive reproductive health care including well woman exams, breast and cervical cancer screenings, STI testing and treatment, birth control and abortion care at three locations.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ppwis-commitment-to-health-care-with-a-health-equity-lens-nationally-recognized-with-a-transformational-gift-from-mackenzie-scott-301509304.html

SOURCE Planned Parenthood Advocates of Wisconsin

