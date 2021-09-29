PQShield and Kudelski Security Partner to Address Quantum Threat

Recognising the need to prepare for quantum threats, firms join forces to advise business and government clients on how to address risks

OXFORD, England, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PQShield , the cybersecurity company specialising in post-quantum cryptography, today announces a reciprocal agreement with Kudelski Security , the cybersecurity division within the Kudelski Group (SIX:KUD.S) to work together to address data protection as we near the era of quantum computing.

Within the agreement, PQShield will offer expert training and advisory services to Kudelski's clients, alongside post-quantum cryptography solutions for both software and hardware, to make preparations to address quantum threats. In addition to advisory services, there will be a collaborative referral and co-marketing relationship to support Kudelski Security's go-to-market strategy.

Kudelski Security launched its quantum security practice in December 2020 in recognition of the threat quantum technology raises in the future. Working with PQShield will bolster the practice by expanding availability of expert advisory and applied security resources, as well as providing clients the potential to utilise PQShield's quantum-ready cryptographic solutions for both software and hardware.

Headquartered in Oxford, with additional teams in the Netherlands and France, PQShield is helping businesses prepare for the quantum threat by pioneering the development and commercial deployment of quantum-ready cryptographic solutions for hardware, software and communications. With one of the UK's highest concentrations of cryptography PhDs outside academia and the classified sector, the PQShield team is also a leading contributor to NIST's post-quantum cryptography standardisation project , now in its concluding stages, having contributed two of the seven finalist algorithms.

Several leading device manufacturers have already chosen PQShield's PQC IP for integration into hardware security solutions that will be compliant with upcoming US NIST/FIPS post-quantum cryptography standards, as well as localised standards from the likes of BSI in Germany.

Dr. Ali El Kaafarani, CEO and Founder of PQShield, said:

"Our partnership with Kudelski Security offers a great opportunity for us to educate the wider business world on the risks quantum technologies pose to secure data. We want to support Kudelski Security - whose commitment to empowering businesses to tackle the quantum threat is laudable and necessary - in advising companies looking to take a proactive approach in mitigating new risks.

"I am proud of the endorsement in PQShield's expertise in quantum-resistant cryptography indicated by this partnership, and am excited to see where the relationship takes us."

Andrew Howard, chief executive officer, Kudelski Security, said:

"This partnership will build on our internal knowledge across our teams of researchers, analysis and cryptographers and bolster them with the industry leading expertise from PQShield."

Tommaso Gagliardoni, Senior Expert in Quantum Security and Cryptography at Kudelski Security, added:

"There are certain sectors in business and government where there is a desire to secure sensitive data over a longer time span. These sectors are already starting to address the quantum threat to prevent bad actors from leveraging this technology against their encrypted data. I look forward to working alongside the experts at PQShield to educate industry and share best practice to help organisations secure their sensitive information now and for years to come."

PQShield is a cybersecurity startup that specialises in post-quantum cryptography, protecting information from today's attacks while readying organisations for the threat landscape of tomorrow. It is the only cybersecurity company that can demonstrate quantum-safe cryptography on chips, in applications and in the cloud. Headquartered in Oxford, with additional teams in the Netherlands and France, its quantum-secure cryptographic solutions work with companies' legacy systems to protect devices and sensitive data now and for years to come. PQShield is principally backed by Kindred Capital, Crane Venture Partners, Oxford Sciences Innovation, and InnovateUK. Its latest white papers are available to read here .

