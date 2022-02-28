U.S. markets close in 2 hours 36 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,338.63
    -46.02 (-1.05%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,646.64
    -412.11 (-1.21%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,626.46
    -68.17 (-0.50%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,043.14
    +2.21 (+0.11%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    96.46
    +4.87 (+5.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,899.00
    +11.40 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.37 (+1.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1208
    -0.0063 (-0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8700
    -0.1160 (-5.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3402
    -0.0008 (-0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.0100
    -0.5500 (-0.48%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,198.17
    +2,146.47 (+5.50%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    933.19
    +69.46 (+8.04%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,458.25
    -31.21 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,526.82
    +50.32 (+0.19%)
     

The PR boss behind Groupon, Lemonade and Squarespace shares how to land press coverage at TechCrunch Early Stage

Jordan Crook
·3 min read

Fledgling early-stage founders need two essentials to get their startups off the ground and onto solid footing — funding and media exposure. Earned media can translate into funding, but it can also translate into more recruiting options for folks who have just fundraised. And, if you place an article in the right publication, it can also grow your customer base.

Media coverage in credible outlets can shift your startup’s trajectory in the right direction without using any of your marketing dollars. It introduces your company to a wider or more targeted audience and, ultimately, it can be a sign that you’ve finally made it.

Sounds great, right? But you’re not the only startup looking to score high-quality media coverage. Journalists are inundated with a veritable firehose of pitches on the daily. They, like their audiences, can have short attention spans and will likely grow impatient with pitches that are too long-winded or aren't relevant to them.

Learning how to establish mutually respectful, enduring relationships with journalists will serve you now and throughout your entrepreneurial career. Developing your media-pitching skillset ranks right up there with honing your investor pitch.

That’s why we invited Elliott Tomaeno, founder and CEO of ASTRSK, to share best practices in the aptly named session, How To Get Earned Media at TechCrunch Early Stage on April 14. He’ll detail the way journalists think about news and outline effective strategies to cut through the noise and grab their attention. In short, he’ll explain why he believes the most important work takes place before you send the first email to a reporter.

Tomaeno founded ASTRSK, a NYC-based PR firm, in 2012. He brings a wealth of experience weaving compelling startup stories and pitching them to the press. During the past decade, Tomaeno’s client roster has included dozens of innovative companies including Groupon, Lemonade, Misfits Market, Moo, Prime Video, Squarespace, THINX and TomboyX.

ASTRSK has participated in launching more than 300 startups and tech products, and it’s been part of 12 exits. An angel investor, Tomaeno placed bets on the Female Founders Fund and is an LP in Primary Ventures.

Prior to ASTRSK, Tomaeno spent 15 years developing his PR acumen at various agencies in San Francisco, NYC, London and Paris. Companies he worked with include Facebook, Eventbrite, Squarespace, Frank & Oak, Glu Mobile, ClassPass and Zola.

Tomaeno’s spent his life telling startup's stories to the press and at TC Early Stage, he’ll share the right way to attract and pitch journalists to help you land invaluable media exposure for your business.

TC Early Stage sessions provide plenty of time to engage, ask questions and walk away with a deeper, working understanding of topics and skills that are essential to startup success. There are just a few more tickets left at this price so register now to reserve your seat before prices almost double!

https://tcprotectedembed.com/protected-iframe/b6f445c529505450998e267e5bda5397 ( function() { var func = function() { var iframe = document.getElementById('wpcom-iframe-b6f445c529505450998e267e5bda5397') if ( iframe ) { iframe.onload = function() { iframe.contentWindow.postMessage( { 'msg_type': 'poll_size', 'frame_id': 'wpcom-iframe-b6f445c529505450998e267e5bda5397' }, "https:\/\/tcprotectedembed.com" ); } } // Autosize iframe var funcSizeResponse = function( e ) { var origin = document.createElement( 'a' ); origin.href = e.origin; // Verify message origin if ( 'tcprotectedembed.com' !== origin.host ) return; // Verify message is in a format we expect if ( 'object' !== typeof e.data || undefined === e.data.msg_type ) return; switch ( e.data.msg_type ) { case 'poll_size:response': var iframe = document.getElementById( e.data._request.frame_id ); if ( iframe && '' === iframe.width ) iframe.width = '100%'; if ( iframe && '' === iframe.height ) iframe.height = parseInt( e.data.height ); return; default: return; } } if ( 'function' === typeof window.addEventListener ) { window.addEventListener( 'message', funcSizeResponse, false ); } else if ( 'function' === typeof window.attachEvent ) { window.attachEvent( 'onmessage', funcSizeResponse ); } } if (document.readyState === 'complete') { func.apply(); /* compat for infinite scroll */ } else if ( document.addEventListener ) { document.addEventListener( 'DOMContentLoaded', func, false ); } else if ( document.attachEvent ) { document.attachEvent( 'onreadystatechange', func ); } } )();

Recommended Stories

  • Ukrainian girl celebrates 3rd birthday as war rages outside

    "I'm afraid to go for a walk with her, I forbid her to go up to the windows and turn on the light at night," a mother in Kharkiv said.

  • Battlefield 2042 Pulls Russian Helicopter Skin 'In Light Of Current Events'

    Last week, Battlefield 2042 developers DICE first offered, then pulled, a limited-release skin that featured a smiling attack helicopter for the game’s Russian faction. They decided that now was not the best time to be giving players such rewards.

  • The Top 5 States for Retirees to Buy Cheap Property

    Buying vacant land for future gain is high-risk. Look for low prices in undeveloped areas likely to see a building boom in the near future. Here are five.

  • North Korea fires ballistic missile in resumption of testing

    North Korea launched a ballistic missile into the sea on Sunday, its neighbors said, in a resumption of weapons tests that came as the United States and its allies are focused on Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The missile launch was the eighth of its kind this year.

  • Startups scramble in wake of Ukraine invasion

    As so many have said -- far more eloquently than me -- the invasion of Ukraine is a story that impacts all of us, whether we’re on the ground there or not. My brilliant colleagues put together a story on how the tech industry is responding to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; I urge you to read it. What I’m hearing from sources is that startup founders are mainly offering financial assistance to employees who are in Ukraine or neighboring countries.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • European stocks skid on tightening Russian sanctions, while defense companies rally

    European stocks slumped on Monday, responding to a ratcheting up on sanctions against Russia as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continued.

  • Gazprom, Rosneft Shares Tumble, but the Energy Giants Are Putin’s Safety Net

    Russia is still pumping and exporting vast amounts of oil and natural gas to the rest of the world in the face of Western sanctions. At the heart of it lie London-listed energy giants Gazprom and Rosneft.

  • Bonds Gain as Safety Trumps Inflation Fears Amid Russia Fallout

    (Bloomberg) -- Government bonds rose as investors piled into haven assets to ride out the market fallout from unprecedented sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S. and its allies over the weekend.Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Ban

  • Business world gets fresh prod to prepare for physical climate risk

    As investors and businesses increasingly pledge to cut their carbon emissions, scientists on Monday offered a fresh warning about the need to better understand and plan for the physical damage caused by global warming. Rising sea levels, water and food scarcity, as well as the impacts of hurricanes, floods and drought are likely to become more frequent and severe, leaving companies and their investors exposed to mounting losses that are poorly understood. A report from the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) issued a "dire warning" of the consequences of failing to cap global warming at 1.5 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels and adapting properly to the impacts of climate change.

  • Dow, S&P 500 drop 1% after major sanctions against Russia

    (Reuters) -Wall Street's main indexes slid in volatile trading on Monday, with bank stocks leading the drop as investors digested powerful Western sanctions against Russia. "Investors are trying to digest the potential impact of the economic sanctions - that's really more dominant in investors thoughts than the actual potential for greater military conflict," said Rick Meckler, partner at Cherry Lane Investments in New Vernon, New Jersey. Officials from Russia and Ukraine met for peace talks earlier in the day, but the meeting ended with no breakthrough.

  • Bitcoin Breaks Above $40K

    Bitcoin, the world’s largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, regained the key psychological threshold of $40,000 even as the situation with respect to Ukraine continued to deteriorate. "The move to isolate and cripple Russia's economy seems to be reacted positively by the market at the moment," said Lennard Neo, analyst at Stack Funds. Bitcoin (BTC) fell to as low as $37,000 over the weekend as Russian President Putin put his country's nuclear forces on alert, and the West amped up what it hopes will be crippling financial sanctions.

  • Dollar Surges Versus Almost Everything on Ukraine Conflict Risks

    (Bloomberg) -- The dollar is rising against virtually every peer as fallout from the deepening conflict in Ukraine supercharges demand for the world’s reserve currency. Most Read from BloombergEU Discusses Sanctions on Tycoons; Euro Slides: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateMusk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaWest Cuts Some Russian Banks From SWIFT, Sanctions Central BankPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated

  • Is AMC Stock A Buy Now? Here's What Fundamentals, Chart Action, Fund Ownership Metrics Say

    In 2020, AMC lost $16.15 a share. Over the past five quarters, the company's sales have shrunk 22% to 99% vs. year-ago levels. Such results normally devastate most companies.

  • AB Foods' Primark outlook improving as inflation weighs on food businesses

    LONDON (Reuters) -Associated British Foods said on Monday the outlook for its Primark fashion business was improving, though it cautioned its food businesses were facing increasing inflationary pressures. The group said sales and adjusted operating profit for its first half to March 5 would be "strongly ahead" of the prior year and ahead of pre-COVID 19 levels, reflecting a better performance from Primark. Primark's sales were forecast to be well over 60% ahead of last year at constant currency with an operating profit margin of 11%.

  • Target to invest up to $300 million to lift starting wage range to $15 to $24, expand health benefits

    Target Corp. announced Monday that it will lift its starting wage range to $15 to $24. Nearly two years ago, Target raised its starting pay to $15. The new pay range will apply to all hourly workers across stores, the supply chain and more, and puts the retailer in a position to be a "wage leader in every market where it operates," the company said in a statement. A new hire's starting pay will depend on the position and the local market. Target is also expanding its health benefits alongside th

  • Brookfield to Buy 60% of First Abu Dhabi Bank’s Payment Arm

    (Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. signed an agreement to buy 60% of the payments business of First Abu Dhabi Bank PJSC at a $1.15 billion valuation. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdatePutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’Elon Musk Activates Starlink Satellites in Response to Ukraine PleaSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Sa

  • Why One Analyst Turned Upbeat Ahead of Dollar Tree’s Earnings

    BMO Capital Markets analyst Kelly Bania upgraded the stock to Outperform from Market Perform, and raised her target for the price to $170 from $155.

  • Asian markets mixed amid Ukraine war, Russia sanctions, energy worries

    Asian shares were mixed Monday as Western nations moved to tighten sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin escalated tensions by ordering Russian nuclear forces put on high alert.

  • Two Stocks Turned $10,000 Into $17,203 In 2 Months

    It's been a rough two months for most S&P 500 investors — but not all. There are still plenty of ways to make big money in this market.