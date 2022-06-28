U.S. markets close in 6 hours 13 minutes

PR DAILY NAMES SPM COMMUNICATIONS A 2022 TOP AGENCY OF THE YEAR

·2 min read

Nationally ranked Dallas-based agency takes honors in boutique category

DALLAS, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- SPM Communications, an award-winning public relations, crisis management and social media marketing agency, has been named a 2022 Boutique Agency of the Year in PR Daily's Top Agencies Awards.

SPM Communications is ranked in the nation’s top 100 independent PR firms and specializes in supporting food, retail, lifestyle, apparel and restaurant brands with media relations, crisis management, social media marketing and influencer relations. (PRNewsfoto/SPM Communications)
SPM Communications is ranked in the nation’s top 100 independent PR firms and specializes in supporting food, retail, lifestyle, apparel and restaurant brands with media relations, crisis management, social media marketing and influencer relations. (PRNewsfoto/SPM Communications)

The annual awards recognize excellence in U.S. agencies of varying sizes. SPM, which specializes in consumer brands in the restaurant, food, retail, franchise and lifestyle categories, was specifically called out for its "No Jerks" policy and outstanding work to help client Chuck E. Cheese with its largest-ever brand transformation and remodel project for its entire fleet of Fun Centers across the country.

In profiling the award winners, PR Daily said, "SPM Communications' efforts to pivot to remote work while keeping in-person events and media opportunities afloat at the same time has led to a spot as a Boutique Agency of the Year in PR Daily's Top Agencies Awards. While clients whip up good food and fun games, SPM Communications brings the buzz. Working with the Chuck E. Cheese brand [CEC Entertainment, the parent company of Chuck E. Cheese, Pasqually's Pizza & Wings and Peter Piper Pizza] this year showed the agency's creativity and resilience by putting together in-person events while accommodating varying health protocols across the country. In the end, the 'No Jerks' policy keeps helping people have fun."

SPM founder and President Suzanne Miller said the agency owes the award to the dedication and creativity of its account teams, its people-first culture and its partnership with smart clients.

"You can't do great work without great clients, so we share this award with them," said Miller. "Internally, our 'No Jerks' policy creates a culture of mutual respect where creativity can thrive and we can do our best work, so we are especially gratified that PR Daily specifically mentioned it as a winning factor."

About SPM Communications Inc.

Founded in 1999, Dallas-based SPM Communications is an award-winning PR and social agency that provides media and influencer relations, crisis management and social media marketing to multiple brands within its areas of expertise, including national and regional restaurant, food, retail, franchise and lifestyle. SPM has been named a PR News Top Places to Work and Agency Elite Top 100 and was listed on Forbes' prestigious "America's Best PR Agencies 2021." More information is available on Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter @spmcomm, and on Facebook at www.Facebook.com/spmcommunications.

MEDIA CONTACT
Kristen Kauffman
214-379-7000
kristen@spmcommunications.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pr-daily-names-spm-communications-a-2022-top-agency-of-the-year-301576411.html

SOURCE SPM Communications

