PR Newswire Expands Sponsored Placement Network of Premium Publishers to Europe and Canada

·3 min read

Program powers an integrated strategy across earned and paid media for maximum amplification of company news stories

LONDON, July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire, a Cision company, is now expanding its sponsored placement product line globally, including Europe and Canada. This expanded network will allow companies to bridge the gap between earned and paid media opportunities by seamlessly converting their press release from PR Newswire into a digital media asset that can be simultaneously and strategically placed across paid publications. Communications professionals will be able to utilize this multi-channel distribution tool in their overall strategy, incorporating content to amplify the story, reach targeted audiences, and maximize its visibility for coverage.

Sponsored Placement
Sponsored Placement

"Cision's expanded investment into sponsored placement is a testament to the power of integrated brand storytelling. Research by Gartner found that integrated campaigns across more than four channels outperform single or dual-channel campaigns by 300%," said Nicole Guillot, Cision COO and President of PR Newswire. "Enhancing a consistent brand message drives value and increases effectiveness for brand building across multiple communications channels."

This sponsored placement offering allows communications professionals to reach a broader audience in previously untapped markets.

  • Amplify: Leverage the credibility of trusted publications by integrating paid brand content on premium sites customers are already visiting

  • Target: Hyper-target audiences for a brand's story, including specific targets of interest pinpointed with custom awareness or engagement campaigns

  • Visibility: A perfect complement to earned and multi-channel media efforts, native paid advertising can further a company's impact, increasing impressions and measurable ROI

"With Sponsored Placement, we were able to increase the visibility of our World Living Soils Forum by sharing the announcement on French magazine sites," said Alain Lavital, Communications Director of Moët Hennessy, a client of Cision. "We reached 197,000 impressions over a period of one week which added 190 registrations to our site. We plan on using the service to support our future announcements."

Press releases rank as the top preferred means of communicating news and company milestones to journalists, according to to Cision's 2022 State of the Media Report. Combining press releases with native advertising—which is proven to be more trustworthy, engaging and provide higher click-through rates than traditional forms of advertising—enhances visibility for the stories communicators want to share. 

About Cision

As a global leader in PR, marketing and social media management technology and intelligence, Cision helps brands and organisations to identify, connect and engage with customers and stakeholders to drive business results. PR Newswire, helps companies meet their communications and disclosure needs. A network of approximately 1.1 billion influencers, in-depth monitoring, analytics and its Brandwatch and Falcon.io social media platforms headline a premier suite of solutions. Cision has offices in 24 countries throughout the Americas, EMEA and APAC. For more information about Cision's award-winning solutions, including Cision Communications Cloud®, visit https://www.cision.co.uk/and follow @CisionUK on Twitter.

Contact Information:

For media inquiries, please contact:

marketinguk@prnewswire.co.uk

Infographic - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1856838/Cision_Infographic.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1856839/Cision_Nicole_Guillot.jpg
Logo -  https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1767136/Cision_Logo.jpg

 

 

Nicole Guillot, Chief Operating Officer, Cision
Nicole Guillot, Chief Operating Officer, Cision
(PRNewsfoto/Cision)
(PRNewsfoto/Cision)

