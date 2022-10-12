U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,604.75
    +5.50 (+0.15%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    29,297.00
    +31.00 (+0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    10,867.50
    +22.50 (+0.21%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,700.50
    +3.60 (+0.21%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.66
    -0.69 (-0.77%)
     

  • Gold

    1,670.70
    -15.30 (-0.91%)
     

  • Silver

    19.08
    -0.41 (-2.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9697
    -0.0008 (-0.09%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9390
    +0.0510 (+1.31%)
     

  • Vix

    33.63
    +1.18 (+3.64%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.0941
    -0.0035 (-0.32%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.2590
    +0.4600 (+0.32%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,053.32
    +6.85 (+0.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    432.64
    +0.33 (+0.08%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,885.23
    -74.08 (-1.06%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,386.04
    -15.21 (-0.06%)
     

PR Newswire Host Media Tour at Bloomberg Hong Kong Attended By Senior PR & Communications Professionals

·2 min read

News production and publishing policies are shared by the editorial team.

HONG KONG, Oct. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire recently hosted a media tour at Bloomberg Hong Kong, with more than 20 PR and marketing professionals in attendance welcomed by the Bloomberg editorial team. The PR Newswire team visited the multi-functional office of Bloomberg, the global financial media industry leader, and learned about news production and release policy from their editorial teams.

Media Tours are one of the regular initiatives the PR Newswire team organizes in their 9 locations across the Asia-Pacific. The events tighten the communications gap between PR professionals and the media and offer both sides the opportunity to learn more about each respective profession and industry.

The tour in Bloomberg, Hong Kong tour, brought the group through the various new studios, video studios, control rooms, and the recreation area, where the participants enjoyed an unlimited supply of drinks & nibbles as befitting of Bloomberg's renowned friendly corporate culture.

Apart from the tour, there was a sharing session led by the News Directors, Anchors & production team members from Bloomberg about their day-to-day challenges and the latest development in the finance media landscape. They also answered some burning questions from the audience, including their view on trending topics like environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG), as well as tips on getting noticed out of thousands of pitching emails in their inbox.

Bloomberg Anchor David Ingles introduced the news production process to the attending relations and marketing specialists.
Bloomberg Anchor David Ingles introduced the news production process to the attending relations and marketing specialists.

 

The Bloomberg News production team members explain how they work with anchors.
The Bloomberg News production team members explain how they work with anchors.

PR Newswire regularly organizes online & in-person events for PR & Communications professionals & the media professionals to network and learn the latest development in the community.

The company's Audience Development team maintains an extensive & up-to-date media network in each region and is the driving force for such events. Contact us at hkmedia@prnasia.com if you would like to host the next Media Tour at your outlet.

About PR Newswire
PR Newswire, a Cision Ltd. company, is a leading global provider of news distribution and earned media software and services. In conjunction with Cision's cloud-based communications product suite, PR Newswire's services enable marketers, corporate communicators, and investor relations officers to identify key influencers, engage target audiences, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content dissemination network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire powers the stories of organizations around the world. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions. Visit www.prnasia.com for more information.

(PRNewsfoto/PR Newswire)
(PRNewsfoto/PR Newswire)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pr-newswire-host-media-tour-at-bloomberg-hong-kong-attended-by-senior-pr--communications-professionals-301646773.html

SOURCE PR Newswire

Recommended Stories

  • PayPal deepens in-store push with U.S. launch of payment terminal

    PayPal Holdings Inc. is continuing its foray into in-store commerce with the launch of a portable payment terminal in the U.S.

  • Binance and Talent Network Break GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS™ Title for World's Largest Cryptocurrency Lesson

    The GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS title for the largest cryptocurrency lesson in the world was achieved on Friday, October 7th at Blockchain Land Nuevo León, Mexico. 289 people attended the class given by Binance, the world's leading blockchain and crypto infrastructure provider and the largest digital asset exchange by volume.

  • The Two Words That Terrify Junior Employees

    Curt notes sent by higher-ups wreck weekends and family time; ‘Until you’ve gotten that 10 p.m. ‘pls fix,’ you just don’t get it.’

  • /R E P E A T -- CGI and Aktia announce strategic business and IT partnership/

    CGI (NYSE: GIB) (TSX: GIB.A) and Aktia (OMXH: AKTIA) have entered into a strategic partnership giving CGI responsibility for a major part of Aktia's banking IT services, including the development and maintenance of 150 mission-critical applications. The partnership, valued at approximately 50 MEUR (approx. 75 MCAD), will enable Aktia to enhance operation and development of existing banking products and services, as well as accelerate the development of new products and services, to improve the c

  • Black Businesses, Entrepreneurs In Arizona are Fighting To Stay Afloat

    Nonprofit State of Black Arizona released a report earlier this summer that more than 50% of Back business owners in the Copper State are struggling

  • Heading Into Holiday Peak, Shipping Challenges Expected for SMBs

    Steve Denton of UPS subsidiary, Ware2Go, discusses why partnerships are the secret sauce to combatting a busy shopping season.

  • New Loan Discovery Platform Bags Announces $2.5 Million Seed Financing To Boost Diverse and Woman Owned Businesses

    A new loan discovery platform helps you secure the bag and get the working capital you need.

  • Danielle Barrs at the 2022 1Sustainability Conference

    On how businesses are greening their energy mix

  • JPMorgan Chase Is a Leader, But Now on the Downside

    Banking biggie JPMorgan Chase & Co has a dynamic leader in the form of Jamie Dimon but even his leadership skills and foresight have not prevented a decline in the stock price. Let's check on the stock after Dimon warned about a recession Monday and the bank gets set to report its third-quarter earnings Friday morning.

  • Dice Therapeutics Touches Record High As Psoriasis Pill Promises To Lead Its Class

    Dice stock skyrocketed Tuesday after the biotech company unveiled promising early-stage test results for a psoriasis pill.

  • Poll Shows Disconnect Between Frontline Workers and C-suite

    Research from Axonify and Nudge shows differences in awareness about store-level struggles.

  • Binance Exec on the Company's M&A Outlook

    Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao (CZ) said the company may spend over $1 billion this year on deals. Chief Communications Officer Patrick Hillmann says "we're going to continue to keep our powder dry" amid this bear market, while discussing the attractive projects they see in the space.

  • Wynn stock suffers biggest selloff in 2 1/2 years after new COVID lockdowns in China

    MARKET PULSE Shares of Wynn Resorts Lt. (WYNN) tumbled 11.6% in afternoon trading Monday, enough to pace the S&P 500’s (SPX) losers, after some cities in China started imposing new COVID-related lockdowns.

  • U.S. gives reprieve from export curbs to at least two non-Chinese chipmakers in China - sources

    OAKLAND, Calif and WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government on Tuesday allowed at least two non-Chinese chipmakers operating in China to receive restricted goods and services without their suppliers seeking licenses, easing the burden of a new crackdown on the Chinese chip sector, according to industry sources. The Biden administration had planned to spare foreign companies operating in China such as South Korean memory chip makers SK Hynix Inc and Samsung Electronics Co from the brunt of new restrictions, but the rules published on Friday failed to exempt such firms, the sources said. As published, the rules require licenses before U.S. exports can be shipped to facilities with advanced chip production in China, as part of a U.S. bid to slow Beijing's technological and military advances.

  • Mexico Begins Secretive Annual Oil Hedge to Lock in 2023 Revenue

    (Bloomberg) -- Mexico has begun its massive annual oil-hedging program, which typically draws Wall Street banks such as Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and seeks to lock in crude revenues.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpThis Is What 7% Mortgages Will Do to the Housing MarketUkraine Latest: Biden Sees Putin as Both Rational and IrrationalThe nation is taking on

  • Hillenbrand finalizes $579 million acquisition of Linxis Group

    Batesville-based Hillenbrand (NYSE: HI) announced Monday it has finalized its acquisition of French company Linxis Group. Linxis Group and its six brands provide mixing, ingredient automation and portioning solutions for the food industry, according to a news release. The firm will add more 1,000 people to Hillenbrand's global headcount.

  • Apple and Snowflake Are Among the S&P 500’s Weakest Stocks. Why They May Rebound.

    Apple, Snowflake, Home Depot, Lowe’s, and Lululemon dove through the summer. Evercore strategists sees signs these five could outperform as the market recovers.

  • Ark Analyst Stands by Prediction Bitcoin Price Will Top $1 Million

    (Bloomberg) -- Ark Investment Management analyst Yassine Elmandjra is standing by his firm’s prediction that Bitcoin’s price will shoot past the million-dollar mark, despite this year’s massive sell-off in the digital currency. Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Bruta

  • US Tech Curbs Could Halve Growth of China’s Top Chipmaker

    (Bloomberg) -- US restrictions on China’s access to advanced American technologies could slash growth of the country’s largest chipmaker by half next year, Bloomberg Intelligence estimates.Most Read from BloombergHere’s How Weird Things Are Getting in the Housing MarketIntel Plans Thousands of Job Cuts in Face of PC SlowdownHome Flippers Get Burned by US Housing Market’s Sudden SlumpIt’s Official: The Fed’s in the RedJamie Dimon’s S&P 500 Bear Market: Brutal, Far From Unimaginable Semiconductor

  • Fintech Stocks To Watch Amid Worries Over 2023 Estimate Revisions

    Fintech stocks have under-performed vs. the S&P 500 amid fears of a recession and competition from startups and tech giants Apple and Amazon.