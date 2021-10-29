U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,571.00
    -16.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    35,573.00
    -40.00 (-0.11%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,649.25
    -115.50 (-0.73%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,291.50
    -3.60 (-0.16%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    82.81
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,797.00
    -5.60 (-0.31%)
     

  • Silver

    24.05
    -0.08 (-0.31%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1678
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5680
    +0.0390 (+2.55%)
     

  • Vix

    16.53
    -0.45 (-2.65%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3792
    -0.0002 (-0.02%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5890
    +0.0170 (+0.01%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    61,554.77
    +2,687.71 (+4.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,502.48
    +83.10 (+5.85%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,249.47
    -3.80 (-0.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,700.59
    -119.50 (-0.41%)
     

PR Newswire Launches Inaugural ESG Communications Handbook in APAC

·4 min read

HONG KONG, Oct. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/-- PR Newswire today released its ESG Communications Handbook, the company's first whitepaper dedicated to Environmental, Social, and Governance communications in Asia-Pacific.

Logo (PRNewsfoto/PR Newswire)
Logo (PRNewsfoto/PR Newswire)

This handbook, which is a resource for investor relations professionals, public relations professionals and board secretaries, covers the importance of ESG and information disclosure by listed companies, shares how companies can develop effective strategies and offers best practices on communicating ESG activities to the media.

PR Newswire&#39;s ESG Communications Handbook
PR Newswire's ESG Communications Handbook

Download the PR Newswire's ESG Communication Handbook here.

ESG initiatives can shape and influence investors and the public's perception of brands. In recent years, more listed companies are starting to pay attention to crafting ESG strategies and publishing data. The pandemic has accelerated interest in this burgeoning field, with more companies showing their commitment to areas such as sustainability, corporate social responsibility, and diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI).

ESG-related press releases (Jan - Jun 2021)
ESG-related press releases (Jan - Jun 2021)

In the first half of 2021, PR Newswire distributed a growing number of press releases related to topics such as climate change and carbon neutrality across the APAC region. The number of releases distributed increased from 23 in January to 284 in June. Industries that are more active in ESG communications include energy, business technology, industrial automation, health/medical/biotech, consumer products and retail, and finance and insurance.

Click here to download PR Newswire's ESG Communications Handbook or start with the key takeaways below.

Ten pointers:

The ESG Communications Handbook shares ten pointers on how brands can develop effective strategies. They include having employees as ESG ambassadors, who are excited to advocate for their company, as well as considering the long-term benefits of socially responsible efforts. One of them is having a robust workforce strategy that improves employee engagement and attracts high-quality talent, which boosts productivity and leads to a virtuous cycle of higher profitability.

Eight trendsetters:

How are companies leading the way when it comes to ESG communications? Some have set standards in the quality of sustainability disclosures, while others have linked senior executive bonus payouts to the attainment of ESG goals, and improved employee benefits in the wake of a pandemic. The handbook shares best practices from eight global companies from the investment, technology, consumer electronics, finance, manufacturing, and energy industries.

Three strategies:

PR and IR professionals can establish a strong ESG communications strategy by consistently integrating it in their daily management and operations. We find out best practices from two leading companies, Microsoft and Ping An Insurance Group.

Eight types of content:

Over the past two years, PR Newswire has distributed a growing number of ESG-related press releases in Asia-Pacific. We identified eight common types of press releases to help brands craft news angles for their news. These include announcing key wins at industry awards, and sharing results of initiatives such as building environmentally friendly factories and introducing green solutions.

Rounding out the handbook, we invited two IR professionals to share their insights into ESG communications. Dr Eva Chan, Founding Chairman and Fellow Member of Hong Kong Investor Relations Association. She says: "With regard to sustainability reporting, I would like to see more companies not only highlight positive aspects of their performance but also negative aspects such as where they have missed targets. I think The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong (HKEX)'s 'comply or explain' regulations will go some way to addressing this issue."

Richard Sheng, Secretary of Board of Directors and Brand Director at Ping An Insurance (Group) Co. of China Ltd., a company dually listed on the HKEX and the Shanghai Stock Exchange, says, "ESG is an important tool for financial enterprises to support societal progress. Ping An strives for transparency, openness, timeliness and credibility in the disclosure of ESG information. We will continue to share our ESG practices with investors, customers, the media, and governments to help investors make informed decisions."

For more trends and best practices on developing an effective ESG communications strategy, download PR Newswire's ESG Communications Handbook here.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire, a Cision Ltd. company, is a leading global provider of news distribution and earned media software and services. In conjunction with Cision's cloud-based communications product suite, PR Newswire's services enable marketers, corporate communicators, and investor relations officers to identify key influencers, engage target audiences, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content dissemination network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire powers the stories of organizations around the world. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions. Visit www.prnasia.com for more information.

SOURCE PR Newswire

Recommended Stories

  • Abbott Named One the 100 Best ESG Companies by Investor's Business Daily

    List recognizes companies with leading environmental, social and governance ratings, strong stock performance

  • Apple stock falls after missing Q4 earnings estimates

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre provides the key numbers from Apple's Q4 earnings report.&nbsp;

  • Why Twilio Stock Plunged Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO) fell 17.6% on Thursday after the communications software provider offered a tepid financial outlook and announced the departure of a key executive. Twilio's active customer base grew to over 250,000 accounts as of the end of September, up from 208,000 at the end of the year-ago quarter. Together, this helped to drive Twilio's revenue higher by 65% year over year to $740.2 million.

  • Apple says supply constraints worse than expected in Q4

    Neuberger Berman Managing Director Dan Flax joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss Apple's earnings results.&nbsp;

  • Why QuantumScape Stock Just Popped 8%

    Shares of QuantumScape (NYSE: QS) jumped 8.1% as of 1 p.m. EDT on Thursday after the solid-state rechargeable battery start-up announced that independent third-party tests verified the performance of its batteries as described in the company's own December 2020 presentation. QuantumScape reported that testing of three single-layer cells by Mobile Power Solutions, an independent lab, showed that its batteries successfully completed a simulation of how a battery might work in the real world, being roughly equivalent to 240,000 miles driven by a vehicle with a 300-mile range. This was still a lab test, and it remains to be shown that QuantumScape's technology will work in a real-world application.

  • In a market full of wild valuations, Bill Gates holds these stocks for the stable income growth

    Slow and steady wins the race. Even for Bill Gates.

  • 10 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 10 high dividend stocks with over 8% yield. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of dividend investing, you can go directly to the 5 High Dividend Stocks With Over 8% Yield. An increased income has always been one of the main attractions offered […]

  • What Investors Should Pay Attention to in AbbVie's Q3 Earnings Report

    With AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) third-quarter earnings report scheduled for Oct. 29, shareholders and prospective investors should be on alert. AbbVie is in the middle of transitioning its revenue base away from dependence on its blockbuster drug Humira, as its exclusivity protections are starting to expire outside the U.S. That means the company's stock is in a particularly sensitive time, as the prospective replacements for Humira are still in the process of ramping up. The earnings report will likely give investors updates on progress in the clinical trial pipeline, but the main dish will be the story about the pace of its revenue growth in Humira's replacements, or lack thereof.

  • Apple revenue misses expectations amid chip shortage

    Apple reported Q4 earnings missing analyst expectations on revenue.

  • Apple and Amazon are struggling, so investors may want to look to these tech stocks instead

    Both Apple Inc. and Amazon.com Inc. had rare earnings disappointments on Thursday, which may lead investors to look at another area for big holiday returns.

  • Positive Earnings Pushed Teladoc Health Shares Higher on Thursday

    Shares of Teladoc Health (NYSE: TDOC) are rising sharply in response to the company's third-quarter earnings call. Teladoc didn't raise the top end of its full-year revenue outlook, but the company did tighten up the expected range. Teladoc Health lost $84.3 million during the third quarter, according to generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP).

  • U.S. congresswoman Greene bought Trump SPAC shares

    (Reuters) -U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene, an ally of Donald Trump, bought as much as $50,000 worth of shares in the special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that has agreed to merge with the former president's new social media venture. Greene bought shares worth between $15,001 and $50,000 on Oct. 22, the day they rose in value by as much as 1,650% from what they were worth before the deal, as amateur traders and Trump supporters snapped them up, according to a regulatory filing published on Wednesday. The shares of the SPAC, Digital World Acquisition Corp, have given up most of their gains since Greene invested on Friday.

  • Ford Stock Breaks Out As Auto Giant Resumes Dividend, Hikes Outlook

    Ford Motor joined General Motors with a mixed report for the third quarter Wednesday. But Ford hiked full-year guidance and reinstated its dividend, after GM guided toward the "high end" of its 2021 earnings forecast.

  • How Gilead's Covid Drug Carried Its Third-Quarter Beat — And Why Shares Fell

    A big beat from Gilead's Covid treatment, Veklury, offset mixed sales for its other products, an analyst said Thursday as GILD stock toppled.

  • Apple Stock Tumbles After a Rare Sales Miss. Investors Aren’t Happy.

    Sales of iPhones, iPads, and wearables were all lower than expected in Apple's latest quarter. Supply constraints cost the company roughly $6 billion in revenue.

  • 3 Can't-Miss Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    These income stocks, with yields ranging from 1.8% to 7.4%, are the perfect place for investors to put their money to work during a downturn.

  • J.P. Morgan Sees These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Climbing Over 50%

    2021 has been marked by a litany of worries; from inflation getting out of hand, to the Fed’s tapering of its stimulus program, to fears of a slowdown in economic recovery amidst global shortages, supply chain issues and rising energy prices. Still, all these haven’t affected the stock market’s performance, with the main indexes constantly notching new highs. Even after September’s sharp drop, October has seen a swift bounce back. So, where to now? J.P. Morgan appears confident the bull run has

  • 5 Stocks Insiders Are Selling

    When insiders sell shares, it indicates their concern in the company’s prospects or that they view the stock as being overpriced. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go short on the stock. Insider sales should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a selling decision. Below is a look at a few recent notable insider sales. For more, check out Benzinga's insider transactions platform. Integra LifeSciences The Trade

  • Exxon Mobil Raised Its Dividend, Ensuring It Remains a ‘Dividend Aristocrat’

    Integrated oil giant Exxon Mobil raised its dividend, ensuring it will remain in the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats Index.

  • Starbucks reports quarterly earnings as pandemic continues to hit

    Greg Portell, partner and consumer practice lead at Kearney, talks about the latest figures out from the U.S. coffee chain.