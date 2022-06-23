U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    3,755.00
    -7.75 (-0.21%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,415.00
    -56.00 (-0.18%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,540.25
    -25.50 (-0.22%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,686.30
    -5.10 (-0.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    103.52
    -2.67 (-2.51%)
     

  • Gold

    1,835.90
    -2.50 (-0.14%)
     

  • Silver

    21.28
    -0.14 (-0.63%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0569
    -0.0001 (-0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1560
    -0.1510 (-4.57%)
     

  • Vix

    28.95
    -1.24 (-4.11%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2252
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4970
    -0.6430 (-0.47%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,302.22
    -146.63 (-0.72%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    433.31
    -2.77 (-0.63%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,089.22
    -62.83 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,146.71
    -2.84 (-0.01%)
     

PR Newswire's APAC Media Landscape 2022 Report Shares Top Industry Trends and Developments in the Region

·3 min read

HONG KONG, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PR Newswire, the leading global provider of news distribution and earned media software and services, launched its APAC Media Landscape 2022 report today. The report offers comprehensive insights into trends and developments in the media industry across 9 markets in the Asia-Pacific region.

PR Newswire APAC Media Landscape 2022
PR Newswire APAC Media Landscape 2022

The report enables businesses and PR & Communications professionals to better navigate the complex and diverse local media landscape in APAC with market-specific information. It includes popular media outlets, key changes to media policies and buzzworthy industry topics and issues. Markets that the report covers are Australia, mainland China, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, South Korea, Taiwan, and Thailand.

Some top media industry trends in the report include: the rise of news subscription services, e-commerce as additional revenue sources for media outlets, and more companies using technology like Artificial Intelligence to better target and understand digital audiences. With the acceleration of digitization in the media industry, there is also much buzz surrounding the Metaverse, which will redefine how audiences consume information virtually.

4 Key Trends from APAC Media Landscape 2022
4 Key Trends from APAC Media Landscape 2022

"We hope that this report can equip our clients with meaningful insights into the nuanced differences of how the media industry operates across different APAC markets and help shape their local communication strategy," said Royce Shih, Vice President and Head of Commercial, APAC at Cision, PR Newswire's parent company.

PR Newswire's APAC Media Landscape 2022 Report is organized by markets and each chapter comprises:

  • Overview: A summary of each market's media landscape

  • 2021 Media Highlights: Key happenings that have shaped the industry, from changes in media policies, restructuring and closure of major news outlets to emerging digital content formats

  • Media Snapshot: A guide to key players in the media industry, covering various sectors such as Newspapers & Magazines, Television, Radio, News Agency, Online Media and Social Media

  • PR Newswire's News Distribution Network Highlights: A summary of key content partners and the number of journalists and influencers, and media outlets in PR Newswire's media database

  • Media Outlook: What lies ahead for the media industry in 2022 – from much-talked-about issues to upcoming trends

The report is produced with the support of the company's Audience Development Team. Based in 10 cities across APAC, the team plays an integral role in building and expanding PR Newswire's extensive news distribution network that includes media outlets and news agencies. The team maintains an extensive media database that comprises more than 85,000 journalists and influencers from over 35,000 media outlets. PR Newswire also has developed more than 2,000 content partners across the region. The report's Thailand chapter was contributed by InfoQuest, PR Newswire's content partner.

To learn about the unique media environment and local consumption habits across 9 markets in APAC, download PR Newswire's APAC Media Landscape 2022 Report.

About PR Newswire

PR Newswire, a Cision Ltd. company, is a leading global provider of news distribution and earned media software and services. In conjunction with Cision's cloud-based communications product suite, PR Newswire's services enable marketers, corporate communicators, and investor relations officers to identify key influencers, engage target audiences, craft and distribute strategic content, and measure meaningful impact. Combining the world's largest multi-channel, multi-cultural content dissemination network with comprehensive workflow tools and platforms, PR Newswire powers the stories of organizations around the world. PR Newswire serves tens of thousands of clients from offices in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia-Pacific regions. Visit www.prnasia.com for more information.

(PRNewsfoto/PR Newswire)
(PRNewsfoto/PR Newswire)

SOURCE PR Newswire Asia

Recommended Stories

  • States With the Highest Property Taxes

    In some states, homes are cheap, property tax rates are less than half of 1% and the average property tax payment is just a few hundred bucks per year. In the most expensive states, however, rates...

  • Pornhub Parent Company’s CEO, COO Are Departing as Scrutiny Builds Over Alleged Nonconsensual Content

    The resignations come amid scrutiny of alleged nonconsensual sexually explicit videos hosted on the site. MindGeek, Pornhub’s parent company, said the departures are unrelated to the accusations.

  • Deep rift lies behind Biden's criticism of oil and gas industry

    U.S. President Joe Biden has publicly criticized oil and gas executives for banking big profits from high gasoline prices but he has rarely spoken directly to the heads of energy companies or their representatives, White House records and interviews with industry sources show. Biden said at a labor union event this month that Exxon Mobil Corp "made more money than God this year" and sent a letter to seven oil and gas companies calling on them to increase production to help ease the burden on consumers. His actual engagement with energy company officials is rare, however, according to the industry sources and records, a marked contrast to Biden's meetings with top executives in retail, logistics and agriculture, as the government grapples with inflation at a 40-year high and supply chain snarls.

  • Two top Black execs leaving Amazon amid leadership shakeup

    Amazon has vowed publicly to diversify its employees in its high-level executive roles and corporate tech jobs. The company reported that it had 172 Black senior executives as of Oct. 31, accounting for 5.6% of its total.

  • U.S. tech companies yank job offers, leaving college grads scrambling

    One by one, over the last week of May, Twitter Inc rang up some members of its incoming class of new hires who had recently graduated from college and revoked the job offers in 15-minute calls, according to some of the recipients. “It was traumatic,” Iris Guo, an incoming associate product manager living in Toronto, told Reuters. More than 21,500 tech workers in the United States have lost their jobs so far this year, according to Layoffs.fyi, a website that monitors job cuts.

  • Gas Prices Are Coming Down, With or Without Biden’s Tax Holiday

    Prices are falling on their own and should drop even more. Besides a tax break wouldn't save drivers all that much anyway.

  • Retirement accounts pummeled as a result of market volatility

    Yahoo Finance's Kerry Hannon details the decline in retirement accounts amid recent market volatility as people seeking to retire aim to minimize impacts on 401(k) returns, in addition to how millennials are approaching retirement and Social Security savings.

  • U.S. refiners to urge White House not to ban fuel exports -sources

    U.S. refiners will try to convince the Biden administration not to ban exports of U.S. fuel to combat record gas prices during a meeting scheduled for Thursday, according to sources familiar with the plans. The White House has called an emergency meeting with top U.S. refiners to discuss ways to bring down record gas prices that have driven inflation to 40-year highs. The meeting follows weeks of mudslinging between U.S. President Joe Biden and oil companies over who is to blame for the price spikes, which are affecting consumers worldwide.

  • Russian oil tankers get India safety cover via Dubai company

    NEW DELHI/LONDON (Reuters) -India is providing safety certification for dozens of ships managed by a subsidiary of top Russian shipping group Sovcomflot, official data showed, enabling oil exports to India and elsewhere after Western certifiers withdrew their services due to global sanctions against Moscow. Certification by the Indian Register of Shipping (IRClass), one of the world's top classification companies, provides a final link in the paperwork chain - after insurance coverage - needed to keep state-owned Sovcomflot's tanker fleet afloat and delivering Russian crude oil to overseas markets. Data compiled from the IRClass website shows that it has certified more than 80 ships managed by SCF Management Services (Dubai) Ltd, a Dubai-based entity listed as a subsidiary on Sovcomflot's website.

  • You'll Have to Be Sharp to Invest in Intuitive Surgical

    Intuitive Surgical develops and manufactures da Vinci Surgical Systems and other instruments for invasive surgery -- real cutting edge stuff. The trading volume shows an increase from January as more traders have reacted to the decline in price and have voted with "their feet." The On-Balance-Volume (OBV) line shows a decline from April telling us of a shift towards more aggressive selling of shares.

  • Cargill's Brazil unit stores corn outside silo as harvesting gathers pace

    At least one unit of U.S. grain trader Cargill in Brazil's Mato Grosso state is storing corn in open air outside silos, according to images posted on Twitter on Wednesday, reflecting the rapid pace of harvesting this season. Footage of the corn, which resembles dunes of sand or a series of yellow pyramids, shows the product sitting outside Cargill's Boa Esperança facility, close to the town of Sorriso. Cargill said in a statement to Reuters that storing corn in open areas is a common practice, which may be done in regions where there is no significant rainfall, such as Mato Grosso.

  • A bear market can be a boon for young investors. For retirees, it’s a different story

    There's no way to go back to pre-bear-market times. But there are a few money moves retirees or near-retirees can make to protect their finances.

  • Uber and Lyft Stock Are Down Big. A Recovery Could Be Under Way.

    Ride-sharing stocks Uber and Lyft had slumped this year, but analysts at Needham & Co. and Evercore ISI outlined reasons why the shares could recover more of their prepandemic drive.

  • US Sanctions Help China Supercharge Its Chipmaking Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s chip industry is growing faster than anywhere else in the world, after US sanctions on local champions from Huawei Technologies Co. to Hikvision spurred appetite for home-grown components.Most Read from BloombergThe World’s Bubbliest Housing Markets Are Flashing Warning SignsJuul Soon to Be Ordered Off the Market by FDA, WSJ ReportsSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Snap Rally as Recession Fears Mount: Markets WrapPowell Says Soft Landing ‘Very

  • Allegheny Technologies moves headquarters, changes its name to ATI

    One of Pittsburgh’s biggest public companies is Pittsburgh-based no more. Allegheny Technologies Inc. on Wednesday said it is changing its name to ATI Inc., and that it is now headquartered at its executive office in Dallas, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company said in the filing that the headquarters move provides “an independent, centralized headquarters location” expected to strengthen its strategic focus and support the independent functioning of its other operating hubs located throughout its corporate footprint.

  • Russia seeks new fuel markets in Africa, Middle East as Europe turns away

    Russia is increasing gasoline and naphtha supplies to Africa and the Middle East as it struggles to sell fuel in Europe, while Asia is already taking bigger volumes of Russian crude, Refinitiv Eikon data showed and sources said. The development is likely to increase competition for Asian customers between Russia and other big fuel exporters – Saudi Arabia and the United States  – which are the top three suppliers to Asia. The European Union has slowly reduced imports of Russian crude and fuel since March and agreed a full embargo that will take effect by end-2022.

  • Got a Cash Windfall? It Could Affect Your Social Security

    The windfall elimination provision (WEP) reduces Social Security benefits for certain employees who may be double-dipping on a pension.

  • Affirm: Will Investors Buying Now, Pay for It Later?

    A sell side firm says that 30-day delinquencies for the buy now pay later firm Affirm Holdings do not look that good. In this daily bar chart of AFRM, below, we can see that prices have endured a long and very painful decline in price. Prices have turned sideways for the past two months but still remain below the declining 50-day and 200-day moving averages.

  • Top Tech Penny Stocks for Q3 2022

    These are the tech penny stocks with the best value, fastest growth, and best performance for Q3 2022.

  • Millennials Will See Major Cuts in Social Security. Here’s How Big.

    Millennials need to save more over their careers to make up for a projected 20% lifetime reduction in Social Security benefits, according to a report by HealthView Services.