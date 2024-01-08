Próspera Special Economic Zone in Honduras Adopts Bitcoin as Unit of Account

Próspera, a special economic zone in Roatan, Honduras, has officially recognized Bitcoin (BTC) as a unit of account, allowing it to be used to measure the market value of goods and services.

Jorge Colindres, the acting manager and tax commissioner of Próspera ZEDE (Zone for Employment and Economic Development), led the initiative. Colindres stated that the decision was made to provide more financial freedom to individuals and businesses operating in the area.

"At @ProsperaZEDE we believe in the right to financial freedom and monetary freedom. People should be free to carry out transactions, do their accounting and report taxes in the currency of their free choice," Colindres said on Twitter.

The development means that businesses and individuals in Próspera can now use BTC to measure the value of goods and services, providing an alternative to the Honduran lempira and the US dollar.

However, Colindres noted that Próspera is unable to implement the "Final BTC Tax Payment Procedure" at the moment due to technological limitations and external regulatory issues. As a result, tax liabilities of Bitcoin-electing entities will be determined in reference to BTC for internal accounting purposes but reported to Próspera ZEDE in US dollars or the Honduran lempira. Once the issues are resolved, entities will be able to report tax liabilities and pay the corresponding amounts to Próspera ZEDE in BTC.

To use BTC as a unit of account, businesses and individuals must file a notice with Próspera's tax commission within 30 days of the relevant tax period. The notice must reference an approved cryptocurrency exchange, such as Coinbase or Kraken.

Próspera ZEDE was launched in May 2020 and became a special economic zone in April 2022. In the same year, it made BTC legal tender, following in the footsteps of El Salvador, which adopted BTC as legal tender in September 2021.

