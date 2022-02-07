U.S. markets closed

PRA Group to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results on February 28

·1 min read
In this article:
  PRAA
    Watchlist

NORFOLK, Va., Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PRA Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: PRAA), a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, will report its fourth quarter and full year 2021 results after market close on Monday, February 28, 2022, followed by a webcast and conference call at 5 p.m. E.T.

To listen to PRA Group's webcast and view the corresponding slides, visit https://ir.pragroup.com/events-and-presentations. To listen by phone on February 28, call 844-835-9982 in the U.S. or 412-317-5267 outside the U.S. and ask for the PRA Group conference call. To listen to a replay of the call, either visit the same website until February 28, 2023, or call 877-344-7529 in the U.S. or 412-317-0088 outside the U.S. and use access code 8916228 until March 7, 2022.

The Company is also announcing that it currently plans to report first quarter 2022 results after market close on May 9, 2022.

About PRA Group
As a global leader in acquiring and collecting nonperforming loans, PRA Group, Inc. returns capital to banks and other creditors to help expand financial services for consumers in the Americas, Europe and Australia. With thousands of employees worldwide, PRA Group, Inc. companies collaborate with customers to help them resolve their debt. For more information, please visit www.pragroup.com.

Investor Contact:
Pete Graham
Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer
(757) 431-7913
IR@PRAGroup.com

Media Contact:
Elizabeth Kersey
Senior Vice President, Communications and Public Policy
(757) 961-3525
Elizabeth.Kersey@PRAGroup.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pra-group-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2021-results-on-february-28-301476661.html

SOURCE PRA Group

