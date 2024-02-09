PRA Group Insiders Placed Bullish Bets Worth US$1.77m

Quite a few insiders have dramatically grown their holdings in PRA Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRAA) over the past 12 months. An insider's optimism about the company's prospects is a positive sign.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, logic dictates you should pay some attention to whether insiders are buying or selling shares.

PRA Group Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single purchase by an insider was when President Vikram Atal bought US$752k worth of shares at a price of US$19.04 per share. Although we like to see insider buying, we note that this large purchase was at significantly below the recent price of US$23.65. Because the shares were purchased at a lower price, this particular buy doesn't tell us much about how insiders feel about the current share price.

While PRA Group insiders bought shares during the last year, they didn't sell. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insider Ownership

Looking at the total insider shareholdings in a company can help to inform your view of whether they are well aligned with common shareholders. We usually like to see fairly high levels of insider ownership. PRA Group insiders own about US$25m worth of shares. That equates to 2.8% of the company. This level of insider ownership is good but just short of being particularly stand-out. It certainly does suggest a reasonable degree of alignment.

What Might The Insider Transactions At PRA Group Tell Us?

The fact that there have been no PRA Group insider transactions recently certainly doesn't bother us. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Overall we don't see anything to make us think PRA Group insiders are doubting the company, and they do own shares. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. At Simply Wall St, we found 1 warning sign for PRA Group that deserve your attention before buying any shares.

