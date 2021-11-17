U.S. markets close in 45 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,691.85
    -9.05 (-0.19%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,957.43
    -184.79 (-0.51%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,934.17
    -39.69 (-0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,373.82
    -31.21 (-1.30%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.36
    -2.40 (-2.97%)
     

  • Gold

    1,865.60
    +11.50 (+0.62%)
     

  • Silver

    25.03
    +0.09 (+0.36%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1319
    -0.0006 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6040
    -0.0300 (-1.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3490
    +0.0061 (+0.45%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1590
    -0.6410 (-0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,241.34
    +325.33 (+0.54%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,475.51
    -3.15 (-0.21%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,291.20
    -35.77 (-0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,688.33
    -119.79 (-0.40%)
     

Practice Ignition lands $50M to scale globally

Kate Park
·3 min read

Practice ignition, an Australia-based client engagement and commerce platform for professional service businesses, has raised $50 million (65 million AUD) in a Series C round to accelerate its growth and expand globally. It brings the startup's total raised to $75 million, said Guy Pearson, CEO and founder of Practice Ignition.

The fresh funding was led by JMI Equity, marking JMI’s first investment in Australia, with participation from previous backers including Tiger Global and EVP, as well as several strategic investors and family office groups.

Practice Ignition will use the proceeds to double down on growing its core key markets in Asia, North America and EMEA through further development, marketing and sales capabilities. The funding will also be used to fuel its U.S. market expansion through strategic partnerships with Gusto, Intuit and Thompson Reuters.

The Series C raise comes on the heels of a series of announcements. Practice Ignition recently unveiled a partnership with Gusto to accelerate the adoption and knowledge of people advisory services. It also announced plans to set up a new R&D team in Toronto, supporting its innovation and customer expansion goals in North America.

Practice Ignition is on an ambitious path to reshape the professional services industry that does business with its customers through its all-in-one client engagement and commerce solution. Its platform integrates digital proposals, payments and automated workflows via leading business apps such as Gusto, Xero, QuickBooks and Zapier to streamline service-based commerce.

Gusto is expanding from payroll into a full suite financial wellness platform

Practice Ignition has experienced tremendous growth since its inception, almost doubling client revenues facilitated via its platform in 2021. The business is on track to drive significant growth in 2022, with more than 1 million clients across six markets and over $2 billion in client revenue under management.

Practice Ignition was founded in 2013 by accounting entrepreneur Guy Pearson and product designer Dane Thomas, who grew frustrated by antiquated manual processes and late payments from clients.

Pearson said its platform was primarily a tool for accountants and bookkeepers, who are still a big part of its customer base. There are a lot of similar workflows in other areas of professional services, such as marketing and consulting, that Practice Ignition believes it can provide value to, he continued. It is continuing to build the platform to suit a broader range of customers.

"We are creating a new category with our client engagement and commerce platform, and we're only scratching the surface when it comes to market penetration in the global professional services industry," according to Pearson.

As the global professional services industry faces mounting pressure to digitize its operations and customer interactions in light of COVID-19, which has accelerated digital transformation globally, Practice Ignition is gearing up for a substantial shift, Pearson said.

“As the world moves online, many accountants and bookkeepers have to rapidly shift their business practices and functions to be fully digital overnight. With the transition of accounting from tax compliance to advisory, this means that the need to deliver engaging, quality customer interactions via technology is critical for closing deals, boosting profitability and winning and retaining clients,” Pearson said.

“Guy, Dane and the team at Practice Ignition have built a category-defining business with a world-class team. We have been impressed by the strength of the product, the engaged and loyal customer base and the enormous potential for growth and scale globally,” said Sureel Sheth, principal at JMI Equity.

Zapier buys no-code-focused Makerpad in its first acquisition

Intuit confirms $12B deal to buy Mailchimp

Recommended Stories

  • Instagram will shut down its companion app Threads by year end

    Instagram's standalone messaging app Threads is shutting down. The app will no longer be supported by the end of December 2021, the company confirmed to TechCrunch after reports began circulating via social media of its impending closure. Instagram is planning to alert its existing Threads users with an in-app notice beginning on November 23, which will direct them to return to Instagram to message their friends going forward.

  • Activision Workers Plan Walkout to Force CEO’s Removal

    (Bloomberg) -- Activision Blizzard Inc. employees said they will walk out Tuesday and press Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick to step down, following a report that he was aware for years of sexual misconduct claims at one of the biggest U.S. video game publishers and that he has been accused of mistreatment by several women.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New

  • Crocs ‘is on a phenomenal run,’ On could be managed as a ‘premium brand’: Analyst

    Williams Trading Equity Analyst Sam Poser weighs in on footwear brands Crocs' and On's exemplary performances.

  • 10 Best Mining Stocks To Buy Now

    In this article, we discuss the 10 best mineral stocks to buy now. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to the 5 Best Mining Stocks To Buy Now. The mining industry has shown resilience amid the pandemic. As per PwC, the top 40 mining companies in the world had […]

  • What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits?

    If someone receiving Social Security benefits earns money by working, the Social Security Administration may reduce the amount of that person’s benefits. This only affects people who start taking benefits before reaching full retirement age. And only income earned from … Continue reading → The post What Income Reduces Social Security Benefits? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • JPMorgan sues Tesla for $162 million after Musk tweets soured warrant deal

    NEW YORK (Reuters) -JPMorgan Chase & Co has sued Tesla Inc for $162.2 million, accusing Elon Musk's electric car company of "flagrantly" breaching a contract the two corporate giants agreed in 2014 relating to warrants Tesla sold to the bank. The suit, filed in a Manhattan federal court, centers on a dispute over how JPMorgan re-priced its Tesla warrants as a result of Musk's notorious 2018 tweet that he was considering taking the carmaker private. It is unusual for a major Wall Street bank to sue such a high-profile client, although JPMorgan has done relatively little business with the electric carmaker over the past seven years, according to Tesla's filings and Refinitiv data.

  • Off the grid: Chinese data law adds to global shipping disruption

    Ships in Chinese waters are disappearing from tracking systems following the introduction of a new data law in China, frustrating efforts to ease bottlenecks that are snarling the global economy, according to three shipping sources directly impacted. China's Personal Information Protection Law, which came into effect on Nov. 1, has added to a raft of new rules designed to increase government control over how domestic and foreign organisations collect and export China's data. Although there are no specific guidelines on shipping data in the regulations some domestic providers in China have stopped giving information to foreign companies as a direct consequence of the new rules, the sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

  • Google Says It Owns the Technology at Heart of Sonos Suit

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc.’s Google said it’s the rightful owner of patents on ways to keep music playlists in the cloud that form a key component of a lawsuit Sonos Inc. filed over the Google Play Music system. Sonos called that contention “nonsense.”Most Read from BloombergStartup Fever Is Gripping the World’s Last Big Untapped NationWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesElizabeth Holmes Faces Last-Ditch Chance to Testify at TrialChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Sc

  • Qualcomm CEO: It's our moment to be 'recognized'

    Qualcomm's stock just hit a record. Here's what the company's CEO thinks about it.

  • Some Activision Blizzard employees stage walkout as board backs CEO

    Some employees at video game publisher Activision Blizzard Inc staged a walkout on Tuesday after a Wall Street Journal report that the company's chief executive knew about allegations of sexual harassment and assault earlier than previously known. Activision Blizzard's board responded to the report with a statement saying directors had confidence in CEO Bobby Kotick. On Tuesday, the Journal said Kotick was aware of allegations that an employee had been raped by her supervisor and that he failed to inform the board.

  • OPEC Says Oil Market Will Soon Be Over-Supplied: Adipec Update

    (Bloomberg) -- OPEC said the global oil market will switch from being under- to over-supplied as early as next month as the economic rebound from the coronavirus pandemic falters.Most Read from BloombergAmazon Sued Over Crashes by Drivers Rushing to Make DeliveriesWhat Designers of Video Game Cities Understand About Real CitiesBiden Plan Funds New Bridges That Locals May Not WantHong Kong's New Museum Tries to Please Art World — and BeijingChronically Underfunded HBCUs Eye Scholarships in Biden

  • Working in Retirement: Why and How You Might Choose to Stay Busy

    Are you retired but interested in going back to work? Unless you’ve developed some hobbies or have significant interests outside your career, retirement can be a lonely place. Suddenly, many of your social contacts are gone. Mental and intellectual pursuits … Continue reading → The post Working in Retirement: Why and How You Might Choose to Stay Busy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Older workers are 'unretiring' after leaving the workforce during the pandemic

    More than 2.6% of retired workers returned to work in October, the highest since April 2020, according to an analysis by Indeed.

  • Facebook’s own words are the ‘ultimate definition of fraud,’ says Ohio attorney general

    A lawsuit alleging securities law violations, filed against Facebook by Ohio’s largest pension fund, should be an easy one to prove, according to the state’s attorney general Dave Yost.

  • Activision’s CEO Is Embattled by Staff and Investors

    (Bloomberg) -- Investors’ concerns are mounting over the direction of Activision Blizzard Inc. under Chief Executive Officer Bobby Kotick, and a group of employees say it’s time for him to step down.The company, known for hit video games like Call of Duty and World of Warcraft, has been in turmoil since the summer, when it was sued by California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing over allegations of sexual harassment, unequal pay and retaliation. The agency described a “frat boy culture

  • Waymo, UPS expand autonomous freight truck tie-up ahead of holidays

    Waymo Via, the company's delivery operation, began its partnership with UPS in early 2020 when it shuttled packages for the company between the Metro Phoenix area and its Tempe hub in Arizona using an autonomous minivan. The company said trial runs would start in the coming weeks, where big rigs equipped with its fifth-generation Waymo Driver technology will deliver for UPS' North American Air Freight unit between facilities in Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston, Texas.

  • GM and Ford Need to Spin Off Their EV Businesses If They Want to Catch Tesla. Here’s Why They Won’t.

    Data Trek Research's Nick Cola has a provocative idea for how traditional auto makers can unlock more value: Spinning out their EV businesses as soon as possible.

  • Trucker pay may need to rise to resolve supply chain woes, U.S. regulator says

    Wages for truckers and warehouse workers may need to rise to resolve shipping backups, the chairman of the U.S. Federal Maritime Commission, which oversees ocean transportation, said on Tuesday. In an open meeting, U.S. Federal Maritime Commission Chairman Daniel Maffei said a lack of warehouse space and truckers to move products seemed to be at least part of the problem, where vessels laden with consumer goods are stuck outside ports because there is no space to dock and unload. Kristen Monaco, director of the FMC's Bureau of Trade Analysis, said truck drivers are generally not paid for the time they spend waiting, and long waits hurt efficiency.

  • With new tech and $3.6M seed, DiviGas aims to clean up hydrogen production

    Hydrogen is at the center of many industrial processes and potentially part of major future energy ecosystems, but the process of isolating and storing it is wasteful and expensive. DiviGas, armed with a $3.6M seed round, hopes to clean up the hydrogen production industry with a new tech that leapfrogs existing methods, potentially supercharging this piece of the new green economy. While hydrogen itself is generally considered a clean and extremely useful basic element, its production is married to numerous dirty industrial processes.

  • Price of European gas surges as Russia pipeline suffers setbacks

    European gas prices surged again on Wednesday after a delay in the approval process for a major new pipeline from Russia, which German government sources said might not now be commissioned until March next year. Germany's energy regulator suspended https://reut.rs/3wUi5Vb the process for getting the Nord Stream 2 pipeline up and running on Tuesday, dimming hopes that it will provide any significant gas supplies to Europe in the crucial winter months. Delays in the approval process have raised fears that Europe, which gets a third of its gas from Russia, could face power outages https://reut.rs/30ABBdC due to low supplies.