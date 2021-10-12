Your Practice Online Marks 20 Years of Helping Healthcare Providers Build a Strong Online Presence

For over two decades, Your Practice Online has been dedicated to helping healthcare providers build a robust online presence with its custom-made websites and online marketing services.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Your Practice Online (YPO), one of the leading global integrated internet marketing solutions providers for healthcare professionals marked its 20th anniversary on Friday, Aug 27, 2021. Headquartered in Newport Beach, California, YPO's continued growth and success is a testament to the exceptional value delivered to its clients over the last two decades.

"We are incredibly grateful to each of our clients for their patronage and continued support. A big thank you to our wonderful team who share our commitment to fully understand and effectively respond to the changing dynamics in healthcare while delivering state-of-the-art solutions," said Dr. Prem Lobo, Senior Director of Web Services.

Your Practice Online was founded in 2001 by, Dr. Prem Lobo, a doctor of medicine and visionary, in Sydney, Australia. Dr. Lobo's passion to deliver innovative IT solutions resulted in an early adoption by some of the region's top healthcare professionals, enabling the company to expand its services to the neighboring islands of New Zealand. A growing demand for online presence and seamless information exchange in the healthcare sector led to YPO extending its services to the United States of America in 2004.

The company also soon opened its offshore development center in Bengaluru, India, which enabled it to offer an extensive range of services that also include pay-per-click campaigns, social media marketing, email marketing, and content marketing to an even wider base of over 3500 healthcare professionals spread across the United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Middle East, and South Africa.

YPO was recognized as a Google Partner and was also awarded by Expertise.com in 2021 as one of the Best Advertising Agencies in Irvine. The company also owns a proprietary library of over 350 3D animated patient education videos and a state-of-the-art highly secure content management system.

"The foundation of Your Practice Online is built on our reputation for providing top quality comprehensive range of solutions for healthcare professionals. From state-of-the-art custom-designed websites and highly interactive patient education resources to online marketing and advertising, our team is committed to providing an exceptional level of service and personalized support to each of our clients," said Dr. Lobo.

