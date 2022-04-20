Practice your pitch today on TechCrunch Live with Deel and A16z

TechCrunch Live is back! After a short break (because we were at TechCrunch Early Stage), the weekly show resumes today, and we're excited to announce a new segment. Called Pitch Practice, it should be self-explanatory. Participants have a chance to practice their pitch by presenting to another founder and investor. Today's guests are fantastic too. You want their feedback on your pitch.

Anish Acharya is a general partner at Andreessen Horowitz where he invests in fintech startups including Alex Bouaziz's Deel. Acharya lead Deel's $14m Series A and $425m Series D. Before A16z, in 2015, he sold his company Snowball to Credit Karma where he ended up running product for the company until July 2019. As for Bouaziz's, Deel's rise has been incredible, and he's an expert at pitching without a deck -- Deel's raised $629m in four years without using any slides.

Pitch Practice takes place after a 30 minute interview with Acharya and Bouaziz. There's a lot to talk about, too. Deel raised an incredible amount of money in a short period of time, and we want to know what it takes to be always fundraising while building a company in a remote-first environment.

Here's how to participate in Pitch Practice:

Register and join the show on Hopin at 3:00 p.m. EDT/12:00 p.m. PDT.

Follow the instructions in the Hopin chat that will connect you to a TechCrunch staff member.

After the 30 minute chat with Acharya and Bouaziz, selected founders will have 2 minutes to pitch, and receive 4 minutes of feedback.

You do not need a pitch deck to participate.

We're looking for startup founders who have a well-rehearsed pitch for an early stage startup.

Not selected for today's show? No worries; try next week. This segment is a regular feature of TechCrunch Live.