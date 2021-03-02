U.S. markets close in 2 hours

PracticeProtection Named Official Provider of the Indiana Dental Association

·2 min read

FORT WAYNE, Ind., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PracticeProtection Insurance Company ("PracticeProtection") is pleased to announce that the Indiana Dental Association ("IDA") exclusively recognizes the professional dental liability program of PracticeProtection as its official provider.

"PracticeProtection is an Indiana company focused on the liability insurance needs of dentists," remarked Dr. David Wolf, President of the IDA. "PracticeProtection's business model is in perfect alignment with our mission."

W. Saunders Bliss, Vice President and General Counsel of PracticeProtection, said, "We are thrilled the IDA has selected PracticeProtection as the exclusive official provider of professional dental liability insurance of the Indiana Dental Association."

PracticeProtection is one of the fastest-growing dental professional liability insurance companies in the nation and is dedicated to the prevention of claims through ongoing risk management services as well as the provision of superior dental professional liability insurance coverage with responsive and aggressive defense of its members.

"PracticeProtection's mission is to prevent, protect and reward its members by providing unsurpassed protection at an industry-leading value through a team of dedicated experts," said Michael J. Wallace, President & Chief Executive Officer of PracticeProtection. "We look forward to serving Indiana dentists in the years to come."

About the Indiana Dental Association

The Indiana Dental Association serves over 83 percent of Indiana's dentists, more than 3,000 members. The IDA is headquartered in downtown Indianapolis, IN and is comprised of 15 component societies, which serve each of Indiana's 92 counties, and is a constituent society of the American Dental Association. For more information, visit www.indental.org or call (317) 634-2610.

About PracticeProtection Insurance Company

PracticeProtection Insurance Company (a Risk Retention Group) is dentist-owned and was founded by dentists, dental industry experts and professional liability insurance professionals. PracticeProtection was created to provide the ultimate solution for the protection of America's dental professionals and their practices. With a conservative underwriting philosophy and outstanding litigation management, PracticeProtection provides dentists with the comfort and protection they need at a competitive price. PracticeProtection is backed by a strong reinsurance program provided by Swiss Re, an international reinsurance company with a financial strength rating of A+ (Superior) from A.M. Best For more information, visit www.PracticeProtection.com/dentists or call (888) 217-2779.

Michael J. Wallace, President & CEO

PracticeProtection Insurance Company

1021 S Calhoun St, Suite 1

Fort Wayne, Indiana 46802

(888) 217-2779

www.PracticeProtection.com/dentists

