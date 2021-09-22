Practifi Wins Wealthmanagement.com Award for Outstanding Achievement in CRM

Practifi Named Winner in the Wealthies 2021 Industry Awards in the Category of Technology Provider - CRM

CHICAGO, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Practifi, a business management platform for high-performing wealth institutions, broker-dealers and RIAs, announced today that it has won the Wealthmanagement.com 2021 Industry Award for CRM in the category of Technology Providers.

Practifi's 2021 Wealthies nomination focused on the recent addition of role-based apps to its platform. The revolutionary apps surface data, dashboards and reports most pertinent to the different roles within an organization helping teams save time, minimize risk and streamline processes.

"We're honored to receive this prestigious award from Wealthmanagement.com," said Adrian Johnstone, co-founder and president of Practifi. "Our team has worked diligently to provide advisors with centralized technology that delivers tailored solutions to fit the various roles within a firm. This award reaffirms our commitment to helping financial firms and their clients achieve greater success."

Practifi's role-based apps provide curated experiences for advisory, client service, compliance, management and marketing teams – all in one platform. To learn more, visit practifi.com/features/role-based-apps.

About Practifi

More than a CRM, Practifi is an enterprise-grade business management platform designed for high-performing financial advice firms. Practifi's innovative product suite helps advisory teams integrate systems and automate processes while maximizing revenue, boosting growth, and strengthening client relationships. With a focus on client success and product innovation, Practifi provides the foundation and support needed to build the financial advisory firm of the future. Practifi was founded in Sydney, Australia, and has U.S. headquarters in Chicago. To learn more, visit practifi.com .

