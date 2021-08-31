U.S. markets open in 8 hours 11 minutes

Pradeo Acclaimed by Frost & Sullivan for Offering Leading Mobile Security to Organizations with Its Pioneering AI Technology Solution Suite

·3 min read

Pradeo empowers organizations to consolidate their mobile security posture around a single, turnkey bundle and a coherent strategy

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the mobile security market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Pradeo with the 2021 Global Enabling Technology Leadership Award for supporting enterprise mobility with its unified, feature-rich AI services. By protecting managed and unmanaged mobile devices, its solution stack is especially valuable to organizations with bring-your-own-device (BYOD) operation models.

Pradeo
Pradeo

"A global market leader and an end-to-end service provider, Pradeo has the scale, capabilities, and technology to address a gamut of mobile security needs for organizations of all sizes," said Vikrant Gandhi, Research Vice President for Frost & Sullivan. "Its patented AI engine is at the core of its mobile security solution and enables it to configure products quickly. Highly adaptable and applicable across business cases, Pradeo's technology aids rapid implementation and offers long-term value across a client's mobile security strategy."

One of Pradeo's leading turnkey solutions, the Secure Private Store, eliminates the possibility of third-party applications compromising individual or organizational security through the network and extending to the operating system and apps on the device. An alternative to mobile device management (MDM, EMM, UEM…) systems that are often restrictive and diminish BYOD accessibility, the Secure Private Store assists organizations and carriers with unique functions to protect their environment.

Pradeo's solution set equips security teams with in-depth visibility into what applications do with data and controls. This solution offers flexibility to customize permissions, execute zero-touch deployments, and interoperate with major stakeholders in the mobile device management ecosystem. Pradeo recommends predefined configurations to fit small and medium businesses' needs, so its solutions are ready-to-implement, include automation remediation, and require only light-touch administration.

"Pradeo prides itself on delivering exceptional data privacy. In addition to the app protection tools, it ensures that all of the information collected as a part of its mobile security logs is anonymized," noted Gandhi. "Overall, its end-to-end vision, turnkey solution suite, and focus on speed of execution make it a critical partner to organizations that are looking to thrive in a distributed work environment."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to a company that has developed a pioneering technology that enhances current products and enables the development of new products and applications. The award recognizes the high market acceptance of the recipient's technology.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in a variety of regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analysis, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About Frost & Sullivan

For six decades, Frost & Sullivan has been world-renowned for its role in helping investors, corporate leaders, and governments navigate economic changes and identify disruptive technologies, Mega Trends, new business models, and companies to action, resulting in a continuous flow of growth opportunities to drive future success. Contact us: Start the discussion.

Contact:
Kristen Moore
P: 210.247.3823
E: kristen.moore@frost.com

About Pradeo

Pradeo is a global mobile security leader. The company ensures the protection of all mobile usages, by offering services dedicated to securing smartphones, tablets, and mobile applications.

Pradeo's cutting-edge AI-based technology, Pradeo Security, is recognized as one of the most advanced mobile security technologies by Gartner, IDC, Frost & Sullivan and Forrester. It provides a reliable protection from mobile threats to prevent data leakage and reinforce compliance with data privacy regulations.

Pradeo counts Governments, public administrations, and Fortune 500 companies among its clients. Along the years, Pradeo has developed strong relationships with enterprise mobility leaders (Microsoft, BlackBerry, IBM, Samsung, VMware...) through advanced integrations and joint solutions.

For more details, visit www.pradeo.com, or write to:
Romain Chassere
P: 0033.631.529.782
E: romain.chassere@pradeo.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pradeo-acclaimed-by-frost--sullivan-for-offering-leading-mobile-security-to-organizations-with-its-pioneering-ai-technology-solution-suite-301365682.html

SOURCE Frost & Sullivan

