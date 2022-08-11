U.S. markets open in 3 hours 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,222.75
    +12.75 (+0.30%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,385.00
    +125.00 (+0.38%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    13,425.50
    +33.50 (+0.25%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,977.20
    +7.70 (+0.39%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    92.93
    +1.00 (+1.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,805.80
    -7.90 (-0.44%)
     

  • Silver

    20.50
    -0.24 (-1.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0338
    +0.0036 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7860
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    19.91
    -1.86 (-8.54%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2212
    -0.0006 (-0.05%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    132.6570
    -0.2160 (-0.16%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    24,463.91
    +1,409.74 (+6.11%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    575.84
    +44.62 (+8.40%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,496.15
    -10.96 (-0.15%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,819.33
    -180.63 (-0.65%)
     

Praegressum Coalition is hosting a Panel on Blockchain Innovation in the Public Sphere

·1 min read

On August 16th Praegressum Coalition is hosting a digital panel on blockchain, highlighting innovative new uses for the technology and what positive developments are expected in the near future

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Praegressum Coalition is hosting a panel discussion on innovative new uses for blockchain technology in the public services delivery sphere.

Praegressum Coalition. Source: praegressum.com.
Praegressum Coalition. Source: praegressum.com.

The panel will include experts in the industry discussing how blockchain technology will make it easier for governments to safeguard data, improve operations, and prevent fraud, waste, and abuse in service delivery while also increasing trust and accountability. The panelists will also highlight new innovations in the field, including examples of successful governmental programs happening around the world such as the Horizon Program, the European Blockchain Services Infrastructure, Singapore Blockchain Innovation Program and the Tykn project, among others.

The Praegressum Coalition board of directors has said: "The Praegressum Coalition is excited to be organizing this event. Blockchain technology goes beyond just cryptocurrency, with multiple impactful potential applications in the public sphere to improve government service delivery. Proper government policy and a progressive attitude towards these possibilities is critical, and this panel is a step further in getting this conversation started."

Further information can be found at the at the Praegressum Coalition website: https://www.praegressum.com.

About Praegressum Coalition

The Praegressum Coalition is an advocatory organization for the local application of blockchain technology in the public sector, including the development of a progressive regulatory model that works for the United States, reducing bureaucracy and increasing growth and accountability.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1874973/Praegressum_Coalition.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/praegressum-coalition-is-hosting-a-panel-on-blockchain-innovation-in-the-public-sphere-301604192.html

SOURCE Praegressum Coalition

Recommended Stories

  • Cisco says it was breached by hacker linked to notorious cybercrime groups

    Cisco said the incident was contained to its corporate IT environment, and did not appear to involve sensitive customer data or private employee information.

  • Nvidia is just one sign the PC boom is officially over

    The explosive growth in PC shipments that took hold when people around the world took refuge in their homes for nearly two years has finally sputtered out.

  • International Mixed Reality Standards Association (IMRSA) Opens to All Organizations

    Established by XR leaders in industry and government, the International Mixed Reality Standards Association (IMRSA) is now making its enterprise standards free and accessible to all businesses and individuals implementing Augmented Reality (AR), Mixed Reality (MR) and Virtual Reality (VR). Membership is free at https://intlmrsa.com/contact-us/. Please join and register for the Welcome to IMRSA: The Public Debut Webinar on Wednesday August 17.

  • Ethereum’s Move From Proof-of-Work Essential for the Network, Crypto Exec Says

    Brian Norton, chief operations officer of MyEtherWallet, joined CoinDesk TV’s “First Mover,” to discuss the blockchain’s upcoming software update.

  • Ether Soars as Token Passes Final Test Before Major Upgrade. Bitcoin Rallies.

    Ether — the token underpinning the Ethereum blockchain network — has gained 10.7% over the past 24 hours to $1,881. Ether has declined 49% this year. Ether rose sharply after Goerli, one of the largest and most active Ethereum test networks, switched to a proof-of-stake process from the energy-intensive process called proof-of-work.

  • Internet subsidies are out there, but many still haven't signed up

    Due to negotiations between the Biden administration and telecommunications companies, some households can apply for plans that cost $30 per month.

  • Crypto Platform FTX Pay and Reddit Strike a Deal

    It sent crypto investors into panic, prompted Tesla CEO Elon Musk to convert 75% of the company's bitcoins into fiat currency, and moved Meta's META Facebook to shut its digital payment project, Novi. Crypto lenders also started to fold, such as Voyager Digital and Celsius Network, which filed for bankruptcy in July and June respectively. It all looked pretty sour, but some crypto believers -- such as Michael Saylor, who recently stepped down from his longtime position as CEO of MicroStrategy -- refused to be daunted by the situation.

  • Big Tech Seen Cutting Back On Cloud Computing Spending In 2023

    Big tech continued to spend aggressively on cloud computing in the June quarter. But some analysts expect a dramatic slowdown in 2023.

  • At ETHSeoul, Ethereum Developers Turn Attention to Privacy and Users

    Real-life use cases, privacy and making blockchain applications more accessible for retail users dominated the conversations at Ethereum’s developer event in Seoul attended by CoinDesk.

  • Crypto: What is Ethereum's Soulbound token?

    Ethereum has launched a new blockchain-based asset, called a Soulbound token, or SBT.

  • The man who built his own ISP to avoid huge fees is expanding his service

    A Michigan is expanding his fiber internet service from about 70 customers to nearly 600 thanks to funding aimed at expanding access to broadband internet.

  • Tech, Cyber Companies Launch Security Standard to Monitor Hacking Attempts

    Amazon com Inc.’s AWS cloud business, cybersecurity company Splunk and International Business Machines Corp.’s security unit, among others, launched the Open Cybersecurity Schema Framework, or OCSF, Wednesday at the Black Hat USA cybersecurity conference in Las Vegas. Products and services that support the OCSF specifications would be able to collate and standardize alerts from different cyber monitoring tools, network loggers and other software, to simplify and speed up the interpretation of that data, said Patrick Coughlin, Splunk’s group vice president of the security market.

  • FCC rejects Starlink request for nearly $900 million in broadband subsidies

    Starlink has lost its bid to receive nearly $900 million in broadband funds from the FCC.

  • Security firm finds flaws in Indian online insurance broker

    Last month, a cybersecurity startup told a major Indian online insurance brokerage it had found critical vulnerabilities in the company’s internet-facing network that could expose sensitive personal and financial data from at least 11 million customers to malicious hackers. The startup followed the standard ethical-hacker playbook, giving Policybazaar, the insurance aggregator, time to patch the flaws and inform authorities. It did not seek authorization in advance to test Policybazaar's system but said it considered itself justified, in part because it had employees who were customers.

  • Over $600K Vanishes From DeFi Project Blur Finance; Developers Disappear

    Twitter and Discord links for the project were not working at press time.

  • Boulevard books $70M to help beauty and wellness salons with their bookings

    Beauty may be in the eye of the beholder, but when it comes to getting ahold of an appointment for your hair or another treatment...that's a different story: The bespoke nature of a lot of the work has meant that a large swathe of the professionals providing these services have stayed offline when it comes to interfacing with customers. The funding, a Series C, will be used to continue expanding Boulevard's product and engineering teams and to build out more tools targeting an ever-wider set of users in the bigger wellness and beauty sector (those product additions are typically big — it most recently added a whole new payments feature). This round is being led by Point72 Private Investments, with previous backers Toba Capital, Index Ventures, Bonfire Ventures, BoxGroup, and VMG Partners also participating.

  • Cloning Tornado Cash Would Be Easy, but Risky

    The sanctioned Ethereum mixer’s code is open source. Anyone can copy and run it. The hard part: winning user trust–and staying out of the U.S. government’s crosshairs.

  • Mexico considering $1.5 billion investment to boost internet access nationwide

    Mexico is considering investing around 30 billion pesos ($1.50 billion) to boost internet connectivity, especially in isolated rural areas, President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said on Wednesday. About 66% of households in Mexico have internet access, according to the latest official data from IFT, the country's telecommunications regulator. In 2016, the government tasked telecommunications company Altan Redes with developing a wholesale national mobile network that promised 92.2% coverage by January 2024, a deadline that was later extended to 2028.

  • Morgan Stanley’s New PAVA Indicator Divides ETH Users Into ‘Believers’ and ‘Speculators’

    The indicator monitors the extent ETH’s pricing is driven by blockchain network usage versus speculative activity.

  • Jump Crypto leads Injective’s $40M round to help expand DeFi applications

    Layer-1 blockchain Injective has raised $40 million in a round led by Jump Crypto, Eric Chen, CEO and co-founder of Injective Labs, told TechCrunch. Brevan Howard Digital, the crypto arm of British billionaire hedge fund manager Alan Howard, also participated in the funding round. The capital was raised by Injective and Injective Labs, a software development firm that supports the blockchain, to add new stakeholders to the ecosystem, Chen said.