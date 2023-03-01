U.S. markets close in 6 hours 6 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,969.63
    -0.52 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,707.41
    +50.71 (+0.16%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,467.79
    +12.24 (+0.11%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,896.49
    -0.50 (-0.03%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.93
    -0.12 (-0.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,847.80
    +11.10 (+0.60%)
     

  • Silver

    21.09
    +0.02 (+0.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0672
    +0.0089 (+0.84%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.9550
    +0.0390 (+1.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2013
    -0.0020 (-0.17%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.0490
    -0.1500 (-0.11%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    23,821.15
    +363.71 (+1.55%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    541.81
    +1.11 (+0.20%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,934.89
    +58.61 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,516.53
    +70.97 (+0.26%)
     

Praetego Awarded $0.3M by National Eye Institute to Advance Novel Oral Drug for Diabetic Retinopathy

·2 min read

DURHAM, N.C., March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- (https://www.praetego.com/) Praetego Inc, a pharmaceutical company protecting patients from neurodegenerative diseases related to aging, is pleased to announce a $0.3M STTR award from the National Eye Institute. The Phase 1 award advances Praetego's lead candidate, PTG-630, into preclinical proof of concept in diabetic retinopathy.

Praetego's proprietary small molecules ("Amadorins") are already demonstrating neuroprotection in the central and peripheral nervous systems in multiple models of neurodegenerative diseases associated with aging. It is now established that diabetic retinopathy (DR) is both a neurodegenerative and a microvascular disease. Praetego's lead Amadorin is being developed as a novel oral candidate for DR, a desired alternative to injectables. The award allows Praetego to establish the merits of PTG-630 ahead of a clinical program.

Praetego's NEI grant expands PTG-630 to a third indication and builds upon promising findings in both Alzheimer's disease and diabetic peripheral neuropathy. It complements active awards from the National Institute of Aging and the National Institute of Diabetes and Digestive and Kidney Diseases. This award initiates a collaboration with Dr. Alistair Barber, Professor of Ophthalmology and a leading researcher in Diabetic Retinopathy, at Penn State University.

ABOUT PRAETEGO's NEUROPROTECTANT SMALL MOLECULES

Praetego's Amadorins address redox metal ion toxicity and inhibit the formation of Advanced Glycation End-products (AGEs), known as glycotoxins. AGEs arise during normal glucose metabolism. They are exacerbated under hyperglycemic conditions. AGE formation initiates a cascade of cellular and tissue insults that lead to organ damage. AGE pathology is an established driver of neurodegeneration in diabetic complications and in chronic diseases of aging.

Unlike small molecules acting upon single targets, Amadorins interrupt AGE formation and protect the body from oxidative stress. They inhibit upstream oxidative reactions to prevent downstream extracellular and intracellular damage.

Elucidation of the mechanisms of AGE formation and the design of potent inhibitors is the career focus of Praetego's Chief Scientific Officer and Principal Investigator, Dr. Raja G. Khalifah. Says Praetego's Chief Executive Officer, Pepper Landson, "The possibility of replacing the current treatment option for diabetic retinopathy – frequent injections in the eye – represents a far more desirable and practical way to limit this devastating disease."

ABOUT PRAETEGO

Praetego is a pharmaceutical company committed to improving health outcomes in neurodegenerative diseases associated with aging. Praetego is a privately held company located in Durham, NC.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/praetego-awarded-0-3m-by-national-eye-institute-to-advance-novel-oral-drug-for-diabetic-retinopathy-301758342.html

SOURCE Praetego Inc

Recommended Stories

  • 3M stock bounces more than 2% after saying DoD records show nearly 90% of plaintiffs in Combat Arms litigation had no hearing impairment

    Shares of 3M Co. (MMM) climbed 2.4% after the consumer, industrial and health care products company said the U.S. Department of Defense’s records show that the “vast majority” of claimants in Combat Arms earplug litigation have normal hearing under accepted standards. The DoD records are for more than 175,000 plaintiffs. The records show that under American Medical Association (AMA) standards, almost 90% of plaintiffs have no hearing impairment, and under World Health Organization (WHO) and National Institute of Health standards, more than 85% of plaintiffs have normal hearing.

  • Reata’s stock soars 150% after FDA approves rare-disease drug amid uncertainty about approach to neuroscience treatments

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Reata Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s treatment for Friedreich’s ataxia, a rare inherited disease that causes damage to the nervous system. Reata’s (RETA) stock jumped more than 150% in after-hours trading, after being halted in advance of the FDA’s decision. The drug, omaveloxolone, is now called Skyclarys and has been approved to treat adults 16 and older with the degenerative disease, which often appears when a patient is a teenager.

  • Lilly plans to slash some insulin prices, expand cost cap

    Eli Lilly will cut prices for some older insulins later this year and immediately expand a cap on costs insured patients pay to fill prescriptions. The moves announced Wednesday promise critical relief to some people with diabetes who can face annual costs of more than $1,000 for insulin they need in order to live. Lilly’s changes also come as lawmakers and patient advocates pressure drugmakers to do something about soaring prices.

  • Drug-Prices Investigation Focused on Middlemen Opens in Congress

    The House Oversight and Accountability Committee is asking CVS Caremark and other pharmacy-benefit managers about the rebates they negotiate and the fees they charge.

  • CVS Health's (CVS) New Acquisitions Aid, Cost Woes Linger

    CVS Health (CVS) launches functionality that gives patients more choices and convenience in filling prescriptions.

  • CBS '60 Minutes' Gaffe Turns FDA Headlights On Diabetes and Weight Loss Drug Stock

    Growth stock Novo Nordisk is showing strength after FDA approval of breakthrough oral drug for type 2 diabetes. Shares are in a base.

  • Axsome (AXSM) Q4 Earnings Miss, Auvelity Records First Sales

    Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) incurs wider-than-expected loss in Q4 2022. Revenues beat estimates while shares gain.

  • Aldeyra Highlights 12-Month Safety Data Of Reproxalap In Dry Eye Disease Patients

    Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: ALDX) announced topline results from a 12-month clinical trial of reproxalap, an investigational new drug, in dry eye disease patients. The primary endpoints of treatment-related serious adverse events in ocular safety were not observed in any patient. Ocular safety events were similar across reproxalap and vehicle treatment groups. Related: Aldeyra's Reproxalap Hits Primary Goals In Dry Eye Disease Chamber Crossover Trial. In a post-hoc analysis, reproxalap was

  • Amazon CEO Andy Jassy orders employees back to the office 3 days a week—and maybe he’s right. Here’s how WFH impacts your brain and body

    Remote work "seemed to age our bodies by 10 to 15 years." Here are some ways to fight its harmful effects.

  • Biden warns of 'MAGA' Republicans' desire to cut spending

    President Joe Biden on Tuesday said GOP lawmakers could put millions of people's health care at risk, honing his message ahead of the release of his budget plan next week as Republicans push for him to negotiate over spending levels. The Democratic president spoke at a recreation center in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Using past proposals, Biden said the GOP could try to slash Medicaid and Obamacare benefits, as well as Social Security and Medicare.

  • Pfizer in Talks to Acquire Seagen in Deal Likely Valued at More Than $30 Billion

    The potential deal, likely valued at more than $30 billion, would help Pfizer add to its lineup of cancer treatments.

  • BD's (BDX) New FDA Approval to Improve Cervical Cancer Testing

    BD's (BDX) receipt of the latest FDA approval is likely to improve the detection and prevention of cervical cancer.

  • CD&R, Humana-Backed Gentiva Inks $710 Million Hospice Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Gentiva, a hospice company backed by Clayton Dubilier & Rice and Humana Inc., has agreed to acquire a business from not-for-profit health-care system ProMedica, Gentiva’s chief executive officer said. Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins in Six States; Obi Takes ThreeNigeria Latest: Tinubu Wins Ekiti Vote; Next Briefing at 11 a.m.TD Bank to Pay $1.2 Billion to End Suit Tied to Ponzi SchemeGoldman Turns to ‘Make

  • FDA Panel Says Pfizer’s RSV Vaccine Is Safe and Effective

    The agency's vaccine-advisory committee is looking at dueling products from Pfizer and GSK. Lots of money is at stake.

  • China’s Revenge Spenders Will Splurge on Beef as Country Reopens

    (Bloomberg) -- As consumers in China flock back to hot pot chains and high-end restaurants after about three years of strict Covid-19 lockdowns, they’re going to be splurging on good quality beef.Most Read from BloombergHow to Get a Free Flight to Hong Kong in 500,000 Airline Ticket GiveawaySorry, Twitter. Elon Found His Next Shiny Object.Elon Musk Regains His Spot as the World’s Richest PersonLightfoot Is First Chicago Mayor to Lose Reelection in 40 YearsWorld’s Rich Take Advantage as $1 Trilli

  • Food companies slam FDA plan to regulate "healthy" label

    General Mills and other packaged-food giants say the government's push to tighten food labeling rules is unconstitutional.

  • 'Here We Go Again': Seagen Soars As Pfizer Reportedly Mulls A Takeover

    Pfizer is in early talks to acquire cancer specialist Seagen, according to a report that sent SGEN stock flying on Monday.

  • Amyloid Gains Converts in Debate Over Alzheimer’s Treatments

    The drug’s success has helped quell a dispute over a theory of what causes the disease and how to treat it. However, critics say scientists still aren’t sure how amyloid removal slows down Alzheimer’s.

  • FDA panel narrowly backs Pfizer RSV vaccine for older adults

    Federal health advisers on Tuesday narrowly backed an experimental vaccine from Pfizer that could soon become the first shot to protect older adults against the respiratory illness known as RSV. The Food and Drug Administration panel voted 7-4 on two separate questions of whether Pfizer's data showed the vaccine was safe and effective against the respiratory virus for people 60 and older. The recommendation is non-binding and the FDA will make its own decision on the vaccine in the coming months.

  • McDonald's Expands Bold Breakfast Menu Experiment

    Alert Early Bird, the fast-food chain has a new morning menu item that could change the restaurant game.