Prairie Island to open first recreational cannabis dispensary in Southeast Minnesota

Mar. 21—PRAIRIE ISLAND, Minn. — The Prairie Island Indian Community is planning to open a cannabis dispensary later this year.

PIIC has launched a new business venture, Island Peži, a Native Cannabis Company to be located near Treasure Island Resort and Casino next to the Dakota Station convenience store in Welch.

Island Peži, pay-zhee, meaning grass in the Dakota language, hopes to open a dispensary this to serve the recently legalized adult-use recreational cannabis market. They still need to obtain the proper Tribal licensing but are hopeful for a summer opening.

"When Minnesota began considering legalizing adult-use cannabis last session, the Tribal Council and supporting staff set out on a community engagement effort to listen to Tribal members and determine what it should do with the potential cannabis opportunity," said Jessie Seim, general counsel of the Prairie Island Indian Community. "The result was support for moving forward to legalize it within the Prairie Island jurisdiction, regulate the activity, and pursue an economic development opportunity. Cannabis is from Ina Maka (mother earth) and can provide many benefits to Minnesotans, so the Community wanted to ensure that the Dakota identity in this business venture shined through."

Island Peži's entry into the cannabis industry hopes to create another avenue of economic diversification for PIIC and develop opportunities for the Tribe's members for generations to come.

"Economic diversification is Tribal priority and the dispensary is a step forward in our efforts to diversify the economy and strengthen the Tribe's long-term financial sovereignty," Seim said. "This will allow the community to diversify its economic support sources for the community. The Tribe runs its government based off its economic development efforts, and the Tribe provides a number of services to its members and employees, including health care. In addition to economic diversification, this business will offer a variety of employment positions for Tribal members. Currently the cannabis operation is run by a corporate board made up of Tribal members, and our focus is making this a community-led and run operation."

As a sovereign nation, PIIC has enacted its own Cannabis Regulatory Ordinance, which authorizes a comprehensive licensing and regulatory system to regulate cannabis within its jurisdiction. The Tribe says it is committed to the highest standards of operation through its Cannabis Regulatory Commission. It is similar to the function of the state's licensing and regulatory system for the broader Minnesota market, which is slated to open in early 2025.

The dispensary would be the first south of the Twin Cities and just the third in Minnesota. The state's first recreational dispensary opened in the Red Lake Nation — located in north central Minnesota — last year. The Bemidji Pioneer reported in February that Red Lake's dispensary, NativeCare, would be operated as a stand-alone business instead of tribal council control after allegations of theft.

Another marijuana dispensary opened in the White Earth Nation.

"We recognize and support the efforts of other tribes, and the cannabis industry is still very new in Minnesota, even among the tribal nations who have the first opportunity to enter the market," said Seim. "We recognize from our other business operations the importance of transparency, strong business governance, and comprehensive regulations. Once a decision was made to pursue a cannabis business venture, Tribal Council, staff and consultants with the full visibility and support of the Tribal community, began building out the regulatory structure and business operations. Of most importance was the Tribe's regulatory function. The Tribe enacted the Cannabis Regulatory Ordinance, and any cannabis-related business, such as the dispensary, will be licensed and regulated by the Cannabis Regulatory Commission."

Island Peži is set to open next to Dakota Station, the Tribe's convenience store and gas station on Prairie Island. The Tribe is excited by the prospects of the cannabis industry for Indian Country and specifically what it will mean for Prairie Island.

"Island Peži is a step forward in our efforts to diversify our economy and strengthen our Tribe's long-term financial sovereignty," said Grant Johnson, Prairie Island Tribal Council President. "We're excited to be among the first to enter the cannabis market and create new opportunities for the future of our Tribe."