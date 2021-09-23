Prairie Storms cause $120 million in insured damage

EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 23, 2021 /CNW/ - Two storms this summer across Alberta and Saskatchewan caused a total of $120 million in insured damage. Strong winds, hail and rain on July 22 caused $56 million in insured damage, while severe storms on August 31 brought flash flooding and large hail that caused a further $64 million in insured damage, according to initial estimates from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ). Hail damaged homes and vehicles in both provinces, while strong winds downed trees and power lines, leaving many without power for hours.

"Again this summer, Canadians across the Prairies had their homes, vehicles, and businesses damaged by heavy storms," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Western and Pacific, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). "Our thoughts are with those who have been affected by these storms. Canada's insurers are here to help. Anyone with questions about their home or business insurance should call their insurance representative or IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC."

Damage caused by hail and wind is typically covered by home, commercial and comprehensive auto insurance policies. IBC reminds residents in Alberta and Saskatchewan that the insurance industry is committed to assisting its customers throughout the entire claims process for this, and any other, severe weather event.

"As our climate changes, the frequency and severity of weather events is on the rise, and so too are the financial costs borne by insurers and taxpayers," added Sutherland. "Nowhere is this more true than in Alberta. Of the 10 most costly natural disasters in Canadian history, six of these have hit Alberta."

These storms are the latest in a very concerning trend and follow closely on the heels of a hail event in Calgary earlier this summer that caused over $500 million in insured damage on July 2. Last year, Calgary also witnessed the costliest hailstorm in Canadian history, causing roughly $1.2 billion in insured damages, making it the fourth costliest natural disaster of all time. The most expensive natural catastrophe on record is the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire, which resulted in almost $4 billion in insured losses. The next highest loss, at $3.5 billion, was in 2013, and included the flooding in southern Alberta.

Governments at all levels must do more to prioritize investments that build our resilience and better protect our families and communities. Canada must prioritize its work on a national adaptation strategy including a high-risk flood insurance pool to address climate-related disasters such as extreme heat, wildfires, floods, windstorms and hail. Increased collaboration across the public and private sector collaborate is essential to defending Canadians from these events.

