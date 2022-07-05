U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,831.39
    +6.06 (+0.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,967.82
    -129.44 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,322.24
    +194.39 (+1.75%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,741.33
    +13.57 (+0.79%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    99.60
    -8.83 (-8.14%)
     

  • Gold

    1,766.60
    -34.90 (-1.94%)
     

  • Silver

    19.17
    -0.50 (-2.53%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0270
    -0.0154 (-1.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8090
    -0.0800 (-2.77%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1954
    -0.0150 (-1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.9050
    +0.2450 (+0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,587.39
    +808.61 (+4.09%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    445.19
    +5.17 (+1.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,025.47
    -207.18 (-2.86%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

PrairieSky Royalty Announces Conference Call for Q2 2022 Results

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
·1 min read
In this article:
  • PREKF
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

CALGARY, Alberta, July 05, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PrairieSky will release its Q2 2022 results on Monday, July 18, 2022 after markets close. The news release detailing PrairieSky’s Q2 2022 results will provide operating and financial information. Financial statements along with management’s discussion and analysis will be available on PrairieSky’s website at www.prairiesky.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

A conference call to discuss the results will be held for the investment community on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 beginning at 6:30 am MT (8:30 am ET). To participate in the conference call, you are asked to register at the link provided below. Details regarding the call will be provided to you upon registration.

Live call participants registration URL: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI0ab01818277e447da41c1f36b21bb3e8

About PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.

PrairieSky is a royalty-focused company, generating royalty revenues as petroleum and natural gas are produced from its properties. PrairieSky has a diverse portfolio of properties that have a long history of generating free cash flow and that represent the largest and most concentrated independently-owned fee simple mineral title position in Canada. PrairieSky common shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol PSK.

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT:

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd.
Investor Relations
(587) 293-4000

www.prairiesky.com

PDF available: http://ml.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/ca614055-945e-4b5b-a557-4ed0f178dc4e

 



