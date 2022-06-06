U.S. markets close in 22 minutes

PraSaga Introduces SagaPython at Consensus 2022

·2 min read

AUSTIN, Texas, June 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PraSaga™, a Swiss foundation building the next generation of Layer One blockchain, today officially announced the introduction of SagaPython. SagaPython is a new extension of the popular coding language Python, with an integration into PraSaga's blockchain, the SagaChain™, and its Class Manager Infrastructure (CMI). PraSaga will be presenting SagaPython during Consensus 2022 in Austin, Texas, which runs from June 9-12.

PraSaga Logo (PRNewsfoto/PraSaga)
PraSaga Logo (PRNewsfoto/PraSaga)

Bringing simplicity into the blockchain

SagaPython represents the next step for developers looking to create all varieties of apps using the SagaChain™. SagaPython allows developers ease of programming using PraSaga's first-class object model by leveraging the widely used and familiar Python language. This familiarity will allow developers to instantly get a handle on SagaPython's capabilities to quickly begin building products and solving problems.

SagaPython will be a part of SagaOS™, the upcoming and novel operating system for the global, decentralized blockchain that is the SagaChain. This will ensure that any applications built using SagaPython will be compatible with existing global infrastructures around the world. They will be able to seamlessly integrate between applications and systems, with the highest levels of security and stability.

PraSaga's Chief Product Officer, Rich Phillips, says of the project, "The introduction of SagaPython is a true milestone for the PraSaga Foundation, representing a critical leap forward for the organization's long-term roadmap and vision. I am excited to watch the community grow as enterprises and developers engage with SagaPython."

Presenting SagaPython at Consensus

PraSaga will present SagaPython during Consensus 2022, the first in-person Consensus in three years. Consensus is the premier space for showcasing and celebrating everything crypto has to offer. Prominent speakers at Consensus will include: U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand; President and CEO of PayPal, Dan Schulman; and founder and CEO of Binance, Changpeng Zhao.

Developers are being invited to be the among the first to explore SagaPython at Web3athon, a "humanity-centered hackathon" launching at Consensus 2022.

About PraSaga

PraSaga is a Swiss Foundation building the next generation of Layer One blockchain. PraSaga's technology solution solves many of the limitations that plague first-generation Layer One blockchains. The SagaChain successfully addresses lowering transaction fees, extensibility for supply chains, and significantly lowers development costs.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prasaga-introduces-sagapython-at-consensus-2022-301562080.html

SOURCE PraSaga

