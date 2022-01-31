PraSaga™ Joins the Agora Global Blockchain Congress as a Strategic Partner for their 9th Annual Event in Dubai

Zug, Switzerland, Jan. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- , PraSaga™ is honored to share that they are now a Strategic Partner for the 9th Annual Agora Global Blockchain Congress, February 21st – 22nd, 2022 in Dubai. In addition to being a strategic partner for the upcoming event, Michael Holdmann, CEO and Founder of PraSaga along with Jay Moore, CMO and Co-Founder, will be leading two of the discussions. Mr. Holdmann will be presenting a keynote speech highlighting the promises of blockchain for the future of the world and its economies. Mr. Moore will be taking part in a panel discussion that includes a few of today’s leading technology experts sharing insights into the future of the Metaverse and gaming.

“Having participated with Agora events in the past,” said Michael Holdmann, “we know they aggregate some of the most influential and important thought leaders in Blockchain technology. We are both honored and delighted to support their efforts and take great pride in being invited to give PraSaga’s insights into the future of our industry.”

The Agora Global Blockchain Congress is a closed door, by invitation only, exclusive event that connects, via pre-arranged and pre-scheduled one on one meetings, crypto and blockchain projects from all over the world. Each annual meeting focuses on important relevant topics such as renewable energy and sustainability, the concept of DeFi, NFTs, as well we various other Blockchain initiatives. The 9th Annual Agora Global Blockchain Congress will take a closer look at the future of our digital reality highlighting the Metaverse, GameFi, and DeFi.



“Our experience with Agora has been and continues to be exceptional,” said Jay Moore, “every aspect from the panel discussions to keynotes, and one-on-one meetings were all so well curated. Making this strategic partnership a perfect alignment with our mission to promote the global adoption of blockchain technology.”



This news follows PraSaga’s recent announcements that include the addition of former GE Global Alliance Leader, Nicole Colwell as their Executive VP over the Partner & Channel Ecosystem as well as the world-renowned economist, Stephen Moore as their Chief Economist.

About PraSaga



PraSaga is building the next generation of Layer One blockchain. PraSaga’s technology solution solves many of the limitations that plague first-generation Layer One blockchains. The SagaChain™ successfully addresses lowering transaction fees, extensibility for supply chains, and significantly lowers development costs. PraSaga is a Swiss Foundation with American offices in Las Vegas, Nevada.

