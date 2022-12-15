U.S. markets open in 2 hours 12 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,957.00
    -41.00 (-1.03%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,735.00
    -258.00 (-0.76%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,599.75
    -151.00 (-1.29%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,816.80
    -18.00 (-0.98%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.32
    +0.04 (+0.05%)
     

  • Gold

    1,787.40
    -31.30 (-1.72%)
     

  • Silver

    23.33
    -0.80 (-3.32%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0619
    -0.0064 (-0.59%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    21.47
    -1.08 (-4.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2310
    -0.0120 (-0.97%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.6310
    +1.2160 (+0.90%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,708.17
    -145.78 (-0.82%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    412.23
    -4.68 (-1.12%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,464.04
    -31.89 (-0.43%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,051.70
    -104.51 (-0.37%)
     

Pratia's study says: Poles, Bulgarians, and Ukrainians are ready to take part in clinical trials but too often trust the unverified information available online.

·2 min read

WARSAW, Poland , Dec. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Nearly half of Poles, Bulgarians, and Ukrainians are ready to participate in clinical trials, says the first-of-its-kind survey in CEE - by ARC Rynek & Opinia on behalf of Pratia, an international platform for clinical trials. 4,565[1] respondents from three countries participated. The study aimed to uncover the Patients' opinions and behavior regarding clinical trials. It's part of Pratia's patient-centricity strategy.

&quot;We ensure that patients make rational decisions to improve their health based on reliable sources of information&quot; says Pratia COO
"We ensure that patients make rational decisions to improve their health based on reliable sources of information" says Pratia COO

The results from the survey show a high level of awareness of the term "clinical trials." 63% of Bulgarian, 61% of Polish, and 56% of Ukrainian respondents know this expression. Nearly half of the respondents have a positive attitude. 52% Bulgarian, 55% Polish, and 43% Ukrainian respondents would participate in a clinical trial if they could and had to. The percentage of those who already participated is more likely to do so again – 76% in Poland, 74% in Ukraine, and 68% in Bulgaria.

"It's best to work with a patient who knows much about the disease, its treatment, its risk factors, and prognosis. Such a Patient demands from NHS refunding an adequate standard of care. Such a Patient understands both the risks and potential benefits of innovative treatment strategies offered in clinical studies," explains Professor Wojciech Jurczak, hematologist whose experience covers 130+ clinical trials.

The most frequently cited motive for inclusion in clinical trials is the chance to cure a disease for which other treatment methods failed – claimed by 70% of respondents. The main barriers are concerns about unwanted side effects, as 58% of Polish, 56% of Bulgarian, and 49% of Ukrainian respondents say.

"Pratia aspires to provide free access to innovative therapies to patients and complement the work of the national healthcare systems. Urban legends about the subject have been circulating in society for a long time. We aim to provide scientific facts about clinical trials by working closely with the media and medical experts. We ensure that patients make rational decisions to improve their health based on reliable sources of information." says Lukasz Beczkowski, COO.

Pratia conducted 1,500+ clinical trials involving 300,000+ patients in its 90+ research sites in six countries, covering 85%+ therapeutic areas.

[1] The survey was conducted using CAWI method among individuals aged 18-65, excluding healthcare professionals or those working in the medical/pharmaceutical sector.

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pratias-study-says-poles-bulgarians-and-ukrainians-are-ready-to-take-part-in-clinical-trials-but-too-often-trust-the-unverified-information-available-online-301703527.html

SOURCE Pratia S.A.

Recommended Stories

  • Is Moderna a Good Stock to Buy Right Now?

    Recent results suggest the company's cancer vaccine candidate can succeed where others have failed.

  • This Genetic Medicine Stock Soars Over 50% on Industry First

    Hours after Alex Ovechkin became the first NHL player to score 800 goals with one team, Avidity Biosciences announced an industry first of its own. The precommercial drug developer delivered positive results in a phase 1 clinical trial evaluating AOC-1001 in myotonic dystrophy type 1 (DM1). The drug candidate utilizes RNA interference (RNAi) to treat the rare muscular disease at the genetic level.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • Comparing With Pfizer's Vaccine, Icosavax RSV Candidate 'Could Establish Differentiation,' Analyst Says

    Icosavax Inc (NASDAQ: ICVX) provided a six-month immunogenicity update from its Phase 1/1b trial of IVX-121 against Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV), demonstrating a sustained neutralizing antibody (nAb) response against RSV, lasting at least six months after a single administration of IVX-121. William Blair analyst thinks the best comparison for IVX-121 is Pfizer Inc’s (NYSE: PFE) RSVpreF vaccine. The estimated percentage of retained titers for RSV-A from 28 days to 180 days post-immunization

  • Wave, GSK enter strategic collaboration that could be worth up to $3.3 billion in milestone payments

    Shares of Wave Life Sciences Ltd. jumped about 17% in premarket trading on Tuesday after the company announced a four-year strategic collaboration with GlaxoSmithKline to develop oligonucleotide therapeutics. Wave is already testing WVE-006, an experimental oligonucleotide treatment, for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency, a genetic disease that causes liver and lung disease, in preclinical research. GSK will make a $170 million upfront payment to Wave in cash and equity, with up to $525 million in

  • How AbbVie denied Americans access to fair competition for Humira

    Humira, a monoclonal antibody used to treat arthritis among other conditions, is the most lucrative drug in history. Since entering the market in 2003, it has made its manufacturer an estimated $200 billion in revenue. Its sales of about $21 billion globally in 2021 are second only to Pfizer and Moderna’s covid vaccines.

  • How A First-Ever In Gene Silencing Catapulted Avidity Biosciences Into The Stratosphere

    Avidity unveiled "compelling" results from a muscular dystrophy study Wednesday, leading RNA stock to skyrocket to a three-month high.

  • Is Moderna Stock a Buy After Its Impressive Cancer Vaccine Results?

    Moderna could have a winner with its personalized cancer vaccine. But the company also faces big questions.

  • Moderna Stock Soared on Good News About Cancer Vaccine. Why One Analyst Downgraded the Stock.

    Chardan Capital Markets analyst Geulah Livshits now rates the biotech company at Neutral, down from Buy.

  • Small Biotech Kymera Just Snagged Sanofi's Interest — Here's Why

    Kymera unveiled promising results for its skin-disease treatment on Wednesday, snagging interest from Sanofi and sending KYMR stock flying.

  • Why Are BeyondSpring Shares Trading Higher?

    BeyondSpring Inc (NASDAQ: BYSI) presented data from the lead asset, plinabulin, for the prevention of docetaxel-induced neutropenia (DIN) in non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients. In summary, data from 101 and 103 studies, plinabulin demonstrated a superior benefit for Gr4N, Gr3/4N, all GrN, and duration of severe neutropenia (DSN) compared to the control. There was a reduction in mean DSN of >1 day for plinabulin vs. control. In the 105 study, NSCLC pts with at least one febrile neutropen

  • Moderna (MRNA) Up 20% on Upbeat Data From Cancer Jab Study

    Data from a mid-stage study showed that Moderna's (MRNA) personalized cancer vaccine candidate combined with Merck's Keytruda reduces the risk of recurrence/death by 44% in melanoma patients.

  • Why Cytokinetics Is Soaring After A 'Bruising' FDA Meeting For Its Heart Drug

    A "bruising" FDA meeting for Cytokinetics was actually a blessing in disguise, an analyst said Wednesday as CYTK stock surged.

  • Analyst Report: Pfizer Inc.

    Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now, prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, cardiovascular treatment Eliquis, and immunology drug Xeljanz. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of its total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

  • Vanda Pharmaceuticals gets bad news in generic competition court ruling

    Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. faces a potential revenue hit after a Delaware court said two rival drugmakers would not be violating its patent if they were to bring a generic form of its sleep disorder drug, Hetlioz, to market. The ruling from the U.S. District Court for Delaware late Tuesday sets the stage for New Jersey’s Teva Pharmaceuticals USA Inc. and Canada’s Apotex Inc. to begin marketing and selling Hetlioz’s generic counterpart using the active ingredient tasimelteon.

  • Beijing’s Parcel Pileup Shows Strain of Zero-Covid Exit

    Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com said it would dispatch 1,000 workers to Beijing to clear a backlog of deliveries, adding to mounting evidence that China’s exit from its zero-Covid policies has been bumpy and uncertain.

  • Cytokinetics Jumps Despite Negative FDA Panel Vote on Heart Drug

    (Bloomberg) -- Cytokinetics Inc.’s experimental heart failure drug got a negative vote from a panel of expert advisors to the US Food and Drug Administration. But, in a twist, shares rose.Most Read from BloombergIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disaster?Powell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsWho Is Bernard Arnault, the World’s Richest Person?Musk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesl

  • China won't report asymptomatic COVID cases in further shift

    China said Wednesday that it would stop reporting asymptomatic COVID-19 cases since they've become impossible to track with mass testing no longer required, another step in the country's departure from some of the world's strictest antivirus policies. The change in reporting practices comes the week after the country announced its most significant easing yet of antivirus measures. Meanwhile, China has begun to see what appears to be a rapid increase in new infections, raising concerns that its health system could be overwhelmed just as those in other countries were during early COVID waves.

  • Penny Stock OpGen Surges After UTI Panel Test Meets Primary Goal In Clinical Trial

    OpGen Inc (NASDAQ: OPGN) announced topline data from its Unyvero urinary tract infections (UTI) clinical trial. OpGen's Unyvero UTI Panel tests for a broad range of bacterial and fungal pathogens and antimicrobial resistance markers directly from urine specimens. The test aims at the quantitative detection of microorganisms. The trial was designed to compare the performance of the Unyvero UTI Panel for detecting urinary tract infections (UTI) using clean-catch or catheter-related urine samples.

  • Moderna, Merck stocks boosted amid joint cancer vaccine trials

    Yahoo Finance health correspondent Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to review Moderna and Merck shares following positive results seen in their joint cancer vaccine trial.