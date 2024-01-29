Pratt Institute Signs Lease for Space at Brooklyn Navy Yard’s Dock 72

(Bloomberg) -- Pratt Institute signed a lease for space at Dock 72, a building owned by Boston Properties Inc. and Rudin at Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The private university is relocating its graduate facilities in fine arts and photography to the waterfront property, where it will occupy 62,570 square feet (5,813 square meters) spanning the entire third floor. The space is expected to be completed in time for the fall semester, starting in August.

Dock 72 — at 675,000 square feet across 16 stories — was one of New York City’s largest commercial properties to be constructed outside of Manhattan in decades. The building opened with WeWork as an anchor tenant in 2019, the same year the coworking company scrapped its initial public offering.

While WeWork has sought to terminate many of its leases as it navigates bankruptcy, it remains a tenant at Dock 72.

The Pratt graduate facilities will be moving from the Pfizer Building on Brooklyn’s Flushing Avenue. The university, which has its main campus in the borough’s Clinton Hill neighborhood, already operates a research center at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

“Expanding Pratt Institute’s footprint in the Brooklyn Navy Yard provides our graduate fine arts and photography students with exceptional studios and access to a powerful community of diverse creatives and professionals,” Frances Bronet, the university’s president, said in the statement.

