Pravin Rao, Dr. Ashish Gupta and Jairaj Purandare join Indegene’s Board of Directors and elevate its corporate governance practices

Indegene Inc
·3 min read
Indegene Inc
Indegene Inc

BANGALORE, India and PRINCETON, N.J., June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indegene, a technology-led healthcare solutions provider, today announced the appointment of three industry luminaries, Pravin Rao, Dr. Ashish Gupta and Jairaj Purandare as Independent Directors on its Board.

Together, they bring deep expertise of building global-scale organizations and strong Board experience to elevate Indegene’s corporate governance practices. Pravin Rao served as Infosys’ COO, having risen through the ranks after joining the company in 1985. He is a member of the National Council of the Confederation of Indian Industries (CII) and the Executive Council of NASSCOM. He also served as NASSCOM’s Chairman in FY2020-21. Dr. Ashish Gupta is a Cofounder and Senior Managing Director of Helion Venture Partners and serves on the boards of Pubmatic, Simplilearn, Gupshup, Infoedge (Naukri) and Hindustan Unilever. He cofounded two successful companies - Tavant Technologies and Junglee (subsequently acquired by Amazon). Jairaj Purandare is the Founder Chairman of JMP Advisors Pvt Ltd, recognized as the leading tax firm in India. He was the Regional Managing Partner and Country Leader-Markets and Industries of PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC) India and Chairman of Ernst & Young (EY) India.

Announcing the three Independent Board Member appointments, Manish Gupta, Cofounder and CEO, Indegene said, “Life sciences companies are accelerating their adoption of digital transformation. That is creating exciting growth opportunities for our team. Pravin, Ashish and Jairaj’s experience and wisdom will benefit us tremendously as we build the next phase of growth for Indegene. We look forward to partnering with them and make the most of the opportunity.”

Pravin Rao, Independent Director, Indegene added, “This is an exciting time in Indegene’s journey. Its investment in building deep medical science expertise and life sciences-contextualized technology over the last twenty years has delivered substantial value to clients and created a truly differentiated, global organization. This is an opportune moment to capitalize on its scale and create a global brand that life sciences leaders trust the most. I am glad to partner Indegene in this phase of their journey.”

Dr. Ashish Gupta, Independent Director, Indegene added, “I am impressed with Indegene’s culture of prudent entrepreneurship with a relentless focus on building a long-term institution. The leadership team embodies the rare balance of confidence with intellectual honesty, superior execution with strategy, and more. I am particularly excited about Indegene's focus on applying technology to change healthcare - a space for building massive companies. I am honored to be a part of the Indegene team."

About Indegene
Indegene is a technology-led healthcare solutions provider. It combines deep industry expertise with fit-for-purpose technology in an agile and scalable operating model. Many of the leading global healthcare organizations rely on Indegene to deliver effective and efficient clinical, medical and commercial outcomes every day. From strategy to execution, Indegene enables healthcare organizations be future ready. To learn more about how Indegene delivers on its purpose, please visit www.indegene.com

For media enquiries, please contact
Ruchi Wadhwa
ruchi.wadhwa@indegene.com


