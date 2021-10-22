U.S. markets open in 13 minutes

Praxis Precision Medicines To Provide Corporate Update And Report Third Quarter 2021 Financial Results On Wednesday, November 3, 2021

Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.
·1 min read
BOSTON, Oct. 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal imbalance, today announced that it will provide a corporate update and report financial results for the third quarter 2021 on Wednesday, November 3, 2021, before the U.S. financial markets open. Management will discuss recent business and pipeline progress via a conference call and webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call and Webcast Details:

US/Canada Toll Free:

833-398-1037

International:

914-987-7735

Conference ID:

7687942

Webcast:

https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/8yk7hqak

A replay of the webcast will be available approximately two hours following its conclusion and will be archived for 30 days following the event, accessible through the Events & Presentations page of the Investors + Media section of Praxis’ website at https://investors.praxismedicines.com/events-and-presentations.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders (CNS) characterized by neuronal imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to broader neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio, including multiple disclosed programs across CNS disorders including depression, epilepsy, movement disorders and pain syndromes, with three clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit https://praxismedicines.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Alex Kane Praxis Precision Medicines investors@praxismedicines.com 617-300-8481 Media Contact: Ian Stone Canale Communications Ian.stone@canalecomm.com 619-849-5388


