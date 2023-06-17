Can Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) Afford To Invest In Growth?

Even when a business is losing money, it's possible for shareholders to make money if they buy a good business at the right price. For example, biotech and mining exploration companies often lose money for years before finding success with a new treatment or mineral discovery. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

Given this risk, we thought we'd take a look at whether Praxis Precision Medicines (NASDAQ:PRAX) shareholders should be worried about its cash burn. For the purposes of this article, cash burn is the annual rate at which an unprofitable company spends cash to fund its growth; its negative free cash flow. First, we'll determine its cash runway by comparing its cash burn with its cash reserves.

How Long Is Praxis Precision Medicines' Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is calculated by dividing its cash hoard by its cash burn. As at March 2023, Praxis Precision Medicines had cash of US$86m and no debt. Importantly, its cash burn was US$164m over the trailing twelve months. Therefore, from March 2023 it had roughly 6 months of cash runway. To be frank, this kind of short runway puts us on edge, as it indicates the company must reduce its cash burn significantly, or else raise cash imminently. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years.

How Is Praxis Precision Medicines' Cash Burn Changing Over Time?

Whilst it's great to see that Praxis Precision Medicines has already begun generating revenue from operations, last year it only produced US$683k, so we don't think it is generating significant revenue, at this point. Therefore, for the purposes of this analysis we'll focus on how the cash burn is tracking. Over the last year its cash burn actually increased by 6.3%, which suggests that management are increasing investment in future growth, but not too quickly. That's not necessarily a bad thing, but investors should be mindful of the fact that will shorten the cash runway. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. For that reason, it makes a lot of sense to take a look at our analyst forecasts for the company.

How Hard Would It Be For Praxis Precision Medicines To Raise More Cash For Growth?

Since its cash burn is increasing (albeit only slightly), Praxis Precision Medicines shareholders should still be mindful of the possibility it will require more cash in the future. Companies can raise capital through either debt or equity. One of the main advantages held by publicly listed companies is that they can sell shares to investors to raise cash and fund growth. We can compare a company's cash burn to its market capitalisation to get a sense for how many new shares a company would have to issue to fund one year's operations.

Since it has a market capitalisation of US$147m, Praxis Precision Medicines' US$164m in cash burn equates to about 111% of its market value. Given just how high that expenditure is, relative to the company's market value, we think there's an elevated risk of funding distress, and we would be very nervous about holding the stock.

So, Should We Worry About Praxis Precision Medicines' Cash Burn?

As you can probably tell by now, we're rather concerned about Praxis Precision Medicines' cash burn. In particular, we think its cash burn relative to its market cap suggests it isn't in a good position to keep funding growth. While not as bad as its cash burn relative to its market cap, its increasing cash burn is also a concern, and considering everything mentioned above, we're struggling to find much to be optimistic about. The measures we've considered in this article lead us to believe its cash burn is actually quite concerning, and its weak cash position seems likely to cost shareholders one way or another. On another note, we conducted an in-depth investigation of the company, and identified 5 warning signs for Praxis Precision Medicines (3 are concerning!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

