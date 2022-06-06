U.S. markets open in 1 hour 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,149.75
    +42.75 (+1.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,150.00
    +262.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,726.75
    +175.75 (+1.40%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,901.80
    +20.50 (+1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    119.00
    +0.13 (+0.11%)
     

  • Gold

    1,851.30
    +5.90 (+0.32%)
     

  • Silver

    22.36
    +0.46 (+2.09%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0728
    +0.0008 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.9570
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    25.30
    +0.58 (+2.35%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2563
    +0.0070 (+0.56%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6910
    -0.1690 (-0.13%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    31,416.05
    +1,707.05 (+5.75%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    683.75
    +22.95 (+3.47%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,618.65
    +85.70 (+1.14%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,915.89
    +154.32 (+0.56%)
     

Praxis Precision Medicines Reports Negative Results from PRAX-114 Phase 2/3 Monotherapy Aria Study in Patients with Major Depressive Disorder

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PRAX
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.
Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc.

Aria Study did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint

Strategic realignment to focus resources on Movement Disorders and Epilepsy franchises extends cash runway into 2024

BOSTON, June 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Praxis Precision Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRAX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for central nervous system (CNS) disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance, today announced that the Phase 2/3 Aria Study evaluating the efficacy and safety of PRAX-114 for monotherapy treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD) did not achieve statistical significance on the primary endpoint of change from baseline in the 17-item Hamilton Depression Rating Scale (HAM-D17) total score at Day 15, or on any secondary endpoints. Praxis intends to share detailed results in an upcoming medical presentation or publication.

“We are surprised and disappointed in the Aria Study results,” said Marcio Souza, president and chief executive officer of Praxis. “PRAX-114 was well-tolerated in the Aria Study, yet the effect did not deliver to meet the needs of patients. Praxis is committed to our mission to help people suffering from CNS disorders and will prioritize our programs in movement disorders and epilepsy moving forward. We want to thank all of the patients, investigators and partners who participated in the Aria Study.”

The strategic realignment will result in a reduction of the Company’s workforce and future operating expenses. As a result of the realignment, the Company’s cash runway will now extend into 2024. The strategic alignment will focus on delivering Phase 2b results for PRAX-944 in essential tremor (Essential1 Study) and proof-of-concept for PRAX-562 in epilepsy and advancing the pre-clinical pipeline.

About Praxis
Praxis Precision Medicines is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company translating genetic insights into the development of therapies for CNS disorders characterized by neuronal excitation-inhibition imbalance. Praxis is applying insights from genetic epilepsies to both rare and more prevalent neurological and psychiatric disorders, using our understanding of shared biological targets and circuits in the brain. Praxis has established a broad portfolio with multiple programs, including product candidates across psychiatric disorders, movement disorders and epilepsy, with three clinical-stage product candidates. For more information, please visit www.praxismedicines.com and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, including express or implied statements regarding our future expectations, plans and prospects, including, without limitation, statements regarding the development of our product candidates and our cash runway. The express or implied forward-looking statements included in this press release are only predictions and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, without limitation: uncertainties inherent in clinical trials; our ability to initiate, enroll, conduct or complete ongoing and planned clinical trials and our timelines for regulatory submissions; the expected timing of submissions for regulatory approval or review by governmental authorities; risks, uncertainties and assumptions regarding the impact of the continuing COVID-19 pandemic on our business, operations, strategy, goals and anticipated timelines of our ongoing and planned preclinical activities; and other risks concerning our programs and operations as described in further detail in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other filings made with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although our forward-looking statements reflect the good faith judgment of our management, these statements are based only on information and factors currently known by us. As a result, you are cautioned not to rely on these forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement made in this press release speaks only as of the date on which it is made. We undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

CONTACT: Investor Contact: Alex Kane Praxis Precision Medicines investors@praxismedicines.com 617-300-8481 Media Contact: Ian Stone Canale Communications Ian.stone@canalecomm.com 619-849-5388


Recommended Stories

  • Eli Lilly Stock Gains On Impressive Data From Jardiance Diabetes Drug Trial

    "These five-year results ... showing empagliflozin was associated with a decreased risk of hospitalization for heart failure and for death, are encouraging data for adults with type 2 diabetes," said co-lead investigator Dr. Elisabetta Patorno.

  • Can the Best-Selling Drugs of 2021 Repeat Their Performance?

    Investors looking for stocks that can put up big gains know that pharmaceutical sales can make it happen. If you don't recognize its official brand name, don't worry: Most of us still call it the Pfizer (NYSE: PFE) vaccine. In May, Pfizer told investors it expected around $32 billion in Comirnaty sales for the entire year.

  • Is Now the Time to Buy This Risky Stock With Huge Upside Potential?

    Having a small drug development pipeline is a big risk, but it also leaves the door open potentially for big gains.

  • GSK measles vaccine gets U.S. FDA approval

    Child vaccination rates in the United States fell during the COVID-19 pandemic as many children skipped doctor appointments and states eased vaccine requirements during remote learning, according to a government study https://www.reuters.com/world/us/us-child-vaccination-rates-dip-during-pandemic-study-2022-04-21 released last month. In recent years, measles outbreaks have occurred globally with more than 400,000 cases confirmed in 2019 - a setback in the progress towards eliminating the disease in many countries. Priorix, Priorix Tetra and chickenpox vaccine Varilrix contributed about 260 million pounds ($325.99 million) to GSK's vaccines turnover last year.

  • Breast cancer drug extends survival time for thousands

    A breast cancer drug has been found to extend survival time for more women, raising the prospect of its use being extended for 17,000 women on the NHS.

  • Why Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price Rises

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says Vitol‘Team Transitory’ hasn’t given up hope o

  • 60-40 investors 'punched in the gut' so far in 2022, but strategist sees hope

    The 60-40 stock-bond portfolio has been a bedrock of traditional investing, but it's also been a loser thus far in 2022.

  • Real Estate Agent vs. Mortgage Broker: What's the Difference?

    Real estate agent vs. mortgage broker: Real estate agents help clients buy or sell homes, and mortgage brokers help clients find affordable home loans.

  • Crypto Market Daily Highlights – June 4 – Weekend Support Kicked In

    It was a relatively bullish Saturday session for the crypto market. Bitcoin will need to avoid a bearish day ahead to end a nine-week losing streak.

  • Stocks firm ahead of rate meetings, crude hits $120

    Stocks, the dollar and crude oil firmed on Monday as investors positioned themselves for more direction on interest rates and the economy from a string of central bank meetings spilling into next week. The European Central Bank meets on Thursday, though it is not expected to begin raising interest rates until July, with rate setters at the U.S. Federal Reserve and Bank of England gathering next week. "There is still some doubt as to whether or not inflation has peaked," said Michael Hewson, chief markets analyst at CMC Markets.

  • Investors Get Back Into Corporate Bonds

    While bonds were out of favor for several months, many are now seeing better value in debt markets.

  • Marketmind: "Super bad feeling"

    With the Nasdaq losing about a quarter of its value since the beginning of the year, no doubt some investors will share Elon Musk's "super bad feeling" about the economy. But the Tesla CEO's sentiment, shared with his executives in an email, might be taken by others with a generous pinch of salt, given Friday's data showing the American economy generated more jobs jobs in May than expected. Asked by Reuters about Musk's comments, Joe Biden suggested the issue lay with Tesla, and pointed to investments made by Ford to compete with the electric car maker.

  • Italy's TIM aims to maximise value and cut debt in break-up

    TRENTO, Italy (Reuters) -Telecom Italia (TIM) will pursue a plan to split its landline network from its service operations to maximise asset value for all shareholders and cut its debt pile, the head of the company said on Sunday. Under pressure for years in its fiercely competitive domestic market, Italy's former phone monopoly is seeking to revamp its business via a separation of its domestic fixed network assets to focus on consumer and commercial activities. As part of a preliminary pact sealed with Italian state lender CDP last week, TIM's network assets would be combined with those of state-backed broadband rival Open Fiber to create a single national network company majority-owned by CDP.

  • Bitcoin Miners Are Selling Tokens as Prices Linger Near Lows

    (Bloomberg) -- Bitcoin miners are beginning to sell tokens they’ve hoarded to cover burgeoning costs with the prospects for industry growth slowing and the price of the largest cryptocurrency showing few signs of rebounding following the recent collapse from record highs. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSa

  • Tech and Crypto in Peril as Fed Ends Liquidity Binge, Survey Shows

    (Bloomberg) -- The speculative darlings of the easy-money era -- technology stocks and cryptocurrencies -- are acutely vulnerable now that the Federal Reserve is shrinking its nearly $9 trillion balance sheet. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS Ma

  • Why Is Bitcoin Volatile?

    Learn why Bitcoin's price fluctuates and about the factors that contribute to the wild price swings.

  • India in Talks to Increase Russian Oil Imports From Rosneft

    (Bloomberg) -- India is looking to double down on its Russian oil imports with state-owned refiners eager to take more heavily-discounted supplies from Rosneft PJSC as international players turn down dealings with Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices

  • Hedge Fund D1 Sinks Nearly 23% This Year on Public, Private Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- D1 Capital Partners, the hedge fund firm that wagers on public and private companies, has tumbled 22.5% this year through May, according to people familiar with the matter. Most Read from BloombergRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolBitcoin Miners Are Sellin

  • US Recession Is Avoidable If Fed Can ‘Thread the Needle’

    (Bloomberg) -- Sign up for the New Economy Daily newsletter, follow us @economics and subscribe to our podcast.Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolTo hear some of the chatter in financial

  • Two China Investment Banks to Cut Hong Kong Staff by 30%, Report Says

    (Bloomberg) -- Two Chinese investment banks plan to lay off about 30% of their Hong Kong staff this year, Sing Tao Daily reported. Most Read from BloombergWhy Peak Inflation Is Near, According to Experts Who Bet on Short-Lived Price RisesRussia Hits Kyiv With Missiles; Putin Warns West on ArmsUS Index Futures Rise on Tech Rally; Dollar Dips: Markets WrapSaudis Raise Oil Prices More Than Expected Amid Asia ReboundUS May Allow More Iran Oil to Flow Even Without Deal, Says VitolThe cuts will impact