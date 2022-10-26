U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,830.60
    -28.51 (-0.74%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,839.11
    +2.37 (+0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,970.99
    -228.12 (-2.04%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,804.33
    +8.18 (+0.46%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.19
    +0.28 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,669.20
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Silver

    19.53
    +0.05 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0089
    +0.0002 (+0.02%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0150
    -0.0930 (-2.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1628
    +0.0007 (+0.06%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    146.3020
    -0.0580 (-0.04%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,820.21
    +730.61 (+3.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    483.66
    +14.08 (+3.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,056.07
    +42.59 (+0.61%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,431.84
    +181.56 (+0.67%)
     

Pray.com Partners With Renowned Researchers to Study the App's Benefits to Mental Health

Pray.com
·3 min read

Meditative Prayers Key Art

Meditative Prayers Key Art
Meditative Prayers Key Art

LOS ANGELES, Oct. 26, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the No. 1 app for daily prayer, Pray.com is partnering with renowned researchers to study the benefits that digitally enabled prayer can have on mental health and well-being during the current pandemic-induced mental health crisis. With approximately 26% of the U.S. adult population suffering from a diagnosable mental disorder in a given year, according to John Hopkins Medicine, and at a time when people are more interconnected digitally than in-person, Pray.com believes it's important to scientifically study the benefits of digital engagement with prayer for the first time.

"We know from experience and the existing anecdotal research, that prayer, meditation and consumption of faith-based content is beneficial to your mental and spiritual well-being," said Founder and CEO Steve Gatena. "We are excited to contribute to the scientific knowledge to further examine the science behind digital prayer and its impacts on mental, physical and spiritual health, an area of research that has been largely overlooked."

Partnering with established scientists in this space, Pray.com will conduct multiple first-of-their-kind studies to assess the impact of digitally-enabled prayer on mental health and wellness, bringing together science around mental health and digital prayer.

Dr. Jennifer Huberty, former Director of Science at Calm, who recently joined Pray.com as Fractional Chief Science Advisor, is leading the company's research efforts in partnership with Dr. Todd Hall, a professor of psychology at Biola University and a faculty affiliate at the Harvard Human Flourishing Program; Dr. Joshua Hook, Associate Professor of Counseling Psychology at the University of North Texas; and Dr. Daryl R. Van Tongeren, Associate Professor of Psychology at Hope College.

"I am very passionate about mental health," said Dr. Huberty. "If we can show that spiritual well-being is linked to mental health benefits, then Pray.com, with its spiritual well-being offerings, could be a strategy to help people improve their mental wellness. By understanding its users' needs, the platform gives them an opportunity to connect with others and improve their mental health, which translates into other areas of their lives."

As the first religious mental health and wellness app to do so, Pray.com's purpose in these studies is to drive scientific insight into the impact digitally enabled prayer has on mental health and to use its findings to raise more awareness of ways to strengthen mental health by practicing the healthy habit of daily prayer.

About Pray.com
Founded in 2016 with a mission to grow faith and cultivate community, Pray.com is the world's No. 1 app for daily prayer and Bible-based audio content. It recently launched a 24/7 live-streaming video channel, PrayTV. Reaching more than 10 million people worldwide through its mobile app and website, Pray.com is the easiest way to incorporate prayer into your daily life. Pray.com provides encouragement and inspiration through daily devotionals, Pastor podcasts, and Bedtime Bible Stories. Pray.com founders are Steve Gatena, Mike Lynn, Ryan Beck and Matthew Potter. See more at www.pray.com/discover.

Contact Information:
Melany Ethridge
melany@alarryross.com
(214) 912-8934

Related Images






Image 1: Meditative Prayers Key Art


Pray.com offers meditative prayers.



This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment


Recommended Stories

  • Updated Results from the Phase 1/2 Study of ESSA's Lead Candidate EPI-7386 in Combination with Enzalutamide Highlighted at the 29th Annual Prostate Cancer Foundation Scientific Retreat

    ESSA Pharma Inc. ("ESSA", or the "Company") (NASDAQ: EPIX), a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer, today announced the presentation of updated clinical data from the first two cohorts of the Phase 1/2 study of ESSA's lead candidate EPI-7386 in combination with enzalutamide in patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer ("mCRPC"). Data will be presented in a poster format at the 2022 Prostate Cancer Fou

  • Is Merck Moving Toward Another Blockbuster Drug Launch?

    Merck will soon share its positive phase 3 clinical trial results for a rare disease drug candidate at an upcoming event.

  • Vaxcyte's New Vaccine Might Beat Pfizer

    A vaccine candidate from Vaxcyte appears to offer better protection against bacterial infections than the Prevnar franchise from Pfizer.

  • Here's Why Retirees Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief

    Inflation is 8.3%, medical costs are up by 5.4%, the average hospital stay for Medicare patients is $13,600 and the most recent estimate is that people aged 65 will pay $315,000 for medical care during their retirement years. So what's … Continue reading → The post Here's Why Retirees Can Breathe a Sigh of Relief appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • This Biotech Lost 95% in a Single Day. It Still Deserves Credit

    Tricida only pursued a single drug candidate. That backfired spectacularly, but the drug developer deserves credit on one key measure.

  • 20-year-old investor who made $110 million on a meme stock is now pushing for change at psychedelics company MindMed

    The 20-year old investor who found fame this year when he made $110 million from trading the stock of troubled retailer Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., has turned activist shareholder and is pushing for changes at psychedelics company Mind Medicine Inc.

  • Too young for Medicare? Try one of these 5 health insurance options instead

    Take action instead of just crossing off the days until you turn 65.

  • Vanguard's 3 Steps to Maximizing Your Medicare Coverage

    When it comes to Medicare, understanding your healthcare needs and finding the right coverage are essential. But as you get close to or enter retirement, making decisions about your health can be overwhelming. To make the process a little easier, Vanguard … Continue reading → The post Vanguard's 3 Steps to Maximizing Your Medicare Coverage appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • 2 Pharma Stocks With Blockbuster Drugs on the Horizon

    AbbVie's Humira, used to treat inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, and ankylosing spondylitis, has been the world's top-selling drug for years. Now, Eli Lilly (NYSE: LLY) and Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) have blockbuster drugs in the works that could also change lives and boost their companies' fortunes. Lilly's Mounjaro (tirzepatide), a once-weekly injection, received its first Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval in May as a therapy to treat type 2 diabetes, but the therapy also has huge potential as a weight-loss drug.

  • Biotech Hasn't Been This Blazing Hot Since Early 2021 — Here Are The Top 5

    The top five biotech stocks today have several commonalities: strong ratings. Some also show promising charts and are Tech Leaders.

  • More blood pressure medication has been recalled for having too much of an impurity

    Here’s what you need to know.

  • Is Biogen a Buy After It Boosted Guidance?

    The good news keeps coming in for Biogen (NASDAQ: BIIB). On Tuesday, the drugmaker reported its third-quarter results, and for the first time in a while, investors found something in one of its earnings updates to cheer about.

  • Pfizer Wraps Two Key Takeovers, But Is The Stock It A Buy Or A Sell?

    Is Pfizer stock a buy or a sell after finishing its acquisitions of GBT and Biohaven? Is PFE stock a buy or a sell right now?

  • Michael J. Fox remains optimistic amid health setbacks: 'It's been a struggle, but I'm happy'

    Over the last year, "I broke my cheek, then my hand, then my shoulder, had a replacement shoulder put in and broke my [right] arm, then I broke my elbow," Fox said. "I'm 61 years old, and I'm feeling it a little bit more."

  • FDA Approves Johnson & Johnson's Ready To Use Cell Therapy For Multiple Myeloma

    The FDA approved Janssen Pharmaceutical's, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), Tecvayli (teclistamab-cqyv) for relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma, who previously received four or more prior lines of therapy. Tecvayli is a first-in-class, bispecific T-cell engager antibody administered as a subcutaneous treatment. This indication is approved under accelerated approval based on the response rate. Continued approval for this indication may be contingent upon verification and description o

  • Eating at This Time of Day Can Lower Blood Sugar, Blood Pressure, and Cholesterol

    Every year, roughly 697,000 people die from heart disease in the U.S., accounting for one in every five deaths in the nation. Though it is considered the number one cause of mortality in both women and men, there are many ways you can reduce your personal risk of a coronary condition. In particular, lowering certain cardiometabolic risk factors such as your blood sugar, blood pressure, and low-density lipid (LDL) can significantly slash your risk—and experts say you may be able to see improvemen

  • AstraZeneca Touts Positive Data From Two Experimental Drugs In Breast Cancer Settings

    AstraZeneca Plc (NASDAQ: AZN) shared positive topline data from the CAPItello-291 Phase 3 trial of capivasertib in combination with Faslodex (fulvestrant) in hormone receptor (HR)-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-low or negative locally advanced or metastatic breast cancer patients, following recurrence or progression on or after endocrine therapy. The capivasertib + Faslodex combo demonstrated a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progress

  • Clorox recalls some scented Pine-Sol cleaning products that may contain bacteria, infection risk

    Select cleaning products meant to rid homes of harmful germs may leave already sick people vulnerable to a new infection. Clorox is recalling a handful of its scented Pine-Sol products due to a contanimation bacteria that can lead to serious infection for people with weakened immune systems. The voluntary recall, announced by the company Tuesday, does not include Original Pine-Sol, in pine scent.

  • Pennsylvania Democrats try to do damage control after shaky Fetterman debate

    Pennsylvania Democrats tried to do damage control on John Fetterman's U.S. Senate campaign on Wednesday, the morning after a shaky debate performance against Republican TV doctor Mehmet Oz that showed the struggle Fetterman faces in recovering from a May stroke. The lieutenant governor, whose campaign acknowledged ahead of time had never been a strong debater, spoke slowly and at times stumbled over words while trying to put Oz on the defensive on abortion during the two men's sole face-to-face meeting. "I don’t know anyone, even the most staunch Fetterman supporters, who think that went well last night," a senior Pennsylvania Democrat told Reuters on Wednesday.

  • 10 Foods You Should Eat Every Week to Lose Weight

    No single food has the power to melt the pounds, but there are plenty of healthy options that can help support your weight-loss efforts when included as part of a healthy diet. Adding the tasty, satisfying staples from this video to your diet can help supercharge your weight-loss efforts.