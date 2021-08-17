PRC to Conduct Contact Tracing for Local Health Departments and School Districts

Organization now expanding contact tracing services to meet growing demand at both local and statewide levels across the nation.

OMAHA, Neb., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PRC, leader in the healthcare intelligence space, announced today their expansion of contact tracing services for local health departments and school districts.

The organization served as an official contact tracing partner of the State of Nebraska throughout 2020 and 2021, hiring over 1,500 contact tracers to help crush the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Even as places reopen, the Delta Variant of COVID-19 serves as a strong reminder to stay vigilant and not treat the pandemic as a thing of the past," said Joe Inguanzo, Ph.D., PRC's President and CEO. "We were able to provide high quality support at the peak of the pandemic, and we will continue to do so in this expansion of our services."

Despite the expansion to local organizations, PRC will continue to offer their contact tracing to statewide health initiatives, especially as COVID-19 cases rise with the prevalence of the Delta Variant.

In addition to contact tracing, PRC also supported public health efforts with COVID-19 vaccine hotline calls, providing timely information to the public about the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and answering questions that may arise.

Learn more about PRC's contact tracing services here.

About PRC

PRC, a leader in the healthcare intelligence space with the most comprehensive healthcare discovery platform, is taking surveys to a new level. PRC's solutions and intuitive reporting focus on changing the way organizations manage and improve five key areas of the healthcare experience—patient, physician, employee, community, and brand. Over 2,800 healthcare organizations across the United States have used PRC to listen, understand, and take action to create cultures of excellence. To ensure clients have access to leading practices, coaches, and learning resources, PRC is partnered with Healthcare Experience Foundation (HXF) to accelerate paths to excellence. The PRC healthcare discovery platform is a system designed to drive action, optimize engagement, and increase loyalty while building a positive culture across the healthcare ecosystem. www.PRCCustomResearch.com

Story continues

Media Contact

Kristin Llorente

Speaks Marketing Group LLC

P: 512-577-2857

E: kristin@speaksmarketing.com



Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/prc-to-conduct-contact-tracing-for-local-health-departments-and-school-districts-301357124.html

SOURCE PRC