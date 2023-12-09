PRC staff recommend electric rate decrease

Dec. 8—The state's Public Regulation Commission staff on Friday recommended a rate decrease for the largest electric utility in the state.

Commissioners are expected to vote on the case in less than a month.

If approved, the recommended decision for the ongoing rate case for Public Service Company of New Mexico, or PNM, would decrease monthly bills for residential customers by about 3%, according to a news release from the commission.

The commission's staff recommended a determination the utility acted with "imprudence" in continuing its participation in the Four Corners Power Plant in recent years, along with millions in decreases to the amount PNM can recover from ratepayers related to the cost of the coal plant that sits on the Navajo Nation.

A final decision on the rate case will determine the amount PNM customers are on the hook for the Four Corners plant as well as Palo Verde Nuclear Generating Station, two issues that "have long been outstanding," the release states.

The staff recommendation also includes a reduction to the company's return on equity from the company's request of 10.25% to 9.26%.

PNM spokesman Ray Sandoval pointed out the commission will consider "exceptions and responses" from the company and others before making a final decision on the rate case.

"PNM does not want to get ahead of the process," he wrote in a text message Friday. "The recommended decision is an important part of the proceedings, but there are still other important steps to follow."

New Energy Economy executive director Mariel Nanasi called the recommended decision "a significant victory for ratepayers" in an email Friday morning.

The Santa Fe-based environmental advocacy group is among several "intervenors" in the case — including the office of the state Attorney General and other environmental organizations — pushing for a rate decrease.

The utility filed for the rate case in December 2022 and hearings took place in September, during which executives and experts from the company and intervenors gave testimony and arguments.

The recommended decision was issued by hearing examiner Anthony Medeiros, who has acted as the staff's judge in the case.

Two of the state's three commissioners are expected to consider input and vote on the case before the utility's new rates are scheduled to go into effect in early January.

Commissioner Patrick O'Connell recused himself from the case early this year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.