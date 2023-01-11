Pre-insulated Pipe Market Size is Expected to Reach a Valuation of US$ 10.6 Billion by 2033 | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, DE / ACCESSWIRE / January 11, 2023 / The pre-insulated pipe market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, according to FMI's analysis. The industry's value is anticipated to increase from US$ 6.1 Billion in 2023 to US$ 10.6 Billion by 2033 end.

The market for pre-insulated pipes is propelling forward as governments across the globe are encouraging the use of energy-efficient products. The government is employing measures like initiating incentives and tax rebates for the adoption of such products. Additionally, the surge in the development of the district heating and cooling industry is fueling the uptake of pre-insulated pipes.

The sales of pre-insulated pipe are positively impacted by the new product releases in the market. Recently, the twin type pre-insulated pipes have been steadily capturing market share as end users are shifting towards obtaining them. Manufacturers are launching new pre-insulated pipes that minimize the wage cost and are easy to install.

The demand for pre-insulated pipes is increasing in the chemical oil, food, and petrochemical industries. These are mainly used to transfer hydrocarbons, hot water, steam, chemicals, and other such substances. Installation of pre-insulated pipes in end use industries help smoothen the production process and promote cost-efficiency over the long-term.

Key Takeaways from the Pre-Insulated Pipe Industry:

The United States pre-insulated pipe market is predicted to maintain its clasp over the top position of the market. Expanding at the CAGR of 4.9%, the market is predicted to attain US$ 1.4 Billion by 2033, as per recent market estimates by FMI.

Japan is predicted to emerge as the fastest growing nation in the pre-insulated pipe domain. The country is set to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% in the next 10 years. By the end of 2033, the total revenue generated by Japan alone would be US$ 755.6 Million .

Growing preference for metal and alloy based pre-insulated pipes is predicted to aid the market expansion. The metal and alloy segment is predicted to garner significant market share, striving at a CAGR of 4.6% between 2023-2033.

The surging demand for single pipes by end use industries is projected to propel market growth. The CAGR of single pipe segment is set to rise from 2.9% in historical period to 4.4% over the forecast period.

New Developments Fueling Pre-Insulated Pipe Market Expansion:

In May 2022, Huntsman, in association with BRUGG Pipes , has innovated a next-gen polyurethane foam system having outstanding insulation properties that can be utilized to develop thermally efficient, extremely flexible, pre-insulated pipes for linking local heating units and ground source heat pumps to commercial and domestic buildings. The new innovation is predicted to cater to the growing demand for heat pumps.

In 2021, Armacell introduced two upgraded versions of its pre-insulated seamless copper pipes, DuoSplit and Tubolit Split. Since they are easy to install, flexible, and robust, these products deliver benefits to installers and end users alike. The newly launched durable and environment-friendly products are enjoying wider spectrum of applications.

Some of the leading companies operating in the pre-insulated pipe market are

Georg Fischer AG

Uponor Corporation

Watts Water Technologies

LOGSTOR A/S

Brugg Group Ag

Polypipe Group PLC

Vital Energi Utilities Limited

Pre-Insulated Pipe Market By Segment

By Material Type:

Metal & Alloys

Polymers

By Pipe Configuration:

Single Pipe

Twin Pipe

By Installation:

Below Ground

Above Ground

By End User:

District Heating and Cooling

Oil & Gas

Chemical

Pharmaceutical

Others

By Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

South Asia & Pacific

East Asia

Middle East & Africa

