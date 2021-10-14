U.S. markets open in 31 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,395.25
    +40.25 (+0.92%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,549.00
    +292.00 (+0.85%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,923.75
    +159.50 (+1.08%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,263.70
    +25.20 (+1.13%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    81.34
    +0.90 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,800.00
    +5.30 (+0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    23.45
    +0.28 (+1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1609
    +0.0009 (+0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5390
    -0.0100 (-0.65%)
     

  • Vix

    17.50
    -2.35 (-11.84%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3715
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.5090
    +0.2620 (+0.23%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,483.03
    +2,431.38 (+4.42%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,378.60
    +44.20 (+3.31%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,200.53
    +58.71 (+0.82%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,550.93
    +410.65 (+1.46%)
     
JOBS:

New weekly jobless claims hit new pandemic-era low

Another 293,000 Americans filed claims, 320,000 expected

"Pre-IPO" Biotech Startup Kills Advanced Stage Breast Cancers; Accepts Global Crowdfunding Investors

·3 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, DeoBioSciences, Inc. ("DBS"), a minority/female founded, preclinical stage, biotech company, is highlighting its impressive research results against several types of treatment-resistant breast cancer. DeoBioSciences' drug candidate, DBX-31, can selectively target and kill a wide range of tough, treatment-resistant, advanced stage, metastatic cancer types, including both HER2+ breast cancer and two types of the notorious triple negative breast cancer. Under controlled conditions at Cornell University, in Ithaca, New York, involving both breast cancer and numerous other tissue types, DBX-31, has demonstrated higher cytotoxicity (cancer kill rates) than other experimental and FDA approved cancer drugs, including two of the highest grossing and most potent chemotherapy drugs, without harming normal cells. University researchers documented in vitro cancer cell death rates as high as +95% within 72 hours, via external apoptosis, for a wide variety of tough, treatment-resistant cancer types exposed to DBX-31, with no effect on normal cells. In order to build on these promising results, DBS is offering investment securities directly to a limited number of investors using the Netcapital.com platform and Regulation Crowdfunding of the federal Securities Act of 1933. (netcapital.com/companies/deobiosciences)

DeoBioSciences is accepting retail and institutional investors at Netcapital.com (netcapital.com/companies/deobiosciences) to conduct testing of its drug candidate in special xenograft models that can predict, with up to 98% reliability, the future clinical success or failure of a drug candidate before the trials begin.

"The broad appeal of equity crowdfunding investment is that many of us are sick and tired of donating to cancer research without knowing what good (if any) our money does. Moreover, many people would love to be a part of potentially revolutionary cancer research as an investor. Very few people, besides venture capitalists, ever have the opportunity to invest in high risk/high reward technology at the earliest stages where the risk of loss is greatest but, conversely, the opportunity for four or five digit returns also exists," said John Adamson, president and chief executive officer of DeoBioSciences. "We chose Netcapital.com because it offers investors using their platform an integrated secondary trading market for potential liquidity, subject to any legally required resale restrictions. Also, Netcapital has solved the cap table issues that may arise from having too many investors."

According to Mr. Adamson, "Regulation CF was established by the federal government to allow financing of small companies with big ideas like DeoBioSciences. In today's environment, small and minority/female founded companies need to be creative and open-minded. If we believe in DBX-31, we need to do whatever it takes."

About DeoBioSciences
DeoBioSciences is a privately held, pre-clinical stage, biotech developer with a principal office in suburban Atlanta, Georgia. The company performs targeted exploration of naturally sourced compounds with medicinal potential. DBS is currently developing DBX-31, a naturally sourced anticancer protein to address a wide range of advanced stage cancer types through external apoptotic induction. For more information visit: www.deobiosciences.com.

This news release contains forward-looking statements. Such statements speak only as of the date of this news release. DeoBioSciences does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

DeoBioSciences' press releases and other company information are available at www.deobiosciences.com or by contacting DeoBioSciences' corporate line at 1-866-336-9530 within the United States or via email at pub_relations@deobiosciences.com.

CONTACT:
DBS Media Relations
(866) 336-9530
321229@email4pr.com

John Adamson

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pre-ipo-biotech-startup-kills-advanced-stage-breast-cancers-accepts-global-crowdfunding-investors-301399976.html

SOURCE DeoBioSciences, Inc.

