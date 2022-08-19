U.S. markets open in 2 hours 41 minutes

Pre-Painted Steel Coil Market Is Anticipated To Register A Positive CAGR Of 6.4% In The Forecast Period 2022-2032 And Reach A Value Of US$ 19.79 Bn; States Fact.MR

FACT.MR
·7 min read
FACT.MR
FACT.MR

“Growth in warehousing activities across the world is projected to drive the market”, says a Fact.MR analyst.

Dublin, Ireland, Aug. 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fact.MR foresees that the demand for pre-painted steel coil is projected to expand at a CAGR of 6.4% in terms of value during the period of assessment. Moreover, the report estimates that the market for pre-painted steel coil is likely to surpass US$ 64.43 Bn by end of 2032.

Growth in e-commerce and retail activity is set to augur growth during this period. Pre-painted steel coils are used for roofing and wall paneling of buildings, and their consumption in metal- and post-frame buildings is on the rise. The metal building segment is anticipated to witness the highest consumption over the forecast period owing to the demand from commercial buildings, industrial buildings, and warehouses. Post-frame buildings consumption was driven by the commercial, agriculture, and residential segments.

The COVID-19 pandemic has led to an increase in online shopping activity. This has led to the growth in warehousing requirements around the world. E-commerce companies are scaling up operations due to the increased online shopping by consumers. For instance, e-commerce companies in developing economies such as India floated lease tenders for large warehousing spaces of the order of 4-million square feet to expand their operations within metro cities in 2020. Demand for urban Indian logistic space of the order of 7-million square feet is expected to be witnessed by 2022.

For More Insights on this Market, Get A Sample Report!

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=7110

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

  • The metal buildings application segment accounted for over 70% share of the global volume in 2022

  • Asia Pacific to accumulate 40% revenue share in the pre-painted steel coil market

  • North America is likely to account for 42% of the global market revenue in 2022 and beyond

  • Global pre-painted steel coil market to be valued at US$ 10.64 Bn by the end of 2022

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the pre-painted steel coil market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Some prominent manufacturers of pre-painted steel coil are ArcelorMittal, POSCO, NLMK, Nippon Steel Coated Sheet Corporation, Tata BlueScope Steel, Alucosuper New Materials Co., Ltd, UNICOIL, Shanghai Metal, and Dana Steel Corporation Industry LLC. Frontrunners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies. Some notable developments are as follows:

  • In November 2021, POSCO signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Brazilian raw material supplier, Vale on November 4 and agreed to jointly research the application and use of new raw materials that can reduce carbon emissions. The two companies also agreed to cooperate on iron ore pellets, a major raw material for reducing carbon emissions. Vale, the world’s largest pellet supplier plans to conduct various researches such as improving pellet quality through cooperation between the two companies.

To Gain In-Depth Insights on Pre-Painted Steel Coil Market, Request Methodology at https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=7110

Pre-Painted Steel Coil Market Report Highlights

  • In terms of revenue, the metal buildings application segment is projected to register the highest growth rate from 2022 to 2030. Industrialization and growth in online retail markets across the world have given rise to the demand for industrial storage spaces and warehouses as the number of e-commerce and distribution stores have increased

  • The metal buildings application segment accounted for over 70.0% share of the global volume in 2021 and was driven by growth in the commercial and retail segments. Commercial buildings dominated the segment in 2021 and are projected to be driven by the rising demand for warehouses and cold storage

  • Asia Pacific was the largest regional market in 2021, in terms of both volume and revenue. Investment in pre-engineered buildings (PEBs) was the main factor for the market growth

  • North America is expected to exhibit the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030, in terms of both volume and revenue. The increasing preference of real estate developers for prefabricated buildings and modular construction is contributing to this demand

  • The industry is fragmented and characterized by strong competition owing to the presence of prominent manufacturers from China serving major geographies across the globe

Key Market Segments in Pre-Painted Steel Coil Industry Research

  • By Application

    • Metal Buildings

      • Automotive Buildings

      • Agriculture Buildings

      • Aviation Buildings

      • Commercial Buildings

      • Residential Buildings

      • Others

    • Post-Frame Buildings

      • Automotive Buildings

      • Agriculture Buildings

      • Aviation Buildings

      • Commercial Buildings

      • Residential Buildings

      • Others

Interested to Procure The Data? Inquire here

https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=EB&rep_id=7110

More Valuable Insights

In its latest report, Fact.MR offers an unbiased analysis of the pre-painted steel coil market providing historical data for the period of 2015-2021 and forecast statistics for the period of 2022-2032.

The study gives critical insights into the pre-painted steel coil market on the basis of application (metal buildings and post-frame buildings) across five major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa).

Explore Fact.MR's Coverage on the Industrial Goods Market Reports-

Voice Coil Motor Market - Voice Coil Motor Market Analysis By Type (Linear Voice Coil Motor, Rotary Voice Coil Motor), By Coil (Overhung Coil, Underhung Coil), By Actuators (Moving Coil, Moving Magnetic), By Applications & By Region - Global Forecast 2021-2031

Botanical Extraction Equipment Market - Botanical Extraction Equipment Market Analysis By Equipment Category (Supercritical CO2 Extractor, Solvent Extractor), By Capacity (per cycle) (Below 5 Kgs, 5 - 10 Kgs), By Source (Leaves, Fruits, Flowers and Bulbs), By Form, By Application & By Region Forecast 2021-2031

Industrial Parts Washer Market - Industrial Parts Washer Market Analysis By Washer Type (Conveyor Washer, Drum Washer, Others), By Technology (Burn-off, Degreasers, Others), By Cleaning Agent (Aqueous based, Solvent-based, Others), By Transmission (Manual, Semi-Automatic, Others), By End-Use Industry & By Region

Industrial Curtains Market - Industrial Curtains Market Analysis By Curtain Types (Strip Type, Plain Type), By Material Types (PVC, Fiber, Others), By Thickness (1-2mm, 3-4mm, 4-5mm, >5mm), By Height (4-6 Feet, 6-10 Feet, 10-12 Feet, Customized), By Appearance, By Distribution Channel & Regional Forecast 2021-2031

X-Ray Lithography Equipment Market - X-Ray Lithography Equipment Market Forecast By Equipment Type (Light Source, Mirror, X-ray Masks, Electroplates), By Technology (X-Ray LIGA, UV LIGA), By Wavelength (0.01 nm - 2 nm, 2 nm - 5 nm, 5 nm - 8 nm, 8 nm - 10 nm), By Region - Global Insights 2021-2031

Workbench Tanks Market - Workbench Tanks Market Share, Size & Trends Analysis, By Tank Capacity (Less than 110 Gal./500L, 110. Gal / 500L, 250 Gal. / 1,135L), By Tank Weight (Less Than 200 lbs, 201 to 500 lbs), By Lube Type (Diesel Fuel, Gasoline,Used Oil), By End-User, & By Region Forecast, 2021-2031

Woodworking Sanders Market - Woodworking Sanders Market Analysis, By Product Type(Belt Sanders, Orbital Finishing Sanders, Random Orbit Sanders, Drum Sanders,Others), By Power Type(Electric, Pneumatic,Cordless), By Application, By Distribution Channel & By Region Forecast, 2021-2031

Welding Apparels Market - Welding Apparels Market Share, Size & Trends Analysis, By Type(Aprons, Bibs,Coveralls,Jackets, Leggings, Overall), By Material Type (Denim, Cotton, Leather, Rubber, Synthetic Material), By Sales Channel(Online,Offline), By End Use Industry & By Region Forecast, 2021-2031

Trench Cover Market - Trench Cover Market Forecast, By Load Capacity (Extreme Heavy Duty, Heavy Duty, Standard Duty), By Trench Shape (Square Shaped Cover, Circular Shaped Cover, Rectangular Shaped Cover), By Trench Material, By Trench Weight, By End-Use Industries & By Region - Global Analysis 2021-2031

Total Containment Vessels Market - Total Containment Vessels Market Share, Size & Trends Analysis, By Containment Vessels Max. TNT Load / Explosive Ratings, By Hazardous Material, By Containment Vessel Weight, By Containment Vessel Shape, By End-Use Industry & By Region Forecast, 2021-2031

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Mahendra Singh

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

Email: sales@factmr.com

Tel: +1 (628) 251-158


