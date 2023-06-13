Pre-payment meter ban will lead to higher energy bills, claims British Gas chief

Chris O'Shea, Centrica's chief executive - Centrica

Banning the forced installation of prepayment meters will lead to higher energy bills for all households, the owner of British Gas has claimed.

Chris O’Shea, chief executive of Centrica, said allowing some customers to run up large debts meant energy companies would need to put up bills for everyone else to compensate.

Under proposals being considered by Ofgem to reduce the need for forced installations of metres, suppliers may be allowed to levy an extra charge on all households to cover the cost of bad debts.

But Mr O’Shea warned that “if bad debts go up because of this, Ofgem will have to increase the price” that suppliers charge, according to the Financial Times.

He added: “Ultimately if you have people in categories where you can’t install a prepayment metre, then the general population is paying for their energy.”

British Gas was criticised after contractors acting on its behalf were found to have broken into the homes of vulnerable customers to fit prepayment metres.

Prepayment metres can be forcefully installed as a last resort, if a customer cannot agree repayment terms with their energy supplier.

An internal investigation for British Gas found there were at least 13 cases where Arvato, the contractor, went ahead with forced fittings without properly explaining how customer vulnerabilities had been considered.

Mr O’Shea’s comments came as Centrica predicted profits of up to £1.4bn for 2023 as the energy giant prepares to claw back hundreds of millions in costs through consumer bills.

The FTSE 100 giant on Tuesday said it expects adjusted profits this year to be “around the top end” of what analysts are forecasting, which is between £967m and £1.35bn.

It pointed to “significantly higher” profits from its retail division than in previous years, due to so-called allowances in Ofgem’s energy price cap which will allow companies to charge more and recover unavoidable costs they have incurred in recent years.

Martin Young, an analyst at Investec, said this covered one-off costs from dealing with Covid, the energy crisis and the switching of the price cap from half-yearly to quarterly updates.

For example, some suppliers took on the customers of failed rivals.

He added: “What you have got here is a host of costs that were incurred in prior periods that are now being recovered. And based on what Centrica put out this morning, it is potentially a big number… I would certainly expect triple-digit millions.”

