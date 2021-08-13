U.S. markets close in 3 hours 8 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,463.65
    +2.82 (+0.06%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,528.16
    +28.31 (+0.08%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,815.17
    -1.09 (-0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,231.90
    -12.18 (-0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    68.45
    -0.64 (-0.93%)
     

  • Gold

    1,779.40
    +27.60 (+1.58%)
     

  • Silver

    23.76
    +0.64 (+2.79%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1804
    +0.0065 (+0.55%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3020
    -0.0650 (-4.75%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3864
    +0.0056 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6750
    -0.7470 (-0.68%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    46,416.80
    +2,226.09 (+5.04%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,160.40
    +33.91 (+3.01%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,218.71
    +25.48 (+0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,977.15
    -37.87 (-0.14%)
     

Pre-Sentencing Impact of Race and Culture Assessments receive Government of Canada funding

·6 min read

TORONTO, Aug. 13, 2021 /CNW/ - Access to justice is a fundamental Canadian value and an integral part of a fair and just society. The Government of Canada is committed to providing fair and equal access to justice for Black and racialized Canadians while addressing systemic racism and discrimination in all its forms and in all phases of the criminal justice system.

Today, the Honourable David Lametti, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada, announced the Government of Canada's investment of $6.64 million over five years beginning April 1, 2021, followed by $1.6 million annually on an ongoing basis for the implementation of Impact of Race and Culture Assessments (IRCAs) across Canada.

IRCAs are pre-sentencing reports that help sentencing judges to better understand the effect of poverty, marginalization, racism, and social exclusion on the offender and their life experience. IRCAs explain how the offender's lived experiences of racism and discrimination inform the circumstances of the offender, the offence committed, and the offender's experience with the justice system.

The funding will help support:

  • the development of a training curriculum for IRCA writers;

  • education of criminal defence lawyers, crown prosecutors and judges on IRCAs; and

  • drafting of IRCA reports for eligible racialized accused Canadians.

Funding is being provided to specialized organizations for IRCA assessor training and mentorship, and for awareness programs and continuing professional development for lawyers, judges and other justice system actors.

Additionally, funding will be available to all provincial and territorial legal aid programs in all jurisdictions for the preparation of IRCAs, with the goal of making this important tool a part of the criminal justice system across the country.

Quotes

"Our government knows that systemic racism and discrimination are painful lived realities for Black and racialized Canadians, creating disadvantages in education, employment, and other areas of life. The funding being provided today to implement Impact of Race and Culture Assessments will help eliminate systemic barriers in our criminal justice system for Black and racialized Canadians by helping courts consider the impact of race and cultural heritage on a racialized offender's life trajectory during sentencing in criminal matters."

The Honourable David Lametti, P.C., Q.C., M.P.
Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada

"The Sentencing and Parole Project informs the justice system about the impact of anti-Black racism through the preparation of reports referred to as Impact of Race and Culture Assessments, and a national legal education program focused on reducing incarceration and advancing rehabilitation for racialized people."

Faisal Mirza, Director of the Sentencing and Parole Project

"We are excited to be partnering with Justice Canada in rolling out training to support the implementation of Impact of Race and Culture Assessments across Canada. Canada is a diverse country and sadly, many people experience the effects of systemic racism and social injustice. Initiatives like this are evidence of Canada's commitment to fulfilling the promises outlined in its Charter of Rights and Freedoms. Already we see courts embracing this tool and using it to redress the injustices experienced by people of African descent within the criminal justice system."

Robert S. Wright, Executive Director of the Peoples' Counselling Clinic

Quick Facts

  • These investments were initially proposed in the 2020 Fall Economic Statement and will support the Government of Canada's plan to combat systemic discrimination against Black and other racialized Canadians.

  • IRCAs work on the premise that a person's race and cultural heritage are significant factors in considering a racialized offender's sentence in a criminal matter, since understanding how an offender has been disadvantaged in education, employment and other areas of society is key to making an appropriate sentencing decision.

  • The Peoples' Counselling Clinic will receive $956,262 over three years for IRCA assessor training and mentorship; the Sentencing and Parole Project will receive $480,000 over three years for continuing professional development for lawyers and other justice system actors; and the National Judicial Institute will receive $302,500 over five years for the development and implementation of an online course on IRCAs for members of the Canadian judiciary.

  • The implementation of IRCAs in the mainstream justice system responds to the United Nations Committee on the Elimination of All Forms of Racial Discrimination's concluding observations, which urged Canada to address the issue of overrepresentation of Black and other racialized Canadians in the justice system.

Related products

Supporting Impact of Race and Culture Assessments

Systemic racism and discrimination are a painful lived reality for too many Black and racialized Canadians. The Government of Canada understands that systemic racism can create disadvantages in education, employment, and other areas of life for Black and racialized Canadians, and is making investments to address systemic racism in the criminal justice system. Included among these investments is funding of $6.64 million over five years, followed by $1.6 million of annual ongoing funding, to support the implementation of Impact of Race and Culture Assessments (IRCAs) in all provinces and territories.

What are IRCAs?

IRCAs are pre-sentencing reports that help sentencing judges to better understand the effect of poverty, marginalization, racism, and social exclusion on the offender and their life experience. IRCAs explain the relationship between the offender's lived experiences of racism and discrimination and how they inform the circumstances of the offender, the offence committed, and the offender's experience with the justice system.

Similar to Gladue reports, which take into account the individual background and circumstances of an Indigenous accused, IRCAs inform sentencing judges of the disadvantages and systemic racism faced by Black and other racialized Canadians and may recommend alternatives to incarceration and/or culturally appropriate accountability measures within a sentence of incarceration. IRCAs have been used primarily for Black offenders, both adults and youth, at the sentencing stage of the criminal process.

How will the funding support the implementation and development of IRCAs?

The Government of Canada funding will support the implementation of IRCAs across Canada and is being made available in the following areas:

  • provincial and territorial legal aid plan disbursement costs for IRCAs

  • training for qualified individuals in the preparation of IRCAs

  • continuing professional development courses on IRCAs for the legal profession, including information for the judiciary and other justice system actors.

How will IRCAs be implemented across Canada?

IRCAs will be administered by the Department of Justice Canada through contribution agreements with legal aid plans and community organizations that have experience delivering IRCAs. All jurisdictions will be eligible for funding.

Flexibility will be given to participating provinces and territories and legal aid plans to implement IRCAs as they deem appropriate in order to meet the needs of their jurisdiction and their clients.

For more information, contact the Legal Aid Directorate at the Department of Justice at IRCA-IERC@justice.gc.ca.

Associated Links

Stay connected

SOURCE Department of Justice Canada

Cision
Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/August2021/13/c3549.html

Recommended Stories

  • Alibaba Is Having Its #MeToo Moment. What It Means for China’s Tech Stocks.

    The furor over a sexual-assault incident at Alibaba represents peril for China’s tech sector because it lends an additional stick to authorities bent on beating up big online platforms.

  • Marijuana: Cannabis CEOs signal confidence on banking law reform

    The leaders of America's largest cannabis companies are getting confident Congress could pass important marijuana banking reforms.

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Slumped Today

    On Tuesday, the U.S. Senate passed its $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill containing at least $9 billion in funding for various fuel cell technologies. This was a clear win for a company with a name like FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL), shares of which surged 4% on the day the bill passed. Today is Wednesday, and today, FuelCell stock is down 9.2% (as of 3:25 p.m. EDT).

  • Rand Paul reveals his wife invested in remdesivir parent company Gilead Sciences at the start of the pandemic

    Congressional members are required to disclose stock trades within 45 days. Rand Paul’s reporting came 16 months late.

  • A Lawyer's Deathbed Confession About a Sensational 1975 Kidnapping

    Before dawn on Aug. 17, 1975, about 60 police officers and FBI agents charged into the New York City apartment of a fireman named Mel Patrick Lynch. The living room was dimly lit; its blinds were drawn. Lynch sat on the couch next to the unshaven, foul-smelling, bound and blindfolded 21-year-old scion of one of America’s richest families, Samuel Bronfman II, who had been missing for nine days. Authorities arrested Lynch and an accomplice, Dominic Byrne. The men confessed to abducting Bronfman, d

  • Mom of two sons accused of killing Chicago police officer arrested

    The mother of the two brothers accused of killing a Chicago police officer was arrested at a hospital as she […] The post Mom of two sons accused of killing Chicago police officer arrested appeared first on TheGrio.

  • The World’s Biggest Fires May Reach Moscow Thanks to Putin

    Dimitar Dilkoff/AFP via Getty ImagesMOSCOW—Russia is on fire.Massive wildfires are wiping out entire Siberian villages, killing people, emitting dangerous smoke, and destroying woods and national parks across more than 5 million hectares.The fires, which started in May in Yakutia, are now larger than all wildfires around the planet combined, according to Greenpeace. There is no official death toll yet, but at least five people are known to have died so far.For months, Russian authorities have be

  • Explaining the infrastructure bill's impact on cryptocurrency

    CoinDesk Learn Editor Ollie Leech explains why the cryptocurrency community isn't excited about the bipartisan infrastructure bill.&nbsp;

  • China Signals More Regulation for Businesses in Coming Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • Paroled for financial crimes, Samsung heir apologizes for causing public ‘concern’

    Embattled Samsung leader Lee Jae-yong apologized for causing public concern upon being paroled from prison Friday with a year left on his sentence for crimes related to the explosive corruption scandal that toppled South Korea’s previous president.

  • Gov't stimulus is 'keeping people from working': Fmr YUM! Brands CEO

    David Novak, host of 'How Leaders Lead' podcast, joins 'Influencers with Andy Serwer' to discuss the health of the U.S. labor market.

  • No Pressure Suits? Bezos, Branson Spark Alarm Over Safety in Space

    (Bloomberg) -- The billionaires who blasted into space in recent weeks did so with style. Blue Origin’s Jeff Bezos sported a cowboy hat after landing and Richard Branson wore a blue Virgin Galactic jumpsuit he’d called “sexy.”To some of the world’s leading experts in space-travel safety, something else stood out: Neither company equipped the passengers of their spacecraft with pressure suits to protect them from a rapid decompression outside Earth’s atmosphere.Such suits are required by NASA and

  • Summers Faults Biden’s Effort to Champion Lower Gasoline Prices

    (Bloomberg) -- Former Treasury Secretary Lawrence Summers criticized President Joe Biden’s efforts to lower the price of gasoline, saying it should be allowed to rise because fossil fuel consumption warms the planet.Summers said in an interview Friday on Bloomberg Television’s “Wall Street Week” that the Biden administration should instead adjust its trade and economic policies to help lower the price of other goods.“There’s no more important price to increase in the American economy than the pr

  • Fed to unveil bond-buying taper plan next month; jobless rate to fall slowly: Reuters poll

    The Federal Reserve will announce a plan to taper its asset purchases in September, according to a solid majority of economists polled by Reuters who also said the U.S. jobless rate would remain above its pre-pandemic level for at least a year. Since the release last week of a strong U.S. jobs report, which showed an unexpectedly sharp drop in the unemployment rate to 5.4% in July, a flurry of Fed officials have suggested the U.S. central bank might start reducing its $120 billion in monthly purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) sooner rather than later. Nearly two-thirds of respondents, 28 of 43, said the Fed is likely to announce a taper of its asset purchases - currently set at $80 billion of Treasuries and $40 billion of MBS per month - at its September meeting.

  • Dominion’s defamation case against Trump allies can proceed, judge says

    A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, allies of former President Donald Trump who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

  • Many Americans aren’t going back to work, but it’s not for the reason you might expect

    Based on preliminary data from more than two dozen states, which have already cut off an extra $300 in weekly unemployment benefits to some 3.5 million Americans, it may be. Dr. Arindrajit Dube, a professor of economics at the University of Massachusetts at Amherst, has looked at what has happened in those states. He notes that half of U.S. states have ended all or most of the pandemic unemployment insurance (UI) programs, the vast majority in June. All have stopped the $300 weekly payments, called Pandemic Unemployment Compensation, or PUC.

  • U.S. consumer sentiment plummets in early August to decade low

    (Reuters) -U.S. consumer sentiment dropped sharply in early August to its lowest level in a decade, in a worrying sign for the economy as Americans gave faltering outlooks on everything from personal finances to inflation and employment, a survey showed on Friday. The unexpected reading could give Federal Reserve policymakers pause if it translates in the months ahead to a dent in economic activity. The central bank has been getting closer to a decision on when to begin pulling back the extraordinary stimulus it put in place to shield the economy from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • This Recently Arrested Trump Ally Could Have a Lot to Say About Ivanka Trump's Husband Jared Kushner

    The news that Donald Trump’s ally, Tom Barrack, was arrested in late July seemed to be a blip on the radar amid the news of Allen Weisselberg’s tax fraud case as CFO of the Trump Organization. The private equity investor was booked on federal charges for lobbying the former president on behalf of the United […]

  • Howard Dean Names ‘Canary In The Coal Mine’ Who May Signal Ron DeSantis' Downfall

    The former Democratic Party leader said there's one key thing Florida's Republican governor doesn't seem to have grasped about the coronavirus.

  • Labor Woes Spread From Copper to Lithium in Major Exporter

    (Bloomberg) -- Chile’s labor woes are spreading from copper to lithium, as members of a union at one of Albemarle Corp.’s sprawling brine-processing operations walked off the job.The 135 members of the Salar union began a strike Wednesday after failing to reach a wage agreement in collective bargaining with management.In a letter, union leaders accuse the company of anti-union practices and said they are pushing for improvements in working conditions and wage equality. The company said it regret