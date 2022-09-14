U.S. markets close in 2 hours 31 minutes

  • S&P 500

    3,949.56
    +16.87 (+0.43%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,167.96
    +62.99 (+0.20%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,717.44
    +83.87 (+0.72%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,839.49
    +7.92 (+0.43%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.53
    +2.22 (+2.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,709.60
    -7.80 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    19.56
    +0.06 (+0.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9999
    +0.0029 (+0.29%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1570
    +0.0078 (+0.68%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    143.0510
    -1.5940 (-1.10%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,225.47
    -599.32 (-2.88%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    481.51
    -1.82 (-0.38%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,277.30
    -108.56 (-1.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,818.62
    -796.01 (-2.78%)
     

Prebiotic Ingredients Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker
·4 min read
ReportLinker
ReportLinker

Major players in the prebiotic ingredients market are DuPont de Nemours and Company, Cargill Inc, Ingredion Incorporated, Royal FrieslandCampina N. V, Samyang Genex Corporation, Beneo GmbH, Beghin Meiji S.

New York, Sept. 14, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Prebiotic Ingredients Global Market Report 2022" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319457/?utm_source=GNW
A, Nexira SAS, Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd, Royal Cosun, Kerry Group plc, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Prenexus Health, Taiyo International, AIDP, Thera-Plantes Inc.

The global prebiotic ingredients market is expected to grow from $5.18 billion in 2021 to $5.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The prebiotic ingredients market is expected to grow to $8.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.

The prebiotic ingredients market consists of the sale of prebiotic ingredients by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as food ingredients to sustain or renovate a "healthy" gut microflora along with other health benefits.Prebiotic ingredients refer to a collection of nutrients that the gut bacteria degrades.

They can nourish the intestinal flora, and their breakdown products are short-chain fatty acids that are discharged into the bloodstream, impacting not just the GI tract but also distant organs.

The main types of prebiotic ingredients are inulin, fructooligosaccharides (FOSs), mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS), disaccharides, monosaccharides, nucleotide-activated saccharides, soy oligosaccharides, and other types.Inulin refers to a white, mildly sweet, indigestible polysaccharide that occurs chiefly in the roots or tubers of various plants that is used as an additive in low-fat and low-sugar foods to improve the flavour and texture, and as a diagnostic agent in a test for kidney function.

The various sources include roots, grains, vegetables, fruit trunks (or) stems, and other sources.The operationalities are gut health, immunity, cardiovascular health, bone health, and weight management.

The various applications involved are functional food and beverages, infant formula and baby food, dietary supplements, animal feed, and pet food.

Europe was the largest region in the prebiotic ingredients market in 2021.South America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.

The regions covered in this prebiotic ingredients market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.

The prebiotic ingredients market research report is one of a series of new reports that provides prebiotic ingredients market statistics, including prebiotic ingredients industry global market size, regional shares, competitors with a prebiotic ingredients market share, detailed prebiotic ingredients market segments, market trends and opportunities, and any further data you may need to thrive in the prebiotic ingredients industry. This prebiotic ingredients market research report delivers a complete perspective of everything you need, with an in-depth analysis of the current and future state of the industry.

An increase in the demand for food and drink supplements is expected to propel the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market going forward.Food and drink supplements refer to concentrated sources of nutrients or other compounds with a nutritional or physiological effect.

Prebiotic ingredients are consumed in foods or in supplement forms such as drinks and food. For instance, in 2020, according to the survey of Atlanta Press, a US-based non-profit organization, 69.4% of respondents consumed supplemental drinks. Further, in 2021, according to the survey of Health of the Nation, an initiative by the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based government agency, over 71% of adults are taking food supplements, with one in three claiming that the pandemic was the catalyst, Therefore, an increase in the demand for food and drink supplements is driving the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market.

Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the prebiotic ingredients market.Major companies operating in the prebiotic ingredients market are focused on developing new product innovation solutions to strengthen their position in the market.

For instance, in January 2022, Gnosis by Lesaffre, an Italy-based producer of prebiotic ingredients, launched Lynside® Immunity Prebiotic. This product creates innovative prebiotic opportunities by stimulating fundamental groups of bacteria that use saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast cell walls to create a new type of yeast-based prebiotic that can be digested by a specific gut bacterial group and cause the formation of certain short-chain fatty acids due to its complex carbohydrate content.

In October 2020, AIDP, Inc., a US-based manufacturer of functional ingredients, acquired Olygose for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, AIDP aims to increase their prebiotic and plant-based solutions portfolio. Olygose is a France-based producer of innovative prebiotic ingredients.

The countries covered in the prebiotic ingredients market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06319457/?utm_source=GNW

About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.

__________________________

CONTACT: Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001


Recommended Stories

  • Starbucks CFO talks reinvention plan for customers and partners

    Starbucks CFO Rachel Ruggeri joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the coffeehouse company’s reinvention plan, elevating costumer and partner experiences, cutting down wait times, providing employees with competitive wages and benefits, and the outlook for long-term profit growth.

  • Costco's Stock Could Boost Profits by Hundreds of Millions With This 1 Move

    Costco (NASDAQ: COST) has earned a reputation among consumers for excellent value. This video will highlight one move management can make that capitalizes on its reputation to boost profits.  Stock prices used were the afternoon prices of Sept.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Europe could see a devastating 'Lehman Brothers' event as power producers face $1.5 trillion in margin calls — here's how governments across the region are stepping in

    Expect cost certainty to fly right out the (drafty) window.

  • Tesla plans to expand German plant off table for now - rbb

    Carmaker Tesla's plans to expand its factory grounds in Germany are on hold for the time being after being taken off the agenda of the local municipal council, broadcaster rbb reported. The mayor of Gruenheide, about an hour's drive from Berlin, where Tesla has its "gigafactory", removed the item for the September meeting citing a need for more clarification and could not say whether the issue would be addressed this year, rbb reported. Tesla in Germany was not immediately available for comment.

  • The Only Stock Warren Buffett Has Bought in Each of the Last 2 Bear Markets

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a track record that speaks for itself. Since taking the reins as CEO of Berkshire in 1965, he's overseen the creation of nearly $630 billion in shareholder value and delivered a jaw-dropping average annual return of 20.1% for the company's Class A shares (BRK.A). To put this return into context, a $1,000 investment in the company's Class A shares 57 years ago would have been worth over $36 million by the end of 2021.

  • Elon Musk Predicts the Near Death of These Cars

    Tesla's visionary CEO has pushed the auto industry to speed the development of electric vehicles.

  • Oil prices climb on talk of an SPR refill and a weekly fall in U.S. gasoline stockpiles

    Oil futures head higher on Wednesday, buoyed by speculation that the Biden administration may consider refilling the U.S. oil reserve at $80 a barrel and a weekly decline in U.S. gasoline supplies, even as crude stocks post an increase.

  • IBM to Post $5.9 Billion Pension-Transfer Charge in Third Quarter

    (Bloomberg) -- International Business Machines Corp. said it would report a $5.9 billion one-time pretax charge in the third quarter as a result of an agreement to offload pension obligations to two life insurers.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceStocks Hold Gains in Vo

  • Paramount Considers Discontinuing Showtime Streaming Service, Merging With Paramount+

    The move would involve discontinuing the Showtime service, a step that would streamline the entertainment company’s offerings amid a crowd of competitors.

  • Crop, Car Shipments Set to Halt on US Rail Strike Threat

    (Bloomberg) -- US railroads are poised to stop shipments of farm products and other key goods starting Thursday as the industry braces for a possible labor strike that could cost the world’s biggest economy more than $2 billion a day.Most Read from BloombergUS Inflation Tops Forecasts, Cementing Odds of Big Fed HikeTerra Co-Founder Do Kwon Faces Arrest Warrant in South KoreaUgly Selloff Pushes Stocks Down Most Since 2020: Markets WrapXi Returns to World Stage With Putin to Counter US DominanceSt

  • IBM files RFP, seeks new Austin home

    On Sept. 14, the tech titan filed a request for proposal for new office space in Austin. The company seeks to leave its two offices near The Domain and consolidate them into a single, cohesive operations hub. This story explains the company's real estate needs and points to some landlords who may have an inside track on the deal.

  • IRS Changing How Beneficiaries Receive Retirement Funds

    In an effort to streamline the regulation that governs how retirement accounts can be used, the IRS has proposed a change for 403(b) plans - a type of workplace retirement plan use mostly by public and non-profit employees. Employer-sponsored plans … Continue reading → The post The IRS Is Changing How Your Beneficiaries Receive Your Retirement Funds appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • What’s coming next in Putin’s energy war

    The war in Ukraine has turned against Russia. But Russian President Vladimir Putin still has some potent weapons he can deploy, and an energy war with the West is erupting in parallel with the military war in Ukraine.

  • Russia's oil revenue falls to $17.7bn despite higher exports, IEA says

    Moscow's oil revenues are expected to take another hit once an EU embargo on oil export comes into force on 5 December.

  • Biden’s green energy subsidies will boost inflation, distort investment

    Democrats can head into the midterms touting the CHIPS Act and new green-energy and health-care legislation, dubbed the Inflation Reduction Act, but these forays into industrial policy will likely stoke inflation and distort capital investment. As passed, the IRA should increase revenue and reduce Medicare drug spending by $767 billion and devote $437 billion to climate change and Affordable Care Act subsidies through 2025. The subsidies will likely be extended, bringing total IRA spending to $587 billion.

  • This unknown company helps to break Putin’s gas blockade – very profitably indeed

    The price of crude oil is lower now than just before the Russian invasion of Ukraine but the price of gas, in Europe at least, is about six times higher. Why? Oil is cheap to move from where it is extracted to where it is needed; gas is not. So if Russia stops supplying oil to Europe, alternative supplies can be found easily. When it cuts off the gas, there’s a shortage and prices go through the roof.

  • Rio Tinto Forges Deal With China for $2 Billion Iron-Ore Mine

    The project in Australia is one of the largest joint investment deals since diplomatic and trade ties between Australia and China deteriorated during the pandemic.

  • How to Avoid Paying Taxing on IRA Withdrawals

    There are plenty of ways to minimize your tax liability and that’s especially true when you have worked hard to sock away retirement money. Tax advisors are constantly searching for new ways to avoid paying taxes on IRA withdrawals. There … Continue reading → The post How Can I Avoid Paying Taxes on IRA Withdrawals? appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • U.S. railways to halt grain shipments ahead of potential shutdown -agriculture sources

    Some U.S. railroads will start halting crop shipments on Thursday, a day ahead of a potential work stoppage, an agricultural association and sources at two grain cooperatives said on Tuesday, threatening exports and feed deliveries for livestock. Farmers also plan to add fertilizer to fields after the harvest, and shipments of fertilizer are being delayed. Max Fisher, chief economist at the National Grain and Feed Association, which represents most U.S. grain handlers, said rail customers reported at least one railway would stop taking grain shipments on Thursday morning.