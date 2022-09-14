Prebiotic Ingredients Global Market Report 2022

ReportLinker

Major players in the prebiotic ingredients market are DuPont de Nemours and Company, Cargill Inc, Ingredion Incorporated, Royal FrieslandCampina N. V, Samyang Genex Corporation, Beneo GmbH, Beghin Meiji S.

A, Nexira SAS, Yakult Pharmaceutical Industry Co., Ltd, Royal Cosun, Kerry Group plc, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Prenexus Health, Taiyo International, AIDP, Thera-Plantes Inc.



The global prebiotic ingredients market is expected to grow from $5.18 billion in 2021 to $5.76 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.3%. The prebiotic ingredients market is expected to grow to $8.55 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.4%.



The prebiotic ingredients market consists of the sale of prebiotic ingredients by entities (organizations, sole traders, and partnerships) that are used as food ingredients to sustain or renovate a "healthy" gut microflora along with other health benefits.Prebiotic ingredients refer to a collection of nutrients that the gut bacteria degrades.



They can nourish the intestinal flora, and their breakdown products are short-chain fatty acids that are discharged into the bloodstream, impacting not just the GI tract but also distant organs.



The main types of prebiotic ingredients are inulin, fructooligosaccharides (FOSs), mannan-oligosaccharides (MOS), disaccharides, monosaccharides, nucleotide-activated saccharides, soy oligosaccharides, and other types.Inulin refers to a white, mildly sweet, indigestible polysaccharide that occurs chiefly in the roots or tubers of various plants that is used as an additive in low-fat and low-sugar foods to improve the flavour and texture, and as a diagnostic agent in a test for kidney function.



The various sources include roots, grains, vegetables, fruit trunks (or) stems, and other sources.The operationalities are gut health, immunity, cardiovascular health, bone health, and weight management.



The various applications involved are functional food and beverages, infant formula and baby food, dietary supplements, animal feed, and pet food.



Europe was the largest region in the prebiotic ingredients market in 2021.South America is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period.



The regions covered in this prebiotic ingredients market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa.



An increase in the demand for food and drink supplements is expected to propel the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market going forward.Food and drink supplements refer to concentrated sources of nutrients or other compounds with a nutritional or physiological effect.



Prebiotic ingredients are consumed in foods or in supplement forms such as drinks and food. For instance, in 2020, according to the survey of Atlanta Press, a US-based non-profit organization, 69.4% of respondents consumed supplemental drinks. Further, in 2021, according to the survey of Health of the Nation, an initiative by the World Health Organization, a Switzerland-based government agency, over 71% of adults are taking food supplements, with one in three claiming that the pandemic was the catalyst, Therefore, an increase in the demand for food and drink supplements is driving the growth of the prebiotic ingredients market.



Product innovations are a key trend gaining popularity in the prebiotic ingredients market.Major companies operating in the prebiotic ingredients market are focused on developing new product innovation solutions to strengthen their position in the market.



For instance, in January 2022, Gnosis by Lesaffre, an Italy-based producer of prebiotic ingredients, launched Lynside® Immunity Prebiotic. This product creates innovative prebiotic opportunities by stimulating fundamental groups of bacteria that use saccharomyces cerevisiae yeast cell walls to create a new type of yeast-based prebiotic that can be digested by a specific gut bacterial group and cause the formation of certain short-chain fatty acids due to its complex carbohydrate content.



In October 2020, AIDP, Inc., a US-based manufacturer of functional ingredients, acquired Olygose for an undisclosed amount. With this acquisition, AIDP aims to increase their prebiotic and plant-based solutions portfolio. Olygose is a France-based producer of innovative prebiotic ingredients.



The countries covered in the prebiotic ingredients market report are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

