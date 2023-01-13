U.S. markets open in 21 minutes

Prebiotic Ingredients Market is Likely to Experience a Tremendous Growth in Near Future with Revenue of $10.9 billion by 2027

·5 min read
Awareness about prebiotics has gained popularity in recent years, stimulating scientific as well as industrial interest

Chicago, Jan. 13, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the MarketsandMarkets, Prebiotic Ingredients Market is estimated at USD 6.3 billion in 2022; it is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% to reach USD 10.9 billion by 2027.

Wide uses of prebiotics as nutraceutical ingredients and increased awareness; these two points has acted as major drivers for the growth of this market. While the high R&D cost and stringent regulations by the government have acted as a challenge and restrain to the market. In recent years, the trend for prebiotics has been incorporating these ingredients in food and beverage items. Thus, making the food and beverage segment the largest one in 2022.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=219677001

Browse in-depth TOC on “Prebiotic Ingredients Market”

351 - Tables
52 - Figures
261 - Pages

By application, the food & beverages segment is projected to observe the fastest growth in the prebiotic ingredients market throughout the forecasted period

Prebiotic ingredients can be easily incorporated into daily diets through dairy, bakery, meat, cereal, and confectionery foods; they do not change the texture or taste of these products when used as an additional ingredient.

The regular consumption of prebiotics increases immunity & reduces risks of certain diseases and conditions such as diarrhea, osteoporosis, obesity, cardiovascular diseases, and colon cancer. Increased healthy snacking trend has paved the way for a variety of food products incorporated with prebiotic ingredients in the market which has grabbed consumer attention.

The role of prebiotic ingredients in the development of cognitive functions in infants has spurred its demand in the infant nutrition category. Moreover, geriatric population is also exploring natural options in food to boost immunity and recover from other disorders which has supported its demand in the clinical nutrition category.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=219677001

By type, the inulin segment is estimated to account for the largest market share in the prebiotic ingredients market

Inulin & fructooligosaccharides (FOS) are used in low-fat dairy and bakery & confectionery products such as yogurt, low-sugar ice cream, low-fat dairy desserts, fresh cheeses, milk beverages, creams, and dips to improve texture and taste. Inulin is used as a fat replacer, while FOS is used as a sugar replacer with an extra stabilizing effect on mousse emulsions. Inulin is considered an excellent product with the added advantage of its organoleptic properties, providing considerable benefits through its fibrous characteristics.

By source, the roots segment is projected to attain the fastest market growth in prebiotic ingredients over the forecast period.

Roots such as raw chicory root (cichorium intybus), jicama root (pachyrhizus erosus), Jerusalem artichoke root (helianthus tuberosus), black salsify root (scorzonera hispanica), Andean yacon root (smallanthus sonchifolius), and burdock root (arctium lappa) have prebiotic content. Raw chicory root contains maximum prebiotic fiber, that is, inulin, among all other roots. Chicory roots have also been linked to curing pulmonary diseases or tuberculosis, cancer, cough, and wounds. It is sometimes also used as a coffee substitute.

Request for Customization: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=219677001

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is an emerging and the second-largest market for prebiotic ingredients after Europe. It is also projected to be the fastest-growing market with a CAGR of during the forecast period. The growth in this region is attributed to the rapid economic growth, which is driving the demand for quality food & beverage and feed, especially in China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, and South Korea, which, in turn, drives the demand for nutrition fortified or functional food products. Increasing disposable income of the large population in this region is also paving way for the growth of premium products such as prebiotics in Asia Pacific.

Key Players:

Key players in this market include Beneo (Germany), ADM (US), DuPont (US), Friesland Campina (Netherlands), Ingredion (US), Samyang Corp (South Korea), Beghin Meiji (France), Tate & Lyle PLC (UK), Yakult (Japan), Kerry PLC (Ireland), Fronterra Ltd. (New Zealand), Royal Cosun (Netherlands), Roquette Frères (France), Cosucra Groupe Warcoing SA (Belgium), Taiyo International Inc. (US), Alland & Robert (France), Nexira (France), Prenexus Health (US), Vitalus Nutrition Inc. (Canada), and Clasado Ltd. (UK). The prebiotic ingredients market is a consolidated one as some global companies own larger production facilities and supply most of the prebiotic ingredients to consumers across the globe. Multiple companies are patenting their technologies and launching new products in the market. These technologies are majorly focused on developing prebiotic ingredients from unconventional sources, such as non-GMO plants and fruits & vegetable wastes.

Browse Adjacent Reports @ Food and Beverage Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Probiotics Food & Cosmetics Market by Product Type (Probiotics Food and Beverages, Dietary Supplements, Cosmetics), Ingredient (Bacteria, Yeast), Distribution Channel (Hypermarkets/Supermarkets, Pharmacies/Drugstores, Specialty Stores, Online) & Region - Global Forecast to 2026

Nutraceutical Ingredients Market by Type (Probiotics, Proteins, Amino Acids, Phytochemicals & Plant Extracts, Fibers & Specialty Carbohydrates), Application (Food, Beverages, Animal Nutrition, Dietary Supplements), Form, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


