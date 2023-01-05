U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,808.10
    -44.87 (-1.16%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,930.08
    -339.69 (-1.02%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,305.24
    -153.52 (-1.47%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,753.19
    -19.35 (-1.09%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.07
    +0.40 (+0.54%)
     

  • Gold

    1,837.90
    -2.70 (-0.15%)
     

  • Silver

    23.38
    -0.05 (-0.21%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0524
    -0.0086 (-0.81%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.7200
    +0.0110 (+0.30%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1909
    -0.0148 (-1.23%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.3330
    +0.8930 (+0.67%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,835.59
    -27.79 (-0.16%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    392.63
    -0.53 (-0.14%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,633.45
    +48.26 (+0.64%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    25,820.80
    +103.94 (+0.40%)
     

Precast Concrete Global Market Report 2023: Industry to Reach $234.66 Billion by 2028 at a 7.5% CAGR

·5 min read

DUBLIN, Jan. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Precast Concrete Market Forecast to 2028 - COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Structure System; and End use" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Research and Markets Logo
Research and Markets Logo


The precast concrete market is expected to grow from US$ 151.84 billion in 2022 to US$ 234.66 billion by 2028; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2028.

The high-density precast concrete is more durable against acid attack, corrosion, and impact, reduces surface voids, and resists the accumulation of dust. There are various benefits of using precast concrete products for various structural purposes. Precast concrete can be used to create road barriers, building segments such as walls, and a wide range of shapes and sizes of blocks. Using precast concrete can help to save money by reducing the time spent on a project. As the parts being used come already created, no time is wasted in forming, framing, pouring, or curing.

A rise in renovation and remodeling activities, driven by increasing investments by the government and private sectors in the modernization of existing infrastructure, is fueling the precast concrete market growth. However, the volatility of raw material prices hampers the precast concrete market growth. Cement, aggregates, and sand are among the primary raw materials used in the production of precast concrete. The key cause of raw material price fluctuations is volatility in the prices of energy and crude oil, which are used in the production and transportation of these products.

Based on structure system, the precast concrete market is segmented into beam and column system, floor and roof system, bearing wall system, facade system, and others. The beam and column system segment held the largest market share in 2021. Beams are the structural components that are formed in one of three fundamental shapes - rectangular beams, inverted tee beams, and L-beams. Beams are primarily utilized to support deck components, such as solid slabs, double tees, and hollow-core, and sometimes other beams. The precast beams and columns offer advantages, including design flexibility, faster installation structures, sustainable construction, durability, long life, low maintenance, and moisture resistance.

In 2021, Asia Pacific held the largest share of the precast concrete market. Easier and faster construction, minimum fieldwork, and cost reduction are among the major advantages associated with the use of precast concrete that fuel its demand in different applications in Asia Pacific. The building and construction industry is a strong contributor to the precast concrete market growth in the region. In India, construction is the second-largest industry, after agriculture, which accounts for ~11% of the country's GDP. The market growth in Japan is ascribed to the strong presence of construction, automotive, and other industries.

Manufacturers in Japan are producing precast concrete products that deliver high precision and consistent quality. The frequency and intensity of earthquakes is often high in Taiwan. This has driven the developers' focus toward making earthquake-resistant buildings. Hence, the demand for construction materials suitable for the development of high-rise earthquake-resistant buildings is increasing, which is propelling the precast concrete market growth in the country.

A few players operating in the global precast concrete market include Betongindustri AB; Boral; Cemex S.A.B. DE C.V.; Consolis Group SAS; Elementbau Osthessen GmbH & Co., Elo Kg; Forterra; Gulf Precast; Lafargeholcim; Centrum Pile Ltd.; and Tindall Corporation. Players operating in the precast concrete market are focusing on providing high-quality products to fulfill customer demands. Players operating in the precast concrete market are also investing significantly in research and development activities, and mergers and acquisitions.

Market Dynamics

Market Drivers

  • Need for Cost-Effective, Safe, and Eco-Friendly Products

  • Rise in Renovation and Remodeling Activities Across the Globe

Market Restraints

  • Volatility in Raw Material Prices

Market Opportunities

  • Supportive Government Initiatives in Emerging Economies

Future Trends

  • Significant Investment in Innovation and Product Development

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. Precast Concrete Market Landscape

5. Precast Concrete Market - Key Market Dynamics

6. Precast Concrete - Global Market Analysis

7. Global Precast Concrete Market Analysis - By Structure System

8. Global Precast Concrete Market Analysis - By End Use

9. Global Precast Concrete Market- Geographic Analysis

10. Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Global Precast Concrete Market

11. Industry Landscape

12. COMPANY PROFILES

13. Appendix

Companies Mentioned

  • Betongindustri AB

  • Boral

  • Cemex S.A.B. DE C.V.

  • Consolis Group SAS

  • Elementbau Osthessen Gmbh & Co., Elo Kg

  • Forterra

  • Gulf Precast

  • Lafargeholcim

  • Centrum Pile Ltd.

  • Tindall Corporation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7uw7qr

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precast-concrete-global-market-report-2023-industry-to-reach-234-66-billion-by-2028-at-a-7-5-cagr-301714532.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

Recommended Stories

  • Why Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike Stocks Slumped on Thursday

    Within the tech sector, shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP), Palantir Technologies (NYSE: PLTR), and CrowdStrike (NASDAQ: CRWD) are suffering worse than most, falling 3.3%, 3.9%, and 8%, respectively, through 12:05 p.m. ET. You can blame investment bank Jefferies for that -- and Piper Sandler, too. Jefferies started off the new year with a series of downgrades, reversing its buy ratings and lowering Shopify, Palantir, and CrowdStrike to neutral, as ratings-watcher The Fly reports today.

  • Mark Cuban Warns of Potential New Crypto Scandal and Fraud

    The billionaire investor tells TheStreet that a new scandal will soon rock the cryptocurrency industry.

  • ExxonMobil's Profits Are Falling. Is It Time to Sell the Oil Stock?

    ExxonMobil (NYSE: XOM) is starting to feel the pinch of lower oil prices. The oil giant's profits could continue declining in 2023 if oil and gas prices don't perk back up. The company's profit slump might have investors wondering if it's time to sell.

  • Why Rivian, Lucid, and Canoo Stocks Sank Today

    Early-stage companies like Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN), Lucid Group (NASDAQ: LCID), and Canoo (NASDAQ: GOEV) took some of the biggest hits, dropping by between about 5% and 8% at their lows of the morning. As of 1 p.m. ET, those three stocks were lower by 6.1%, 3.4%, and 6.9%, respectively. As fourth-quarter EV delivery data has begun trickling out this week, investors are growing more and more concerned about the pace of expected growth in the industry.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond could file for bankruptcy ‘as early as this weekend’: MACCO CEO

    MACCO CEO Drew McManigle joins Yahoo Finance Live to weigh in on Bed Bath & Beyond and why the retailer is likely doomed sooner than later.&nbsp;

  • Silvergate stock crashes 40% premarket after crypto deposits plummet

    Yahoo Finance’s David Hollerith joins the Live show to discuss the plunge in stock for Silvergate after crypto desposits plummet.

  • It’s time to buy I-bonds again. Here are 3 ways to maximize your $10,000 inflation-fighting investment.

    The current rate is good, but if you hold off until just before the next change, it could be even better.

  • 'Big Short' Investor Burry Attacks Software Giant Salesforce

    The software giant Salesforce's recent revamp confirms the struggles in Silicon Valley and tech more broadly are widespread. The details: Salesforce will close some offices and eliminate around 10% of its estimated 56,600 employees as it looks to reduce operating costs, widen operating margins and "continue advancing the company's ongoing commitment to profitable growth." Salesforce said the job cuts, as well as the broader restructuring plans, will cost between $1.4 billion and $2.1 billion, with a hit of around $1 billion expected in its fiscal fourth quarter.

  • Microsoft and Amazon: Here's Why This Is No Contest

    On Wednesday, Microsoft shares gave up more than $10, or 4.37%. Amazon had a better day than Microsoft, surrendering just 0.79% for the session after having confirmed that it would be taking on some more debt, under somewhat shaky circumstances. Amazon confirmed in an SEC filing that it had reached an agreement with certain lenders to provide it with an unsecured $8B loan to be used for general corporate purposes.

  • Why Tesla Dropped Again Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares dropped another 5% Thursday morning as more news from the fourth quarter came out. Tesla stock has now dropped more than 70% over the last 12 months and is at its lowest level since August 2020. As of 11:05 a.m. ET, shares were hovering near the morning lows, down 4.9%.

  • Carnival Surges on Management's Bullish Outlook

    Carnival stock looks set for a turnaround in 2023

  • 4 Stocks Warren Buffett Bought Hand Over Fist in the 2022 Bear Market

    The declines put both indexes firmly in bear market territory. One person who knows a thing or two about investing in bear markets is Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Buffett. Since taking control of Berkshire Hathaway in 1965, Buffett has helped the holding company generate returns of roughly 2,419,900% for investors -- crushing the S&P 500's returns in the process.

  • Why Unity Software Stock Dropped More Than 27%

    Shares of Unity Software (NYSE: U) dropped 27.6% in December, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. The S&P 500 was down nearly 6%, so these market conditions certainly helped nudge Unity stock downwards. On Dec. 8, BTIG analyst Clark Lampen downgraded Unity stock to a neutral rating from a buy rating, according to The Fly.

  • 'Dogs Of The Dow' Stocks Just Paid Off; Here Are The Top 10 For 2023

    Owning the "Dogs Of The Dow" stocks paid off in 2022. And they could be even more lucrative this year.

  • Goldman Sachs Says Investors Should Buy These 3 Solar Energy Stocks; Sees Over 50% Upside Potential

    The recently passed Inflation Reduction Act (IRA) may or may not impact inflation – but it contains provisions that are certain to impact clean energy, and particularly the residential and commercial solar power segments. In fact, banking giant Goldman Sachs believes the IRA is one of the most meaningful policy developments for the US solar and energy storage sector and clears the way for at least a decade-long runway for stable installation growth across all residential, commercial and utility-

  • Oppenheimer Says the S&P 500 Could Surge 15% in 2023 — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

    The bear run of 2022 was brutal on stock investors, in fact, it was the worst market year since the Great Recession of 2008. But – some of the Street’s strategists are predicting that this year has a recovery, or at least a partial rebound, in store. Even though the S&P 500 lost nearly 20% last year, inflation is still running at more than 7% annualized, and the Federal Reserve has bumped interest rates up to 4.25% in response, John Stoltzfus, Oppenheimer Asset Management chief investment strate

  • Costco stock rises as holiday sales gain even as online sales recede

    Costco shares ticked higher in the extended session Thursday after the warehouse club reported a rise in holiday sales from a year ago

  • Constellation Brands stock dips on mixed earnings results

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss the decline in stock for Constellation Brands following third-quarter earnings.

  • Stocks moving after hours: WWE, Costco

    These are some of the stocks moving in after hours on Jan. 5, 2023.

  • Fed’s message to stock market: Big rallies will only prolong painful inflation fight

    Analysts say minutes of the Federal Reserve's December meeting delivered an important message to investors: big stock market rallies are unwelcome.