Precast Concrete Market to Hit USD 159.85 Billion by 2028 | Industry to Reach at 4.4% CAGR

Major Segments Covered in Precast Concrete Market are By Product Type (Building Components, Transportation, Water & Waste Handling, and Others), By End-Use (Residential, and Non- Residential), and Regional Forecast 2021-2028

Pune, India, Jan. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Precast Concrete Market research report includes in-depth market research studies that provide the best solutions for strategy development and implementation depending on the client’s needs to extract tangible results. It helps businesses obtain granular level clarity on current business trends and expected future developments.

The global precast concrete market size is expected to showcase significant growth by reaching USD 159.85 Billion by 2028. Fortune Business Insights, in its report titled “Precast Concrete Market, 2021-2028.”, mentions that the market stood at USD 114.78 Billion in 2020 and is likely to exhibit a CAGR of 4.4% between 2021 and 2028. The rapid-paced urbanization, coupled with the rising population rate, is anticipated to favor the adoption of the product globally. According to the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS), around 901.99 million people reside in mainland areas in China, which accounts for over 63.89% of the total population in the country.

Market Segmentation

Based on the product type, the precast concrete market is divided into building components, transportation, water & waste handling, and others. On the basis of end-use, the market is bifurcated into residential and non-residential.

Based on end-use, the residential segment held a global precast concrete market share of about 37.7% in 2020. The segment is expected to experience exponential growth backed by the increasing investment in the development of real estate that is likely to propel the demand for the product worldwide.

Finally, on the basis of region, the market is segregated into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

What does the Report Include?

The precast concrete market report includes qualitative and quantitative analysis of several factors such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, which are contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies by them to announce partnerships, introduce new products, and collaboration that will further contribute to the growth of the precast concrete market Statistics between 2021 and 2028. Moreover, the research analyst has adopted several research methodologies such as SWOT and PESTEL analysis to extract information about the current trends and industry developments that will drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2020 USD 114.78 billion The revenue forecast in 2028 USD 159.85 billion Growth Rate CAGR of almost 4.4% 2021-2028 Base Year 2020 Historic Years 2017 - 2019 Forecast Years 2021- 2028 Segments Covered By End-Use, By Application Forecast Units Value (USD Billion), and Volume (Units) Quantitative Units Revenue in USD million/billion and CAGR from 2021 to 2028 Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa, and Rest of World Countries Covered Unites States, Canada, Mexico, Unites Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Brazil, Argentina, GCC Countries, and South Africa, among others Companies Covered Boral, LafargeHolcim, Gulf Precast, Olson Precast Company, Larsen & Toubro Limited, CEMEX, Forterra, Tindall Corporation, Spancrete, Elementbau Osthessen GmbH & Co., ELO KG, Bouygues Construction, Balfour Beatty, and Oldcastle Precast

DRIVING FACTORS

Rapid-Paced Urbanization to Aid Growth

The evolving standard of living globally has led to the growing demand for quality-oriented and people-centered facilities. The rapid-paced urbanization has led to significant development of both residential and non-residential establishments. Besides, a large number of masses are migrating from rural areas to urban places for better job opportunities. The fast-paced growth of smart cities equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructures such as airports, malls, sports complexes, and commercial spaces is anticipated to boost the demand for the product. Besides, the rising population rate across the globe is expected to contribute to the global precast concrete market growth during the forecast period.

REGIONAL INSIGHTS

Asia-Pacific – The region stood at USD 46.43 billion in 2020. The precast concrete market forecast is anticipated to experience profound growth due to a large population in countries such as India and China. This is further leading to the massive development of residential sectors that is propelling the adoption of advanced precast concrete products in the region.

Europe – The market in the region is anticipated to showcase considerable growth during the foreseeable future. This is ascribable to factors such as the high demand for innovative precast concrete products for infrastructural and non-residential sector development activities between 2021 and 2028.

COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

Partnerships between Key Players to Intensify Industry Competition

The global precast concrete market challenges is consolidated by the presence of major companies that are striving to maintain their position and gain a competitive edge over their rivals. They are doing so by focusing on partnering with other companies to expand their product portfolio. Additionally, other key players are adopting organic and inorganic strategies to intensify market competition and maintain strongholds during the forecast period.

Detailed Table of Content:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities Emerging Trends

Key Insights Key Market Trends in the Global Market Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. Latest Technological Advancement Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis

Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Precast Concrete Market Supply Chain Analysis & Challenges Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Global Precast Concrete Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast, 2017-2028 Key Findings / Summary Market Size Estimates and Forecast By Product Type Building Components Transportation Water & Waste Handling Others By End-Use Residential Non-Residential By Region North America Europe Asia Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Reasons to Purchase this Report:

Comprehensive analysis of the market growth drivers, obstacles, opportunities, and other related challenges. Tracks the developments, such as new product launches, agreements, mergers and acquisitions, geographical expansions, and joint ventures.

