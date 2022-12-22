U.S. markets close in 2 hours 28 minutes

Precast Concrete Market to Reach USD 154.89 Billion in 2030 | Emergen Research

·8 min read

VANCOUVER, BC, Dec. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The precast concrete market reached USD 95.20 Billion in 2021 and is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Increasing government initiatives to develop their infrastructure at a rapid rate is a key factor driving precast concrete market revenue growth.

Emergen_Research_Logo
Emergen_Research_Logo

Drivers:

Rapid urbanization and incorporation of precast concrete in residential buildings

The factors driving market expansion are rapid urbanization and exponential population growth. Increased demand for non-residential buildings like airports, sports facilities, shopping centers, and commercial spaces will have a significant impact on the supply chain because of the expedited and cost-efficient construction process. Precast concrete will be even more in demand as a result of the growing demand for residential spaces brought on by the expanding population and government programs to build housing for the Economically Weaker Section.

Request Free Sample Copy (To Understand the Complete Structure of this Report [Summary + TOC]) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-sample/1270

In addition, the need for improved employment possibilities has increased urbanization efforts, expanding its use in offices and other commercial facilities. Residential constructions also employ precast concrete items such as walls, beams, columns, and staircases. These items are in high demand in the building and construction sector because of how simple and quickly they can be constructed. In a variety of weather situations, cast concrete products enable effective and affordable construction. These goods are meticulously produced off-site, which raises the level of quality in general. Utilizing pre-casted items dramatically decreases building time, cost, and waste.

Restraints:

Precast concrete's sensitive assembly requirements and limited construction activities during and after Covid-19

The building and construction sector is expected to be significantly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The epidemic caused the abrupt end of infrastructure development and building activity. The market was hindered by the reduced output of raw materials, interruptions in the supply chain, limitations on the movement of people and goods, and problems with trade movements. The epidemic has resulted in an oversupply of precast materials. In addition, precast concrete is fragile like other concrete materials. If in any instance precast concrete is not handled properly, components can be quickly damaged.

As a result, it's vital to set up certain tools and procedures to protect the goods. What matters most, in this case, is the transit process. Care should be taken during the lifting and transporting stages to avoid any unforeseen circumstances. Precast concrete is very versatile, but because of its robust and enduring structural behavior, building each piece is rather difficult. In order to maintain everything correctly connected, the connections formed should be continuously monitored and should assure durability. Faulty connections could cause sound insulation to fail or cause water leaks.

Browse Full Report Description + Research Methodology + Table of Content + Infographics@ https://www.emergenresearch.com/industry-report/precast-concrete-market

Growth Projections:

The precast concrete market is expected to register a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period and revenue is projected to increase from USD 95.20 Billion in 2021 to USD 154.89 Billion in 2030.

Current Trends and Innovations:

Internet of Things has been a hyped discussion among industry professionals. The newest technologies already make it possible to identify production bottlenecks and the need for preventative maintenance. IoT is used to process data, such as produced square meters, the speed of the machine and screws, and the quality of the casting, to decide the best time for maintenance. To maximize the length of a maintenance break and reduce production disturbance, these variables can be changed specifically for each facility and machine. Precast concrete 3D models are currently used successfully by designers in many different sectors.

For instance, when their models are available in 3D format, architects and structural designers may more effectively communicate their ideas. Precast plants follow the same rules. Evaluation of the space and safety requirements is made simpler by 3D industrial models. 3D models aid in the analysis of approaches to increase safety and usefulness in machine development. Additionally, it is simpler to identify any particular requirements when engineers have the opportunity to view a product in 3D prior to its manufacturing.

Emergen Research is Offering Limited Time Discount (Grab a Copy at Discounted Price Now) @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-discount/1270

Strategic Initiatives:

Major companies included in the market report are Larsen & Toubro, Tindall Corporation, Olson Precast Company, STECS, LafargeHolcim, Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC, Forterra Pipes & Precast LLC, Spancrete, Boral Ltd. And LAING O'Rourke.

·  On April 22, 2020, A major supplier of precast, prestressed architectural and structural components, Tindall Corporation, today revealed plans to increase operations in Spartanburg County. The investment totaled USD 27.9 million. The internal engineering, production, logistics, and on-site resources of Tindall Corporation enable both common and unique precast concrete applications used in building projects. In order to serve customers in a number of areas, including utility, commercial, industrial, institutional, energy and power generating, prisons, and retail, the firm develops unique structures for the building industry.

Scope of Research

Report Details

Outcome

Market size in 2021

USD 95.20 Billion

CAGR (2022–2030)

5.7 %

Revenue forecast to 2030

USD 154.89 Billion

Base year for estimation

2021

Historical data

2019–2020

Forecast period

2022–2030

Quantitative units

Revenue in USD Billion and CAGR in % from 2022 to 2030

Report coverage

Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

Segments covered

Product, Application, and Region.

Regional scope

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa

Country scope

U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Benelux, Rest of Europe, China, India, Japan, South Korea, Rest of APAC, Brazil, Rest of LATAM, Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Turkey, Rest of MEA

Key companies profiled

Larsen & Toubro, Tindall Corporation, Olson Precast Company, STECS, LafargeHolcim, Gulf Precast Concrete Co. LLC, Forterra Pipes & Precast LLC, Spancrete, Boral Ltd. And LAING O'Rourke.

Customization scope

10 hours of free customization and expert consultation

 

Custom Requirements can be requested for this Report [Customization Available] @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/request-for-customization/1270

Emergen Research has segmented precast concrete market on the basis of product, application, and region:

  • Product (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

  • Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019–2030)

Latest Research Reports Published by Emergen Research:

Gas Treatment Market, By Type (Amines and Non-Amines), By Application (Dehydration and Acid Gas Removal), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Flight Simulator Market, By Method (Synthetic and Virtual), By Type (Flight Training Devices, Full Flight Simulators, Full Mission Flight Simulators, and Fixed Base Simulators), By Platform (Commercial and Military), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Electronic Flight Instrument System Market, By Platform (Commercial Aviation, Military Aviation, and General Aviation), By Application By Fit (Line-Fit and Retrofit), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Space Cryogenics Market By Cooling Type (High Temperature and Low Temperature Coolers), By Component Type (Low Conductive Supports, Multilayer Insulation, V-Groove Shields), By Application and By Region Forecast to 2030

Smart Shelves Market By Component (Hardware, Software & Solutions, and Professional Services), By Organization Size (Large Enterprises and Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises), By Application, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Connected Toys Market, By Application (Education and Entertainment), By Age Group (1-5 Years, 6-8 Years, 9-12 Years, and Teenagers (13-19 Years)), By Distribution Channel (Online and Offline), and By Region Forecast to 2030

Negative Pressure Wound Therapy Market, By Product Type (Conventional NPWT, Single-Use NPWT, and Accessories), By Wound Type, By End-Use, and By Region Forecast to 2030

Hypercholesterolemia Market, By Disease Type (Genetic and Acquired), By Treatment Type (Statins, Bile-acid Binding Resins, Niacin, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Others), By Region Forecast to 2030

About Emergen Research

Emergen Research is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Types, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trend's existent in the market. Emergen Research has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.

Contact Us:

Eric Lee
Corporate Sales Specialist
Emergen Research | Web: www.emergenresearch.com
Direct Line: +1 (604) 757-9756
E-mail: sales@emergenresearch.com
Emergen Research Media Citations: https://www.emergenresearch.com/media-citations
Visit for More Insights: https://www.emergenresearch.com/insights
Explore Our Custom Intelligence services | Growth Consulting Services
Read our Press Release @ https://www.emergenresearch.com/press-release/global-precast-concrete-market
Trending Titles Rotator Cuff Injury Treatment Market | Soft Tissue Repair Market

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1579538/Emergen_Research_Logo.jpg

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precast-concrete-market-to-reach-usd-154-89-billion-in-2030--emergen-research-301709058.html

SOURCE Emergen Research

