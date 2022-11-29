U.S. markets close in 6 hours 10 minutes

PreCheck Health Services Showcases New Hereditary and Somatic Cancer Testing Capabilities at the A4M World Congress with Support From Pierian

·3 min read

MIAMI, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- PreCheck Health Services, Inc., a CLIA-registered, CAP-accredited high complexity laboratory announced a collaboration with Pierian, a global leader in advanced clinical genomics technology and services, to provide in-house next-generation sequencing (NGS) services that support cancer-related genetic testing for medical facilities and patients in South Florida with plans to expand nationwide.

PreCheck Health Services, Inc.
PreCheck Health Services, Inc.

PreCheck Health Services to provide in-house next-generation sequencing (NGS) services that support cancer-related genetics

Accessibility to hereditary cancer testing is limited by a patient's access to a clinic. PreCheck Health Services helps patients access precision medicine through their at-home concierge service. By supporting hereditary cancer testing, patients can now benefit from the advantages of NGS to enable more precise cancer diagnosis. Their first two NGS offerings are based on Illumina's TruSight Hereditary Cancer and TruSight Oncology 500 panels.

Frank Gillen, President & Chairman, remarked "We are excited to present our genomic solutions as an addition to our laboratory testing that enables physicians, health plans, and providers the ability to provide quality care to patients through precision medicine."

Lindsay Mateo, Pierian's Chief Business Officer added, "The collaboration between Pierian and PreCheck provides broader access to genomic testing that drives more precise cancer diagnosis and treatment for patients. We are excited to support the ongoing modernization of patient care by giving physicians access to best-in-class genomic interpretations and reporting."

Visit Us at the A4M Conference

PreCheck Health Services will be exhibiting at the 30th annual A4M World Congress from December 9th to 11th in Las Vegas, NV at booth #3102. PreCheck Health Services will be showcasing their newly validated cancer panels and offering the attendees detailed sample reports from the Pierian Clinical Genomics Workspace (CGW). This platform allows for efficient and accurate classification and interpretations of variants to inform healthcare providers with treatment options.

About PreCheck Health Services, Inc.

At PreCheck Health Services, patient health is our highest priority. Early disease detection and prevention comprise the core of our services. PreCheck Health Services has integrated a full platform of diagnostic services for private and public health, which not only offers products for disease prevention, but also an in-house high-complexity molecular testing laboratory.

PreCheck Health's Laboratory is a state-of-the-art laboratory that utilizes the latest technologies for a wide array of assays. In brief, our CLIA-certified, and CAP-accredited laboratory employs the use of Real-Time qPCR for molecular disease diagnostics and Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) for molecular pan-cancer profiling and characterization of somatic mutations in cancer, regardless of tumor origin. In addition to somatic mutations, we also focus on germline mutations, such as hereditary cancers, by providing genetic screenings and/or optimized treatment options.

About Pierian

Pierian is a partner in precision medicine, enabling clinicians and medical facilities to advance clinical genomics programs and modernize patient care. Pierian was founded on a belief in the potential of genomics to transform human health, and they are working to ensure that communities anywhere can experience these benefits. Pierian curates the world's genetic knowledge, and its advanced interpretation technology combines this knowledge base with adaptive learning algorithms that connect diverse sources of information through machine learning. When applied in clinical settings, the Pierian platform is paired with enabling services that support workflow design, implementation, validation, interpretation, and reimbursement. For more information, visit www.pieriandx.com.

Contact
Frank Gillen: fgillen@precheckheatlh.com
For more information download our brochures by clicking here

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precheck-health-services-showcases-new-hereditary-and-somatic-cancer-testing-capabilities-at-the-a4m-world-congress-with-support-from-pierian-301688993.html

SOURCE PreCheck Health Services, Inc.

