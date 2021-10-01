U.S. markets open in 1 hour 3 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,316.50
    +18.75 (+0.44%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,888.00
    +166.00 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,732.25
    +49.75 (+0.34%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,212.10
    +11.30 (+0.51%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    74.53
    -0.50 (-0.67%)
     

  • Gold

    1,751.70
    -5.30 (-0.30%)
     

  • Silver

    22.32
    +0.27 (+1.24%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1602
    +0.0017 (+0.15%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5290
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    22.69
    +0.13 (+0.58%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3541
    +0.0066 (+0.49%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    111.1980
    -0.0920 (-0.08%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    47,727.02
    +4,518.57 (+10.46%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,176.93
    +94.49 (+8.73%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,047.41
    -39.01 (-0.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,771.07
    -681.59 (-2.31%)
     

Precigen ActoBio Announces Additional Positive Interim Data from Phase 1b/2a Study of AG019 ActoBiotics™, A Novel Therapy Designed to Address the Underlying Cause of Type 1 Diabetes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·10 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

- Latest results presented at the EASD 57th Annual Meeting -

- AG019 monotherapy and AG019 combination therapy resulted in stabilization of HbA1c and IDAA1c levels, important indicators of long-term glycemic control associated with reduced risk of microvascular complications in T1D patients -

- Mechanistic analysis showed AG019 treatment resulted in reduction of conventional T-cells with an inflammatory phenotype -

- New metabolic results strengthen previously reported data on C-peptide and antigen-specific immune modulation for the AG019 monotherapy and AG019 combination therapy -

- Monotherapy results suggest the potential for AG019 as a standalone therapeutic agent for T1D -

GERMANTOWN, Md., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen ActoBio, an innovative clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on a new class of microbe-based therapeutic agents and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), today announced additional positive interim data from the ongoing Phase 1b/2a clinical study investigating AG019 ActoBiotics™ for the treatment of recent-onset type 1 diabetes (T1D) (clinical trial identifier: NCT03751007, EudraCT 2017-002871-24). Results were presented in an oral presentation entitled, "AG019 ActoBiotics as monotherapy or in association with teplizumab in recent-onset type 1 diabetes was safe and demonstrated encouraging metabolic and immunological effects" at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) 57th Annual Meeting by Chantal Mathieu, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine at the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium.

Precigen ActoBio Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precigen ActoBio,Precigen, Inc.)
Precigen ActoBio Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precigen ActoBio,Precigen, Inc.)

The Phase 1b open-label portion of the study evaluates the safety and tolerability of AG019 as a monotherapy in adult (age 18-42) and adolescent (age 12-17) patients. The Phase 2a double-blind portion of the study investigates the safety and tolerability of AG019 in combination with an investigational anti-CD3 monoclonal antibody, teplizumab (PRV-031).

Previously reported Phase 1b/2a topline data showed the potential of oral AG019 treatment to preserve insulin production in recent-onset T1D through its capacity to induce antigen-specific immune modulation:

  • The primary endpoint of both the Phase 1b AG019 monotherapy study and the Phase 2a AG019 combination therapy study was met.

  • AG019 was well tolerated as a monotherapy and in combination with teplizumab with no serious adverse events (SAEs) reported.

  • A single 8-week treatment cycle of oral AG019 as a monotherapy and in combination with teplizumab showed stabilization or increase of C-peptide levels during the first 6 months post treatment initiation in recent-onset T1D.

  • In an independent analysis performed by the Immune Tolerance Network (ITN), a leading independent research group sponsored by the US National Institutes of Health, oral AG019 treatment induced antigen-specific tolerance in conjunction with the reduction of disease-specific T-cell responses 6 months post treatment initiation. The extent of the antigen-specific tolerance was similar in both the AG019 monotherapy and combination therapy indicating that this effect may be attributed to the oral AG019 treatment.

New clinical results presented at EASD include:

Phase 1b oral AG019 monotherapy:

Dosing: Patients received a daily dose of oral AG019 monotherapy for 8 weeks and were evaluated for pharmacodynamic and metabolic markers. The average time of T1D diagnosis was 104 days at dosing initiation.

Clinical Activity*: New AG019 monotherapy data show that glycated hemoglobin (HbA1c) was below the 7% target for 100% of adult patients (9 of 9) and 92% of the patients aged 17 years and above (11 of 12) up to 12 months after dosing initiation. An HbA1c level below 7% is an important indicator of long-term glycemic control as defined by the American Diabetes Association (ADA). Moreover, insulin-dose adjusted HbA1c (IDAA1c) is a model that uses both weight-adjusted insulin dose and HbA1c in the same formula to reduce the influence of the insulin treatment regimen. A stabilization of IDAA1c below 9 was demonstrated in 78% of adult patients (7 of 9) and in 75% of patients aged 17 years and above (9 of 12) up to 12 months after dosing initiation. Stable glycemia, measured as a reduction of HbA1c/IDAA1c, is known to reduce the long-term risk of developing microvascular complications, including diabetic retinopathy, nephropathy, and other vascular complications.

Mechanistic Data: In an independent analysis performed by the ITN, the AG019 monotherapy showed a decrease of conventional T-cells with an inflammatory phenotype (% TNFα+) in 100% of adult patients (4 of 4) analyzed up to 6 months after dosing initiation, whereas the mean expression of the inhibitory receptor PD-1 remained overall stable.

Phase 2a AG019 combination therapy:

Dosing: Patients received a daily dose of oral AG019 monotherapy for 8 weeks in combination with daily intravenous infusions of teplizumab for 12 days and were evaluated for pharmacodynamic and metabolic markers. The average time of T1D diagnosis was 103 days at dosing initiation.

Clinical Activity*: New AG019 combination therapy data show stabilization of HbA1c below the ADA target (7%) was demonstrated in 70% of adult patients (7 of 10) up to 12 months after dosing initiation. HbA1c levels were below target in 75% of the adolescent patients (3 of 4) up to 6 months after dosing initiation and remained below target for whom 12-month data is available (n=2). In addition, a stabilization of IDAA1c was demonstrated in 100% of adult patients (10 of 10) up to 12 months after dosing initiation. Stabilization of IDAA1c was demonstrated in 75% of adolescent patients (3 of 4) up to 6 months after dosing initiation and remained below target for whom 12-month data is available (n=2). HbA1c and IDAA1c levels were below the target in 33% of placebo-treated patients (1 of 3) up to 6 months after dosing initiation.

Mechanistic Data: In an independent analysis performed by the ITN, the combination of AG019 and teplizumab showed a decrease of conventional T-cells with an inflammatory phenotype (% TNFα+) in 67% of adult patients (2 of 3) analyzed up to 6 months after dosing initiation, while an increase was shown in 100% of placebo-treated adult patients (2 of 2). Moreover, an increase in the expression of inhibitory receptor PD-1 in PPI and islet-reactive conventional T-cells was demonstrated in 67% of adult patients (2 of 3) analyzed up to 6 months after dosing initiation. This effect was not shown for placebo-treated adult patients (n=2) at 6 months after dosing initiation.

In the AG019 combination therapy study, the expansion of the exhausted phenotype in total CD8+ T-cells in adult and adolescent patients (n=12) was in line with previously reported anti-CD3 specific effects indicating an attenuation of the effector function. This effect was not shown for placebo-treated adult patients (n=2).

"AG019 showed stabilization of the long-term glycemic control markers, HbA1c and IDAA1c, for the majority of patients treated with the AG019 monotherapy and AG019 combination therapy," said Chantal Mathieu, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine at the Katholieke Universiteit Leuven, Belgium, and principal investigator for the AG019 Phase 1b/2a clinical study. "Antigen-specific immune modulation, which is the keystone for the mechanism of action of AG019 as demonstrated in preclinical studies, is now translated into the immunological clinical data in the Phase 1b/2a clinical study."

"The new data presented at EASD strengthens previously reported findings on C-peptide and antigen-specific immune modulation, and the exciting data for the AG019 monotherapy reinforces our belief that AG019 is promising as a standalone therapy. We look forward to further investigating the potential of AG019 in type 1 diabetes." Said Pieter Rottiers, PhD, CEO of Precigen ActoBio.

*Per Protocol Analysis Set: All data from patients who received at least 75% of the scheduled doses of AG019 and at least one dose of teplizumab in the combination cohorts and had no major protocol deviations affecting the main pharmacodynamic endpoints at the time point of data collection.

About AG019 ActoBiotics™
AG019 is formulated as an oral capsule of engineered Lactococcus lactis specifically modified to deliver autoantigen human proinsulin (hPINS) and the tolerance-enhancing cytokine human interleukin-10 (hIL-10) to the mucosal lining of the gastrointestinal tissues. Administration of AG019 is designed to induce specific regulatory T cells (Tregs) that could reduce or eliminate the destruction of insulin-producing cells, potentially stabilizing or improving endogenous insulin production.

About Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)
T1D is an autoimmune disease in which the immune system destroys insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas, resulting in a blood glucose imbalance. There is no approved disease-modifying treatment for T1D, which is currently managed through lifestyle modification and diet combined with exogenous insulin. Replacement insulin therapy is associated with a variety of near- and long-term adverse events, as is failure to properly control glucose levels within a narrow range. As of 2019, more than 463 million adults (20-79 years, diagnosed and undiagnosed) globally are living with diabetes with T1D estimated to account for 23 million to 46 million (5 to 10%) of all diabetes cases. Over 1.1 million below 20 years of age have T1D with an estimated 128,900, under age 20 years, expected to develop T1D worldwide annually.2

About Precigen ActoBio
Precigen ActoBio is a clinical stage biotechnology company and a wholly-owned subsidiary of Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) pioneering a new class of therapeutic agents created on the ActoBiotics™ platform. The ActoBiotics™ platform provides a new class of therapeutic agent, a unique delivery platform precisely tailored for specific disease modification, with the potential for superior efficacy and safety via local delivery directly to the relevant tissue. ActoBiotics are targeted, microbe-based, specifically designed agents that express and locally deliver potential disease-modifying therapeutics at disease sites including the intestine, the mouth and the nasopharynx, to treat a range of disorders. Precigen ActoBio has a strong R&D pipeline and an extensive portfolio of candidates advancing toward clinical development across a number of potential indications. Learn more about Precigen ActoBio at http://www.precigen.com/actobio.

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision
Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target urgent and intractable diseases in our core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated unique therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on Twitter @Precigen and LinkedIn.

Trademarks
Precigen, Precigen ActoBio, ActoBiotics, and Advancing Medicine with Precision are trademarks of Precigen and/or its affiliates. Other names may be trademarks of their respective owners.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Precigen's current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to plans, objectives, and expectations for the development of Precigen's business and the business of Precigen ActoBio, including the timing and progress of preclinical and clinical trials and discovery programs, and the promise of their portfolio of therapies. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the timeline for clinical trials might be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release. Precigen has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For further information on potential risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Precigen's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Precigen's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

For more information, contact:

Investor Contact:

Steven Harasym

Vice President, Investor Relations

Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850

investors@precigen.com

Media Contacts:

Donelle M. Gregory

press@precigen.com

Glenn Silver

Lazar-FINN Partners

glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

References
1 Greenbaum et al., Diabetes 2012
2 International Diabetes Foundation, Diabetes Atlas Ninth Edition 2019. IDF website

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precigen-actobio-announces-additional-positive-interim-data-from-phase-1b2a-study-of-ag019-actobiotics-a-novel-therapy-designed-to-address-the-underlying-cause-of-type-1-diabetes-301389445.html

SOURCE Precigen ActoBio

Recommended Stories

  • Merck says Covid-19 pill is likely effective against variants

    Yahoo Finance's Anajalee Khemlani discusses Merck's latest research showing its Covid-19 pill works against the virus.

  • 4 Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 25,750% to 2,970,000% in 5 Years

    High-growth stocks have dominated Wall Street for more than a decade -- and with good reason. According to Wall Street's consensus estimates, these four stocks are forecast to increase sales by 25,750% to as much as 2,970,000% (that's nearly 3 million percent) over the next five years. A clinical-stage biotech stock angling for its first approved therapy is a perfect example of a business that could grow from a relatively small amount of non-recurring revenue to a considerably larger sum of recurring sales.

  • If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

    Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of th

  • This Detail May Be Worth Billions for Moderna

    A potential authorization of Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) coronavirus booster candidate clearly would be good news for the company. An authorization of its booster could represent billions of dollars for Moderna -- and market share. Today, Moderna's coronavirus vaccine includes 100 micrograms of product.

  • Will you be able to afford health care in retirement? 4 ways to keep costs low

    Health care in retirement is a big-ticket item. Some planning, good insurance choices, and an understanding of your conditions and coverage can help manage the costs.

  • 2 Healthcare Stocks You Can Buy and Hold for the Next Decade

    The healthcare industry contains compelling stock choices for investors of all ages and trading styles. One of the things I love about healthcare stocks in particular is the fact that this industry can be highly defensive, meaning that regardless of what's happening with the economy or the rest of the stock market, established companies in this space generally garner a consistent stream of demand. On that note, here are two great healthcare stocks to consider buying right now that you can hold and keep adding to for many years regardless of what the market does.

  • United Is Firing Just 320 Employees Who Refused to Get a Covid Shot. Nearly 300 Decided to Get a Vaccine.

    United Airlines said Thursday that almost 300 more employees had uploaded proof of vaccination, cutting down the number of employees that would lose their job for failing to comply with the company’s vaccine mandate. United expects that number to continue decreasing. “This was an incredibly difficult decision but keeping our team safe has always been our first priority,” wrote United (UAL) Chief Executive Scott Kirby and President Brett Hart in a letter to employees.

  • Editas Stock Firestorm Rages On; CRISPR Gene-Editing Stock Flashes Sell Signal

    The firestorm around Editas continued Thursday as investors digested underwhelming data from a CRISPR gene-therapy test.

  • Why Omeros Stock Is Plummeting This Week

    Shares of Omeros Corporation (NASDAQ: OMER) are down 12.2% since Monday. Omeros didn't have any big news that would have affected its stock price this month. Its last real news was its second-quarter earnings report that came out on Aug. 9, which showed the biotech company reporting $28.8 million of revenue, up 37% year over year, and a net income loss of $28.6 million, compared to a loss of $35.1 million in the same period in 2020.

  • Merck CEO Sees ‘Multibillion-Dollar’ Opportunity With Acceleron

    Merck CEO Robert Davis sees "a multibillion-dollar opportunity" with the acquisition of Acceleron. Merck's Keytruda will lose patent exclusivity in seven years.

  • The Daily Biotech Pulse: Merck Confirms Acceleron Purchase, Regeneron Touts COVID-19 Antibody Cocktail Data, Takeda In-Licenses Huntington's Disease Drug

    Here's a roundup of top developments in the biotech space over the last 24 hours: Scaling The Peaks (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Highs Sept. 29) Acceleron Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ: XLRN) Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGRX) Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ: INVA) Down In The Dumps (Biotech Stocks Hitting 52-week Lows Sept. 29) 4D pharma plc (NASDAQ: LBPS) ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ: NASDAQ: AKYA) Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALZN) Applied Genetic Technologies

  • Why Moderna Is up Today While the Market Is Down

    Moderna (NASDAQ: MRNA) was having a healthy Thursday on the market. The coronavirus vaccine stock was up by 1.5% in late afternoon trading following the announcement of a new company facility, and on the back of generally favorable developments in the fight against COVID-19. Moderna said that it is investing in the facility, to be known as the Moderna Science Center and located near the company's headquarters in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

  • ‘There’s been a high rate of Covid-19 among pregnant individuals’: Doctor

    Dr. Tom Tsai, Senior Fellow at the Harvard Global Health Institute; Assistant Professor in Department of Health Policy and Management at the Harvard T.H. Chan School of Public Health, joins Yahoo Finance to discuss the latest on the coronavirus pandemic.

  • Misinformation online 'has significantly handicapped public health efforts': Doctor

    Medical Director for the Milwaukee COVID-19 Emergency Operations Center Dr. Ben Weston joins the Yahoo Finance Live panel to discuss the latest coronavirus developments as YouTube blocks all anti-vaccine content.

  • Why Moderna Is Investing In A New Science Center

    Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), which made a windfall with its COVID-19 vaccine program, is plowing back some of the largesse into R&D. What Happened: Moderna announced Thursday it's investing in a new science center, known as the Moderna Science Center, at 325 Binney Street in Cambridge, Massachusetts. The facility is touted to be environmentally sustainable and digitally enabled, occupying an area of 462,000 square feet. The company said the investment will go toward creating a purpose-built spa

  • Why Alzamend Neuro Shares Are Surging Higher Today

    Alzamend Neuro Inc (NASDAQ: ALZN) is surging higher Thursday after the company announced it received a written response to its meeting request relating to its Type B Pre‑IND application from the FDA providing a path for Alzamend's planned clinical development of AL002. AL002 is a patented method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine that seeks to restore the ability of a patient’s immunological system to combat Alzheimer’s. “We appreciate the thorough and mea

  • Biocept: A New Diagnostic Approach to Improve the Lives of Cancer Patients

    Battling cancer is often a long journey—and one that becomes even more challenging for the large number of patients who find that the cancer may have spread to their brain or spinal cord. Between 10% and 30% of cancer patients, and a much higher percentage of late-stage cancer patients will develop brain or spinal cord metastasis. There are an estimated 150,000 to 200,000 brain metastases annually in the U.S. alone. The top two cancers involved in brain metastases are lung (50%) and breast (15%)

  • FDA considering half-dose of Moderna vaccine as booster

    The U.S. Food and Drug Administration is leaning toward authorizing half-dose booster shots of the Moderna Inc. coronavirus vaccine.

  • Coronavirus can transform pancreas cell function; certain genes may protect an infected person's spouse

    When the coronavirus infects cells, it not only impairs their activity but can also change their function, new findings suggest. For example, when insulin-producing beta cells in the pancreas become infected with the virus, they not only produce much less insulin than usual, but also start to produce glucose and digestive enzymes, which is not their job, researchers found. "We call this a change of cell fate," said study leader Dr. Shuibing Chen, who described the work in a presentation on Tuesday at the annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes, held virtually this year.