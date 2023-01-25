U.S. markets closed

  • S&P Futures

    4,016.25
    -16.50 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,749.00
    -77.00 (-0.23%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,826.50
    -83.00 (-0.70%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,890.70
    -4.10 (-0.22%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    80.30
    +0.17 (+0.21%)
     

  • Gold

    1,931.50
    -3.90 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    23.69
    -0.06 (-0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0902
    +0.0013 (+0.12%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4690
    -0.0560 (-1.59%)
     

  • Vix

    19.20
    -0.61 (-3.08%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2327
    -0.0005 (-0.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.4890
    +0.3240 (+0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,646.97
    -438.45 (-1.90%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    511.52
    -15.76 (-2.99%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,757.36
    -27.31 (-0.35%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,416.68
    +117.49 (+0.43%)
     

Precigen Announces Pricing of $75.0 Million Public Offering of Common Stock

·3 min read

GERMANTOWN, Md., Jan. 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN) today announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 42,857,143 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $1.75 per share. Precigen has also granted the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 6,428,571 shares of its common stock. Gross proceeds from the offering, before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses, are expected to be approximately $75.0 million, excluding any exercise of the underwriters' option. The offering is expected to close on January 27, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions.

Precigen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precigen, Inc.)
Precigen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precigen, Inc.)

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is acting as the lead book-running manager for the offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co. is also acting as book-running manager. JMP Securities, a Citizens Company, is acting as lead manager and H.C. Wainwright & Co., LLC is acting as co-manager.

Precigen intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to fund the development of clinical and preclinical product candidates and for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The public offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 that was previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and became effective on July 2, 2020. The final prospectus supplement and accompanying base prospectus relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Copies of the final prospectus supplement, when available, and accompanying preliminary prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained from J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, New York 11717, telephone: 1-866-803-9204, or by emailing at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmchase.com. 

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Precigen
Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in our core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Precigen's technologies are designed to enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated unique therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Precigen's current expectations and projections about future events, including the proposed public offering. Various factors may cause differences between Precigen's expectations and actual results. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties related to market conditions and satisfaction of customary closing conditions related to the proposed public offering. There can be no assurance that Precigen will be able to complete the proposed public offering on the anticipated terms, or at all. For further information on potential risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause Precigen's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Precigen's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:
Steven M. Harasym
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850
investors@precigen.com

Media Contacts:
Donelle M. Gregory
press@precigen.com

Glenn Silver
Lazar-FINN Partners
glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precigen-announces-pricing-of-75-0-million-public-offering-of-common-stock-301729966.html

SOURCE Precigen, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Cathie Wood Watch: Ark Unloads Some of a Favorite

    Famed investor Cathie Wood, chief executive of Ark Investment Management, unloaded one of her favorite stocks Jan. 23, perhaps trying to take advantage of its recent rebound. Ark funds dumped 175,491 shares of Exact Sciences , a medical diagnostics company famous for its at-home colon cancer test. Exact Sciences is the biggest holding in Wood's flagship Ark Innovation ETF .

  • Elon Musk Accuses Two Influential Firms of Controlling the Stock Market

    Elon Musk likes to attack circles of power. During the past few weeks, the Techno King, as he's known at Tesla , has lashed out at Dr Anthony Fauci, the face of America's response to the Covid-19 pandemic despite the risks that such an attack could backfire on him and more specifically on some of his companies like tesla whose the customer base is made up of progressives. The latter are often ardent defenders of Dr. Fauci.

  • Tesla gets green light from Wall Street ahead of earnings

    Yahoo Finance's Pras Subramanian discusses Wall Street's attitude toward Tesla stock going into the company's earnings.

  • Stocks in focus: 3M, Union Pacific, Verizon

    Shares of 3M closed lower following news of layoffs, Union Pacific stock fell after reporting fourth-quarter earnings, and Verizon stock closed in the green.

  • 12 Cheap Bank Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we will be taking a look at 12 cheap bank stocks to buy. To skip our detailed analysis of the banking sector, you can go directly to see the 5 Cheap Bank Stocks To Buy. Major banks like JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM), Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS), and Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS), among […]

  • Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) Q4 Earnings Miss Estimates

    Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) delivered earnings and revenue surprises of -2.38% and 0%, respectively, for the quarter ended December 2022. Do the numbers hold clues to what lies ahead for the stock?

  • Jeremy Grantham Warns of a 17% Plunge in the S&P 500 This Year

    (Bloomberg) -- The popping of the bubble in US stocks is far from over and investors shouldn’t get too excited about a strong start to the year for the market, warns Jeremy Grantham, the co-founder and long-term investment strategist of GMO. Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest

  • Microsoft Erases Gains After Saying Azure Growth to Decelerate

    (Bloomberg) -- Microsoft Corp. said revenue growth in its Azure cloud-computing business will decelerate in the current period and warned of a further slowdown in corporate software sales, fueling concern about a steeper decline in demand for the products that have driven its momentum in recent years.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall On Weak Microsoft Guidance; Tesla Earnings On Tap

    Dow Jones futures fell overnight, along with S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures, as Microsoft guidance overrode better-than-feared earnings. ASML, Boeing and Tesla are on tap Wednesday. The stock market rally traded in a relatively narrow range Tuesday after big gains in the prior two sessions.

  • Billionaires Worth $123 Billion Buy Stake In Kushner’s Thrive

    (Bloomberg) -- A group of global billionaires worth at least $123 billion are buying a stake in Thrive Capital, the venture-capital firm founded by Josh Kushner.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Washington of SabotageUS and Germany Set to Send Tanks to Ukraine, Breaking DeadlockCitadel’s $16 Billion Win Tops Paulson’s Greatest Trade EverIndia’s

  • Verizon stock jumps on earnings, subscriber growth

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss fourth-quarter earnings for Verizon.

  • Microsoft gave Wall Street hope, but then the cloud forecast turned dark

    Microsoft Corp. sparked a relief rally for the cloud Tuesday, then rained on that parade after less than two hours of joy.

  • Will Bitcoin mint more millionaires or is this just a 'dead cat bounce'? Here are 3 reasons why Warren Buffett says crypto 'will come to a very bad ending'

    The Oracle of Omaha never saw a future in cryptocurrency.

  • 2 Under-the-Radar Dividend Stocks With 8% Dividend Yields – or Better

    While the big-name stocks may get the attention and the headlines, they’re not the only game in town. And sometimes, the market giants aren’t even the best place to turn for solid returns on that initial investment. There are small- to mid-cap stocks in the market that can present an unbeatable combination for income-minded investors: share appreciation and high-yielding dividend returns. These stocks, however, can go undercover, slipping under investors’ radar, for numerous reasons, everything

  • 5 Warren Buffett Stocks That Could Skyrocket in 2023

    Berkshire Hathaway beat the market yet again last year, and some of its stocks have huge potential in 2023.

  • ‘Scared the Hell Out of Me’: NYSE’s Wild Start Rattles Traders

    (Bloomberg) -- A chaotic open for some stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange sent chills across Wall Street as dozens of the largest companies in the US seemed to erase billions of dollars in market value for no apparent reason, leaving some investors frustrated and others clamoring for an explanation.Most Read from BloombergUS Confronts China Over Companies’ Ties to Russia War EffortNYSE Investigates Technical Issue That Caused Wild Market OpenChina Slams US on Debt Limit and Accuses Was

  • Dividend Aristocrats Ranked: Top 15 According To Hedge Funds (Updated)

    In this article, we discuss top 15 dividend aristocrats according to hedge funds. You can skip our detailed analysis of dividend stocks and their performance over the years, and go directly to read Dividend Aristocrats Ranked: Top 5 According To Hedge Funds. Investors are flocking to dividend stocks as recession fears mount and uncertainty in the […]

  • The energy crisis may force drivers in the 'best country in the world' to 'think twice' about electric vehicles — here are 3 big stocks to gas up your portfolio

    Wake up and smell the diesel.

  • ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

    In the latest trading session, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (ZIM) closed at $18.69, marking a -0.53% move from the previous day.

  • World’s top stock strategist says investors are falling into a trap—again

    “The final stages of the bear market are always the trickiest,” Morgan Stanley’s CIO Mike Wilson wrote on Sunday. “We’re not biting on this recent rally.”