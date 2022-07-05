U.S. markets open in 47 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,785.25
    -42.00 (-1.10%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,735.00
    -326.00 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,467.25
    -144.00 (-1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,706.60
    -21.90 (-1.27%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    108.78
    +0.35 (+0.32%)
     

  • Gold

    1,804.70
    +3.20 (+0.18%)
     

  • Silver

    19.86
    +0.19 (+0.98%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0291
    -0.0133 (-1.28%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.8490
    -0.0400 (-1.38%)
     

  • Vix

    28.79
    +0.08 (+0.28%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1968
    -0.0136 (-1.12%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.7510
    +0.0910 (+0.07%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    19,436.64
    -260.80 (-1.32%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    421.96
    +1.82 (+0.43%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,096.14
    -136.51 (-1.89%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,423.47
    +269.66 (+1.03%)
     

Precigen Enters into Agreement to Divest Non-Healthcare Subsidiary Trans Ova Genetics

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • PGEN

–  Precigen enters into agreement to sell wholly-owned subsidiary Trans Ova Genetics to URUS for $170 million in upfront cash and up to $10 million earn-out over two years; close expected in Q3 2022 –

–  Transaction, upon closing, will solidify balance sheet and the Company intends to pay the senior convertible notes when due in July 2023

–  Divestiture of this non-healthcare subsidiary will largely complete Precigen's strategy to focus exclusively on healthcare

GERMANTOWN, Md., July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Precigen, Inc. (Nasdaq: PGEN), a biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of innovative gene and cell therapies to improve the lives of patients, today announced that the Company has entered into a definitive agreement for the sale of its wholly-owned non-healthcare subsidiary, Trans Ova Genetics, L.C. ("Trans Ova"), an industry-leading animal reproductive technologies company, to URUS, a holding company with cooperative and private ownership, for $170 million in upfront cash and up to $10 million earn-out based on the performance of Trans Ova in 2022 and 2023. Consummation of the transaction, anticipated in Q3 2022, is subject to customary closing conditions, including clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976.

Precigen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precigen, Inc.)
Precigen Logo (PRNewsfoto/Precigen, Inc.)

"We believe this transaction will support Precigen's mission as a premier cell and gene therapy company laser focused on the rapid development of our top clinical assets to maximize shareholder value and potentially improve the way devastating diseases like cancer are treated," said Helen Sabzevari, PhD, President and CEO of Precigen. "I am proud of Precigen management and the Trans Ova team for successfully leading the financial turnaround of Trans Ova operations to maximize the value of this asset over the last two years. We expect to have the capacity to pay the convertible notes upon maturity and to focus on fast regulatory paths for our healthcare portfolio."

Rabo Securities USA, Inc. is acting as exclusive financial advisor to Precigen and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP is providing Precigen with legal support for the transaction.

Precigen: Advancing Medicine with Precision™
Precigen (Nasdaq: PGEN) is a dedicated discovery and clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing the next generation of gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target the most urgent and intractable diseases in our core therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. Our technologies enable us to find innovative solutions for affordable biotherapeutics in a controlled manner. Precigen operates as an innovation engine progressing a preclinical and clinical pipeline of well-differentiated therapies toward clinical proof-of-concept and commercialization. For more information about Precigen, visit www.precigen.com or follow us on Twitter @Precigen, LinkedIn or YouTube.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Some of the statements made in this press release are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon the Company's current expectations and projections about future events and generally relate to plans, objectives, and expectations for the development of the Company's business, including the consummation of the prospective sale of Trans Ova Genetics, the use of capital from that transaction, the timing and progress of preclinical studies, clinical trials, discovery programs and related milestones, the promise of the Company's portfolio of therapies, and in particular its CAR-T and AdenoVerse therapies. Although management believes that the plans and objectives reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, all forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties, including the possibility that the sale of Trans Ova will not be consummated on the expected timeline or at all (whether due to a failure to receive, or delay in the receipt of, clearance under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Antitrust Improvements Act of 1976 or other third party consents required for the transaction or the failure to satisfy other conditions to the consummation of the transaction), the possibility that the timeline for the Company's clinical trials might be impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, and actual future results may be materially different from the plans, objectives and expectations expressed in this press release. The Company has no obligation to provide any updates to these forward-looking statements even if its expectations change. All forward-looking statements are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. For further information on potential risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause the Company's actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Investor Contact:
Steven M. Harasym
Vice President, Investor Relations
Tel: +1 (301) 556-9850
investors@precigen.com

Media Contacts:
Donelle M. Gregory
press@precigen.com

Glenn Silver
Lazar-FINN Partners
glenn.silver@finnpartners.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/precigen-enters-into-agreement-to-divest-non-healthcare-subsidiary-trans-ova-genetics-301580212.html

SOURCE Precigen, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 FAANG Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Among Meta Platforms (formerly Facebook), Apple, Amazon, Netflix, and Alphabet (formerly Google), there are two amazing deals and one time-tested stock to steer clear of.

  • Jim Cramer Advises to Recession-Proof Your Portfolio With Packaged Food Stocks; Here Are 2 Names Analysts Like

    Now that we’re into the third quarter, we’re stating to see the pundits sound off on what the Q2 economic data will show – and some of them are openly saying that second quarter GDP will record a contraction. Coming on the heels of the 1.6% contraction in Q1, this will put the US in a technical recession. Along with rising inflation and the Fed’s turn to higher rates and monetary tightening, this adds up a darkening economic picture. But Jim Cramer, the well-known host of CNBC’s ‘Mad Money’ prog

  • 2 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Absolutely Trouncing the Stock Market

    Berkshire Hathaway has returned to trouncing the market in 2022. Roughly halfway through the year, CEO Warren Buffett's company is down roughly 9%, while the S&P 500 index has slid roughly 21% across the stretch. Read on for a look at two companies in the Berkshire Hathaway portfolio that are posting eye-catching performance despite the tough market conditions in 2022.

  • 3 Beaten-Down Growth Stocks That Could Rally in the Second Half of 2022

    The stock markets just recorded their worst first half of the year since 1970. The biggest fallout of this bear market has been in growth stocks, with share prices of some falling by half or even more. Since growth stocks trade at high premiums, it's not surprising to see them fall fast when the markets turn choppy, especially on fears of an economic slowdown.

  • Morgan Stanley Says US Growth Slowdown Worse Than Expected

    (Bloomberg) -- The US economy is firmly in the middle of a slowdown that’s turning out to be worse than expected amid the war in Ukraine and China’s Covid Zero policy, according to Morgan Stanley strategists.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationU

  • 'The elephant in the room for Tesla,' according to WedBush's Dan Ives

    Some storm clouds are appearing on the horizon for Tesla bulls after a respectable second quarter.

  • Euro Tumbles to 20-Year Low, Putting Parity With Dollar in Sight

    (Bloomberg) -- The euro slid to a 20-year low against the US dollar as traders bet that the European Central Bank will go slower on raising interest rates as the economy risks being tipped into a recession.Most Read from BloombergPerson of Interest in July 4 Parade Shooting That Killed Six in Police CustodyBezos Slams Biden Over Call for Lowering of Gas PricesTesla Pauses Plants After Ending Shaky Quarter With a Production MilestoneBiden Close to Rollback of Chinese Tariffs to Fight InflationUkr

  • Shareholders in ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) have lost 60%, as stock drops 18% this past week

    Even the best stock pickers will make plenty of bad investments. Anyone who held ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. ( NYSE:CHPT...

  • A REIT With Large Total Return Potential and a Generous Current Yield

    The safe route is to buy shares, collect the generous dividends and reap the rewards when valuations revert back to normal.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall: Don't Feed The Bear Market; BYD Leaves Tesla In The Dust

    Don't feed the bear market, prepare for the next bull run. Tesla deliveries fell sharply in Q2 with BYD on tap.

  • Analysts Admit 10 Stocks Are Worth Way Less Than They Thought

    Analysts' price targets couldn't keep up with soaring S&P 500 stocks a year ago. Now analysts can't cut their targets fast enough.

  • 3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in July

    For well over a century, the iconic Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES: ^DJI) has been the most-watched stock index in the world. Originally comprised of 12 mostly industrial companies when it debuted in 1896, the Dow Jones has, today, grown to a 30-stock index packed with profitable, time-tested, and diverse multinational businesses. The maturity of the 30 components that comprise the Dow makes these stocks especially popular with the broader market undergoing its steepest downturn since March 2020, and closing out its worst start to a year since 1970.

  • 10 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider

    In this article, we discuss 10 best buy-the-dip consumer stocks to consider. If you want to see more stocks in this list, check out 5 Best Buy-The-Dip Consumer Stocks to Consider. Consumer stocks have lost about $1.8 trillion in market value so far in 2022, according to a recent Bloomberg report. This comes in light […]

  • ‘This recession will be the most severe yet’: Peter Schiff called the 2008 financial crash and now says the next downturn will be even worse. Here's what he likes for safety

    Schiff publicly predicted the great financial crash of 2008. Will he be right again?

  • Bitcoin Could Soar Over 40% by Year-End; Here Are 3 Stocks That Stand to Benefit

    Bitcoin might have cemented its status as “digital gold,” but one other widely touted purpose has yet to properly play out. The daddy of crypto is supposed to be a hedge against inflation but recent times have shown that soaring inflation has not provided a tailwind. In fact, Bitcoin's performance has followed the lead of the equity market, and mirroring the wide downturn in 2022, bitcoin’s price has tumbled over 70% since peaking last November. That said, the “death of bitcoin” has been announc

  • 10 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 10 best bargain stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, click 5 Best Bargain Stocks To Buy Right Now. Oaktree Capital’s co-founder and hedge fund manager, Howard Marks, announced on June 26 that the market is hot to invest in “bargains” amid […]

  • Is it Still Worthy to Own JPMorgan (JPM) Shares?

    Carillon Tower Advisers, an investment management firm, published its “Carillon Eagle Growth & Income Fund” first quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Carillon Family of Funds spans a range of investment objectives and asset classes designed for long-term investors. Along with the spike in oil prices, energy stocks […]

  • Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook Say Goodbye to Their Crypto

    Zuckerberg has chosen his moment well: the crypto sector is currently going through an unprecedented crisis of confidence marked by a fall in the price of digital currencies. Bitcoin, the king of cryptocurrencies, has lost 71.3% of its value since its all-time high on November 10, according to data from CoinGecko. Ether, the second cryptocurrency by market value, is down 78% from its November all-time high as well.

  • Is Google A Buy Or Sell As Stock Split Approaches?

    Here's what a fundamental and technical analysis says about buying Google stock amid rising fears of a U.S. recession.

  • ‘Are they actually doing anything to help my money grow?’ My financial adviser is mostly investing in index funds. Is there work he’s doing to make me money that maybe I don’t see, or should I ditch him?

    Question: If a manager is just putting my money into index funds that track the market, are they actually doing anything to help my money grow? As long as my money is within my risk tolerance, what is the point of the manager? Answer: Pros say if all the adviser is doing is investing your money in index funds, then yes, it may be time to cut ties with that adviser.