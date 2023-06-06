Precigen Touts Encouraging Data From Autologous UltraCAR-T Cells Manufactured Overnight For Next Day Infusion In Ovarian Cancer

Precigen Inc (NASDAQ: PGEN) presented data at the 2023 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting from the Phase 1 portion of the Phase 1/1b study of PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T in advanced-stage platinum-resistant ovarian cancer patients.

The company says that patients in the IV plus lymphodepletion arm showed stable or partial response in 90% of the individual target lesions. The case study demonstrated that repeat dosing further decreased tumor burden.

PRGN-3005 was well-tolerated with a low incidence of treatment-related adverse events (TRAEs), no dose-limiting toxicities (DLTs), and no neurotoxicity.

PRGN-3005, administered intraperitoneally or intravenously at doses as low as 2 million CAR-T cells, showed a dose-dependent expansion and encouraging persistence in peripheral blood.

Best responder achieved stable disease for more than 18 months after failing nine prior lines of treatment; results were achieved with two doses of UltraCAR-T cells in the low millions.

Incorporating lymphodepletion before IV infusion led to an efficacy signal as demonstrated by a decrease in tumor burden in 67% (6/9) of patients, with concurrent decreases in CA125 at Day 35 in 89% (8/9) of patients and stable or partial response in 90% of the individual target lesions.

PRGN-3005 UltraCAR-T cells are currently being evaluated in the Phase 1b dose expansion study at Dose Level 3 via IV infusion with lymphodepletion and incorporating repeat dosing.

Price Action: PGEN shares closed at $1.34 on Monday.

