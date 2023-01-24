Precious Metals Market size is expected to reach USD 333487.65 million by 2028 with Top Key Players Data | Fresnillo plc (Peñoles Group), Gold Fields Limited and More [118 Pages Report]

Proficient Market Insights

PUNE, Jan. 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Precious Metals Market" Insights 2023 : The global Precious Metals market size was valued at USD 243584.63 million in 2022 and is expected to expand at a CAGR of 5.38% during the forecast period, reaching USD 333487.65 million by 2028.

The report combines extensive quantitative analysis and exhaustive qualitative analysis, ranges from a macro overview of the total market size, industry chain, and market dynamics to micro details of segment markets by type, application and region, and, as a result, provides a holistic view of, as well as a deep insight into the Precious Metals market covering all its essential aspects.

For the competitive landscape, the report also introduces players in the industry from the perspective of the market share, concentration ratio, etc., and describes the leading companies in detail, with which the readers can get a better idea of their competitors and acquire an in-depth understanding of the competitive situation. Further, mergers & acquisitions, emerging market trends, the impact of COVID-19, and regional conflicts will all be considered.

In a nutshell, this report is a must-read for industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who have any kind of stake or are planning to foray into the market in any manner.

Precious Metals Market Research Report is spread across 118 Pages and provides exclusive data, information, vital statistics, trends, and competitive landscape details in this niche sector.

Client Focus

1. Does this report consider the impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Precious Metals market?

Yes. As the COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war are profoundly affecting the global supply chain relationship and raw material price system, we have definitely taken them into consideration throughout the research, and we elaborate at full length on the impact of the pandemic and the war on the Precious Metals Industry.

Story continues

Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.

TO UNDERSTAND HOW COVID-19 IMPACT IS COVERED IN THIS REPORT - REQUEST SAMPLE

The Global Precious Metals market is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, between 2023 and 2028. In 2022, the market is growing at a steady rate and with the rising adoption of strategies by key players, the market is expected to rise over the projected horizon.

Precious Metals Market - Segmentation Analysis:

Report further studies the market development status and future Precious Metals Market trend across the world. Also, it splits Precious Metals market Segmentation by Type and by Applications to fully and deeply research and reveal market profile and prospects.

Based on types, the Precious Metals market from 2018 to 2028 is primarily split into Pt, Pd, Au, Ag, Others

Which growth factors drives the Precious Metals market growth?

Increasing use of Automotive, Electronics, Jewellery, Chemicals, Others is expected to drive the growth of the Precious Metals Market.

Which market dynamics affect the business?

The report provides a detailed evaluation of the market by highlighting information on different aspects which include drivers, restraints, opportunities, and threats. This information can help stakeholders to make appropriate decisions before investing.

It also provides accurate information and cutting-edge analysis that is necessary to formulate an ideal business plan, and to define the right path for rapid growth for all involved industry players. With this information, stakeholders will be more capable of developing new strategies, which focus on market opportunities that will benefit them, making their business endeavours profitable in the process.

Get a Sample PDF of report - https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample/22382323

Precious Metals Market - Competitive Analysis:

2. How do you determine the list of the key players included in the report?

With the aim of clearly revealing the competitive situation of the industry, we concretely analyze not only the leading enterprises that have a voice on a global scale, but also the regional small and medium-sized companies that play key roles and have plenty of potential growth.

Please find the key player list in Summary.

Who are the leading players in Precious Metals market?

Fresnillo plc (Peñoles Group)

Gold Fields Limited

Barrick Gold Corporation

Anglo American Platinum Limited (Anglo American PLC)

Harmony Gold

Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

Pan American Silver Corporation

Lundin Mining Corporation

First Majestic Silver Corp.

Glencore International AG

Newcrest Mining

Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.

Gabriel Resources Ltd.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

Newmont Goldcorp

Kinross Gold

Get a Sample Copy of the Precious Metals Market Report 2022

3. What are your main data sources?

Both Primary and Secondary data sources are being used while compiling the report.

Primary sources include extensive interviews of key opinion leaders and industry experts (such as experienced front-line staff, directors, CEOs, and marketing executives), downstream distributors, as well as end-users.



Secondary sources include the research of the annual and financial reports of the top companies, public files, new journals, etc. We also cooperate with some third-party databases.

Please find a more complete list of data sources in Chapters

Precious Metals Market - Regional Analysis:

Geographically, this report is segmented into several key regions, with sales, revenue, market share and growth Rate of Precious Metals in these regions, from 2015 to 2027, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Turkey etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia and Vietnam)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What is the global ( North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa ) sales value, production value, consumption value, import and export of Precious Metals?

Who are the global key manufacturers of the Precious Metals Industry? How is their operating situation (capacity, production, sales, price, cost, gross, and revenue)?

What are the Precious Metals market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Precious Metals Industry?

Which application/end-user or product type may seek incremental growth prospects? What is the market share of each type and application?

What focused approach and constraints are holding the Precious Metals market?

What are the different sales, marketing, and distribution channels in the global industry?

What are the upstream raw materials and manufacturing equipment of Precious Metals along with the manufacturing process of Precious Metals?

What are the key market trends impacting the growth of the Precious Metals market?

Economic impact on the Precious Metals industry and development trend of the Precious Metals industry.

What are the market opportunities, market risk, and market overview of the Precious Metals market?

What are the key drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges of the Precious Metals market, and how they are expected to impact the market?

What is the Precious Metals market size at the regional and country-level?

4. Can I modify the scope of the report and customize it to suit my requirements?

Yes. Customized requirements of multi-dimensional, deep-level and high-quality can help our customers precisely grasp market opportunities, effortlessly confront market challenges, properly formulate market strategies and act promptly, thus to win them sufficient time and space for market competition.

Inquire more and share questions if any before the purchase on this report at -https://proficientmarketinsights.com/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/22382323

Detailed TOC of Global Precious Metals Industry Research Report 2023, Competitive Landscape, Market Size, Regional Status and Prospect

Table of Content



1 Precious Metals Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Precious Metals Market

1.2 Precious Metals Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Precious Metals Market Sales Volume and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (2018-2028)

1.3 Global Precious Metals Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Precious Metals Market Consumption (Sales Volume) Comparison by Application (2018-2028)

1.4 Global Precious Metals Market, Region Wise (2018-2028)

1.4.1 Global Precious Metals Market Size (Revenue) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2018-2028)

1.4.2 United States Precious Metals Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.3 Europe Precious Metals Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.4 China Precious Metals Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.5 Japan Precious Metals Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.6 India Precious Metals Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.7 Southeast Asia Precious Metals Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.8 Latin America Precious Metals Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.4.9 Middle East and Africa Precious Metals Market Status and Prospect (2018-2028)

1.5 Global Market Size of Precious Metals (2018-2028)

1.5.1 Global Precious Metals Market Revenue Status and Outlook (2018-2028)

1.5.2 Global Precious Metals Market Sales Volume Status and Outlook (2018-2028)

1.6 Global Macroeconomic Analysis

1.7 The impact of the Russia-Ukraine war on the Precious Metals Market



2 Industry Outlook

2.1 Precious Metals Industry Technology Status and Trends

2.2 Industry Entry Barriers

2.2.1 Analysis of Financial Barriers

2.2.2 Analysis of Technical Barriers

2.2.3 Analysis of Talent Barriers

2.2.4 Analysis of Brand Barrier

2.3 Precious Metals Market Drivers Analysis

2.4 Precious Metals Market Challenges Analysis

2.5 Emerging Market Trends

2.6 Consumer Preference Analysis

2.7 Precious Metals Industry Development Trends under COVID-19 Outbreak

2.7.1 Global COVID-19 Status Overview

2.7.2 Influence of COVID-19 Outbreak on Precious Metals Industry Development



3 Global Precious Metals Market Landscape by Player

3.1 Global Precious Metals Sales Volume and Share by Player (2018-2023)

3.2 Global Precious Metals Revenue and Market Share by Player (2018-2023)

3.3 Global Precious Metals Average Price by Player (2018-2023)

3.4 Global Precious Metals Gross Margin by Player (2018-2023)

3.5 Precious Metals Market Competitive Situation and Trends

3.5.1 Precious Metals Market Concentration Rate

3.5.2 Precious Metals Market Share of Top 3 and Top 6 Players

3.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion



4 Global Precious Metals Sales Volume and Revenue Region Wise (2018-2023)

4.1 Global Precious Metals Sales Volume and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

4.2 Global Precious Metals Revenue and Market Share, Region Wise (2018-2023)

4.3 Global Precious Metals Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.4 United States Precious Metals Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.4.1 United States Precious Metals Market Under COVID-19

4.5 Europe Precious Metals Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.5.1 Europe Precious Metals Market Under COVID-19

4.6 China Precious Metals Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.6.1 China Precious Metals Market Under COVID-19

4.7 Japan Precious Metals Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.7.1 Japan Precious Metals Market Under COVID-19

4.8 India Precious Metals Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.8.1 India Precious Metals Market Under COVID-19

4.9 Southeast Asia Precious Metals Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.9.1 Southeast Asia Precious Metals Market Under COVID-19

4.10 Latin America Precious Metals Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.10.1 Latin America Precious Metals Market Under COVID-19

4.11 Middle East and Africa Precious Metals Sales Volume, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2018-2023)

4.11.1 Middle East and Africa Precious Metals Market Under COVID-19



5 Global Precious Metals Sales Volume, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Precious Metals Sales Volume and Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

5.2 Global Precious Metals Revenue and Market Share by Type (2018-2023)

5.3 Global Precious Metals Price by Type (2018-2023)

5.4 Global Precious Metals Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate by Type (2018-2023)

5.4.1 Global Precious Metals Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate of Pt (2018-2023)

5.4.2 Global Precious Metals Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate of Pd (2018-2023)

5.4.3 Global Precious Metals Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate of Au (2018-2023)

5.4.4 Global Precious Metals Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate of Ag (2018-2023)

5.4.5 Global Precious Metals Sales Volume, Revenue and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)



6 Global Precious Metals Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Precious Metals Consumption and Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

6.2 Global Precious Metals Consumption Revenue and Market Share by Application (2018-2023)

6.3 Global Precious Metals Consumption and Growth Rate by Application (2018-2023)

6.3.1 Global Precious Metals Consumption and Growth Rate of Automotive (2018-2023)

6.3.2 Global Precious Metals Consumption and Growth Rate of Electronics (2018-2023)

6.3.3 Global Precious Metals Consumption and Growth Rate of Jewellery (2018-2023)

6.3.4 Global Precious Metals Consumption and Growth Rate of Chemicals (2018-2023)

6.3.5 Global Precious Metals Consumption and Growth Rate of Others (2018-2023)



7 Global Precious Metals Market Forecast (2023-2028)

7.1 Global Precious Metals Sales Volume, Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.1.1 Global Precious Metals Sales Volume and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

7.1.2 Global Precious Metals Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast (2023-2028)

7.1.3 Global Precious Metals Price and Trend Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2 Global Precious Metals Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast, Region Wise (2023-2028)

7.2.1 United States Precious Metals Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Precious Metals Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2.3 China Precious Metals Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2.4 Japan Precious Metals Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2.5 India Precious Metals Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2.6 Southeast Asia Precious Metals Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2.7 Latin America Precious Metals Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.2.8 Middle East and Africa Precious Metals Sales Volume and Revenue Forecast (2023-2028)

7.3 Global Precious Metals Sales Volume, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028)

7.3.1 Global Precious Metals Revenue and Growth Rate of Pt (2023-2028)

7.3.2 Global Precious Metals Revenue and Growth Rate of Pd (2023-2028)

7.3.3 Global Precious Metals Revenue and Growth Rate of Au (2023-2028)

7.3.4 Global Precious Metals Revenue and Growth Rate of Ag (2023-2028)

7.3.5 Global Precious Metals Revenue and Growth Rate of Others (2023-2028)

7.4 Global Precious Metals Consumption Forecast by Application (2023-2028)

7.4.1 Global Precious Metals Consumption Value and Growth Rate of Automotive(2023-2028)

7.4.2 Global Precious Metals Consumption Value and Growth Rate of Electronics(2023-2028)

7.4.3 Global Precious Metals Consumption Value and Growth Rate of Jewellery(2023-2028)

7.4.4 Global Precious Metals Consumption Value and Growth Rate of Chemicals(2023-2028)

7.4.5 Global Precious Metals Consumption Value and Growth Rate of Others(2023-2028)

7.5 Precious Metals Market Forecast Under COVID-19



8 Precious Metals Market Upstream and Downstream Analysis

8.1 Precious Metals Industrial Chain Analysis

8.2 Key Raw Materials Suppliers and Price Analysis

8.3 Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis

8.3.1 Labor Cost Analysis

8.3.2 Energy Costs Analysis

8.3.3 R&D Costs Analysis

8.4 Alternative Product Analysis

8.5 Major Distributors of Precious Metals Analysis

8.6 Major Downstream Buyers of Precious Metals Analysis

8.7 Impact of COVID-19 and the Russia-Ukraine war on the Upstream and Downstream in the Precious Metals Industry



9 Players Profiles

9.1 Fresnillo plc (Peñoles Group)

9.1.1 Fresnillo plc (Peñoles Group) Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.1.2 Precious Metals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.1.3 Fresnillo plc (Peñoles Group) Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.1.4 Recent Development

9.1.5 SWOT Analysis

9.2 Gold Fields Limited

9.2.1 Gold Fields Limited Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.2.2 Precious Metals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.2.3 Gold Fields Limited Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.2.4 Recent Development

9.2.5 SWOT Analysis

9.3 Barrick Gold Corporation

9.3.1 Barrick Gold Corporation Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.3.2 Precious Metals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.3.3 Barrick Gold Corporation Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.3.4 Recent Development

9.3.5 SWOT Analysis

9.4 Anglo American Platinum Limited (Anglo American PLC)

9.4.1 Anglo American Platinum Limited (Anglo American PLC) Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.4.2 Precious Metals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.4.3 Anglo American Platinum Limited (Anglo American PLC) Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.4.4 Recent Development

9.4.5 SWOT Analysis

9.5 Harmony Gold

9.5.1 Harmony Gold Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.5.2 Precious Metals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.5.3 Harmony Gold Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.5.4 Recent Development

9.5.5 SWOT Analysis

9.6 Impala Platinum Holdings Limited

9.6.1 Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.6.2 Precious Metals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.6.3 Impala Platinum Holdings Limited Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.6.4 Recent Development

9.6.5 SWOT Analysis

9.7 Pan American Silver Corporation

9.7.1 Pan American Silver Corporation Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.7.2 Precious Metals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.7.3 Pan American Silver Corporation Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.7.4 Recent Development

9.7.5 SWOT Analysis

9.8 Lundin Mining Corporation

9.8.1 Lundin Mining Corporation Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.8.2 Precious Metals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.8.3 Lundin Mining Corporation Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.8.4 Recent Development

9.8.5 SWOT Analysis

9.9 First Majestic Silver Corp.

9.9.1 First Majestic Silver Corp. Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.9.2 Precious Metals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.9.3 First Majestic Silver Corp. Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.9.4 Recent Development

9.9.5 SWOT Analysis

9.10 Glencore International AG

9.10.1 Glencore International AG Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.10.2 Precious Metals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.10.3 Glencore International AG Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.10.4 Recent Development

9.10.5 SWOT Analysis

9.11 Newcrest Mining

9.11.1 Newcrest Mining Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.11.2 Precious Metals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.11.3 Newcrest Mining Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.11.4 Recent Development

9.11.5 SWOT Analysis

9.12 Freeport-Mcmoran Inc.

9.12.1 Freeport-Mcmoran Inc. Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.12.2 Precious Metals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.12.3 Freeport-Mcmoran Inc. Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.12.4 Recent Development

9.12.5 SWOT Analysis

9.13 Gabriel Resources Ltd.

9.13.1 Gabriel Resources Ltd. Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.13.2 Precious Metals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.13.3 Gabriel Resources Ltd. Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.13.4 Recent Development

9.13.5 SWOT Analysis

9.14 First Quantum Minerals Ltd.

9.14.1 First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.14.2 Precious Metals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.14.3 First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.14.4 Recent Development

9.14.5 SWOT Analysis

9.15 Newmont Goldcorp

9.15.1 Newmont Goldcorp Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.15.2 Precious Metals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.15.3 Newmont Goldcorp Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.15.4 Recent Development

9.15.5 SWOT Analysis

9.16 Kinross Gold

9.16.1 Kinross Gold Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Region and Competitors

9.16.2 Precious Metals Product Profiles, Application and Specification

9.16.3 Kinross Gold Market Performance (2018-2023)

9.16.4 Recent Development

9.16.5 SWOT Analysis



10 Research Findings and Conclusion



11 Appendix

11.1 Methodology

11.2 Research Data Source

Purchase this report (Price 3250 USD for a single-user license) -https://proficientmarketinsights.com/purchase/22382323

CONTACT: Proficient market insights Phone : +1 424 253 0807 Phone : +44 203 239 8187 Email : sales@proficientmarketinsights.com Web: https://proficientmarketinsights.com/



