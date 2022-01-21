U.S. markets open in 3 hours 23 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,472.75
    -2.00 (-0.04%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,669.00
    +53.00 (+0.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    14,787.50
    -53.50 (-0.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,028.00
    +6.80 (+0.34%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.22
    -1.33 (-1.55%)
     

  • Gold

    1,833.80
    -8.80 (-0.48%)
     

  • Silver

    24.48
    -0.24 (-0.95%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1340
    +0.0023 (+0.20%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.8330
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    26.04
    +2.19 (+9.18%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3564
    -0.0036 (-0.26%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    113.8890
    -0.2110 (-0.18%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,970.34
    -3,175.38 (-7.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    921.15
    -74.11 (-7.45%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,531.07
    -53.94 (-0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,522.26
    -250.67 (-0.90%)
     

Precious Metals Market Worth USD 403.08 Billion by 2028 | Global Precious Metals Industry Share, Manufactures, and Development Report by Fortune Business Insights

Fortune Business Insights
·6 min read

Companies covered in precious metals market report are Newmont Corporation (U.S.) Barrick Gold Corporation (Canada), AngloGold Ashanti Limited (South Africa), Kinross Gold Corporation (Canada), Newcrest Mining Limited (Australia), Gold Fields Limited (South Africa), Freeport-McMoRan (U.S.), PJSC Polyus (Russia), Anglo American Platinum Limited (South Africa), Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (South Africa), and other players profiled

Pune, India, Jan. 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global precious metals market size is expected to gain momentum by reaching USD 403.08 billion by 2028 from USD 275.40 billion in 2021, while exhibiting a CAGR of 5.6% between 2021 to 2028. In its report titled “Precious Metals Market, 2021-2028,” Fortune Business Insights™ mentions that the market stood at USD 261.94 billion in 2020.

The increasing investments in a commodity such as gold due to its low-risk factor compared to other investments such as equities, bonds, or real estate are fueling the market. Moreover, gold, silver, and platinum are the most preferred metals to produce jewelry due to their luster and malleability. Therefore, the increasing demand for jewelry from consumers is resulting in market growth.

COVID-19 Impact

The pandemic inflicted significant damage to the market, as mining and manufacturing units were shut. Moreover, the unavailability of workers also impacted the market, which led to a decline in demand from industrial and jewelry applications. However, investments in precious metals witnessed significant growth during the pandemic surge. For instance, in a report by the World Gold Council, the global investment in gold increased by 40% in 2020, compared to 2019.

Get a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/precious-metals-market-105747

Fortune Business Insights™ lists out all the precious metals market companies that are presently striving to reduce the impact of Covid-19 pandemic on the market:

  • Newmont Corporation (U.S.)

  • Barrick Gold Corporation (Canada)

  • AngloGold Ashanti Limited (South Africa)

  • Kinross Gold Corporation (Canada)

  • Newcrest Mining Limited (Australia)

  • Gold Fields Limited (South Africa)

  • Freeport-McMoRan (U.S.)

  • PJSC Polyus (Russia)

  • Anglo American Platinum Limited (South Africa)

  • Impala Platinum Holdings Limited (South Africa)

  • Other Players

What does the Report Provide?

The market report provides a detailed analysis of several factors, such as the key drivers and restraints that will impact growth. Additionally, the report provides insights into the regional analysis that covers different regions, contributing to the growth of the market. It includes the competitive landscape that involves the leading companies and the adoption of strategies to introduce new products, announce partnerships, and collaborate to contribute to the growth of the market.

Driving Factor

High Demand from Electrical & Electronics Industry to Drive Market Growth

The growing demand for metals from end-users such as automotive and electrical & electronics are increasing the demand for valuable metals. The automotive industry uses platinum and palladium metals in catalytic converters. Additionally, governments worldwide have become more aware of the climate crisis, therefore to meet the substandard of carbon emissions, vehicles have boosted the demand for platinum. Furthermore, the use of silver in the electrical & electronics industry, as stated by Silver Institute, accounted for 10.2% of the total silver demand in 2020 as silver is used in solar panels to conduct electricity with the highest efficiency. These factors are expected to drive the precious metals market growth.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific to Dominate Backed by Increased Consumption of Gold

Asia Pacific is expected to remain at the forefront and hold the highest position in the market for precious metals during the forecast period owing to increased consumption of gold in the region. For instance, a report suggests that China and India are top consumers of gold worldwide. China consumes around 984 metric tons of gold per year, and India consumes approximately 849 metric tons of gold per year. Asia Pacific stood at USD 135.04 billion in 2020.

North America is anticipated to showcase significant precious metals market share in upcoming years owing to the presence of minerals mines in the vicinity of the region, combined with the strong manufacturing capabilities in the region.

Market Segmentation:

By type, the market for precious metals is divided into silver, gold, and platinum group metals. By application, it is divided into industrial, jewelry, investment, and others.

Based on type, the platinum segment held the largest market share of 26.1% in 2020. This is attributable to its increased demand in the auto-catalysts application. Moreover, platinum has the ability to capture carbon and other harmful emissions. Therefore, industries are increasingly using platinum group metals to curb pollution.

Finally, based on region, the market is categorized into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Browse Detailed Summary of Research Report with TOC:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/precious-metals-market-105747

Competitive Landscape

Key Players to Focus on Collaborations to Strengthen the Market Growth

The market for precious metals is consolidated by major companies striving to maintain their position by focusing on new launches. For instance, in May 2018, the AngloGold Ashanti, along with Barrick Gold, sold its 80% stake in Morila Gold Mine in Mali to Mali Lithium. This mine is projected to produce 765 kilograms of gold in 2019, and the sale of the mine was estimated to be at USD 22 million.

Detailed Table of Content:

  • Introduction

    • Research Scope

    • Market Segmentation

    • Research Methodology

    • Definitions and Assumptions

  • Executive Summary

  • Market Dynamics

    • Market Drivers

    • Market Restraints

    • Market Opportunities

    • Emerging Trends

  • Key Insights

    • Key Market Trends in the Global Market

    • Key Developments: Mergers, Acquisition, Partnership, etc. .

    • Latest Technological Advancement

    • Insights on Regulatory Scenario

    • Porters Five Forces Analysis

  • Qualitative Insights Impact of COVID 19 on Global Precious Metals Market

    • Supply Chain Challenges

    • Steps taken by Government/Companies to overcome this impact

    • Potential opportunities due to COVID-19 outbreak

Industry Development

January 2020: Kinross Gold Corporation acquired Chulbatkan from N-Mining Limited, worth USD 283 million. It is a high-quality heap leap development project in Russia.

Inquire Before Buying This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/queries/precious-metals-market-105747

Have a Look at Related Research Insights:

Rare Earth Elements Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Type (Lanthanum, Cerium, Neodymium, Praseodymium, Samarium, Europium, Others), By Application (Magnets, Metallurgy, Batteries, Polishing Agent, Glass and Ceramics, Catalyst, Phosphors, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Copper Foil Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Circuit Boards, Batteries, Electromagnetic Shielding, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028

Magnesium Market Size, Share & COVID-19 Impact Analysis, By Application (Aluminum Alloying, Die Casting, Desulfurization, Metal Reduction, and Others) and Regional Forecast, 2020-2027

About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ offers expert corporate analysis and accurate data, helping organizations of all sizes make timely decisions. We tailor innovative solutions for our clients, assisting them to address challenges distinct to their businesses. Our goal is to empower our clients with holistic market intelligence, giving a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Contact Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ Pvt. Ltd.

308, Supreme Headquarters,

Survey No. 36, Baner,

Pune-Bangalore Highway,

Pune - 411045, Maharashtra, India.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com

Fortune Business Insights™

Linkedin | Twitter | Blogs


Recommended Stories

  • Nine Crashing Stocks You May Own Are Already In Serious Trouble

    The surface of the S&P 500 makes markets look calm. But look down just one layer, and you see some serious pain.

  • For Netflix, ‘the good old days may be gone,’ analyst says

    Santosh Rao, Head of Research at Manhattan Venture Partners, joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Netflix's fourth quarter earnings, the need to gain more subscribers, and competition in the streaming space.

  • ‘Good luck! We’ll all need it’: U.S. market approaches end of ‘superbubble,’ says Jeremy Grantham

    The U.S. is approaching the end of a 'superbubble,' potentially leading to the largest markdown of wealth in its history when pessimism returns to rule markets, according to legendary investor Jeremy Grantham.

  • The Nasdaq Composite just logged its 66th correction since 1971. Here’s what history says happens next to the stock market.

    The yield-sensitive Nasdaq Composite Index on Wednesday logs its first close in correction territory since March. Here's what history says happens next.

  • Stock market drop 'is an opportunity for some names,' strategist explains

    CFA and owner of Portia Capital Management Michelle Connell joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss Big Tech, energy and financial sector fund data, commodity futures, and Fed policy makers expecting three interest rate hikes in 2022.

  • Why Novavax Stock Tumbled on Thursday

    Coronavirus stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) was a bit sickly on Thursday. The latest development comes from over the Pacific Ocean, specifically Australia. After market hours on Wednesday, Novavax announced that the nation's Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA) has approved the provisional registration of NVX-CoV2373.

  • Why BioNTech, Moderna, Novavax, and Ocugen Stocks Are Plunging This Week

    BioNTech (NASDAQ: BNTX) stock is taking the worst drubbing, down 19.7% as of the market close on Thursday. Moderna's (NASDAQ: MRNA) shares were sinking 17.2%. Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX) and Ocugen (NASDAQ: OCGN) stocks were falling 18.5% and 16.2%, respectively.

  • When no stock-market lead is safe, here’s what history shows the Nasdaq’s near-term returns look like (it’s not pretty)

    Rallies are getting squashed and no lead appears to be safe for the stock market in recent trade. In fact, the Nasdaq Composite (COMP) intraday reversal on Thursday — when it was up 2.1% at its peak but ended down 1.3% — represented its largest reversal for a loss since April 7, 2020, according to Dow Jones Market Data. The disintegration of a big intraday uptrend comes after the Nasdaq Composite entered a correction — defined as a decline of at least 10% (but no more than 20%) from a recent peak — for the first time since March 8, 2021, and reflects the fragility of the market as it braces for a regime of higher interest rates and overall less-accommodative policy from the Federal Reserve.

  • Futures Mixed as Frayed Nerves Rekindle Bond Bid: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures were mixed while European stocks fell as investors assessed shaky company earnings and the prospect of higher U.S. borrowing costs. Bond yields dropped a second day.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertFutures Mixed as Frayed Nerves Rekindle Bond Bid: Markets WrapThe Stoxx Europe 600 Index touched t

  • Peloton stock plummets after the company halts production of bikes, treadmills

    Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith and Akiko Fujita discuss how the market is reacting to Peloton's production pause.

  • 4 Perfect Dividend Stocks to Buy if There's a Stock Market Crash

    Though crashes and corrections are inevitable, they're also an ideal opportunity to buy great stocks at a discount.

  • Peloton CEO Calls Report Claiming the Company Is Halting Production False

    Peloton co-founder and CEO John Foley said a media report that claimed the company was halting all production of its bikes and other connected-fitness products amid lower demand from consumers was false. CNBC, citing internal documents from the company, published an article earlier Thursday that said Peloton wouldn’t manufacture its bikes throughout February and March, halt output of its Tread treadmill beginning next month for six weeks, and produce no Tread+ machines in fiscal 2022. According to CNBC’s report, the company, in a confidential presentation dated Jan. 10, blamed increased competition and consumers balking at the high price of its home fitness gear.

  • Why Digital World Acquisition Stock Is Climbing Again Today

    Digital World Acquisition (NASDAQ: DWAC) stock has seen some volatile swings in this week's trading, but it's back to posting big gains today. The Trump-affiliated special purpose acquisition company's (SPAC) share price was up roughly 5.2% as of 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday. While there isn't any fresh news pertaining to Digital World Acquisition, the stock is getting a boost from today's market rally.

  • Investors jump into stocks as Fed "hysterically behind the curve" - BofA

    Investors pumped money into stocks and siphoned funds out of bonds and cash as global markets braced for higher interest rates, BofA's weekly flow show report showed on Friday. In the first 13 trading days of the year compared to the same period last year, equity funds have seen $52 billion of inflows compared to a similar amount last year while bond and credit funds have seen tiny outflows after heavy inflows, according to BofA using EPFR data. "Rates up and profits down is a bad combo for credit and stocks and the Fed is hysterically behind the curve," analysts led by Michael Hartnett, chief investment strategist at the U.S. investment bank, said in a note.

  • SoFi stock surge continues on record volume

    SoFi Technologies Inc. shares are soaring for the second-straight day on heavy volume as optimism continues to build for the company's banking ambitions.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise As Netflix Dives On Subscriber Guidance; Ugly Market Reversals Teach Painful Lesson

    Another early bounce ended with a sharp market reversal. Wait for this signal before rushing in. Netflix dived late on subscriber guidance.

  • Netflix reports earnings amid stock slump, Peloton stock crashes

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre details the big stories in the stock market on Thursday,

  • Trump Solicited Hedge Funds, Family Offices for $1 Billion PIPE

    (Bloomberg) -- When former President Donald Trump said in December that his nascent media company was raising $1 billion from a diverse group of institutional investors, the announcement was highly unusual in that it omitted the participants’ names.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessWhy Some Vaccinated People Resist Omicron and Others Don’tLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets WrapThailand to Resume Quarantine-Free Tourism as Cov

  • Steelmaker CEO Warns North America Market a ‘Falling Knife’

    (Bloomberg) -- The North American steel market is in for some rough months ahead, with excess supplies, rising inventories and shrinking demand, according to the head of Stelco Holdings Inc. Steelmaker shares fell.Most Read from BloombergEarly Omicron Breakthroughs Show mRNA Vaccines’ WeaknessJeremy Grantham Doubles Down on Crash Call, Says Selloff Has StartedS. Africa Covid-19 Infected Lions Prompt Variant AlertLate Rout in Tech Sends Nasdaq 100 Into Correction: Markets Wrap“It’s a falling knif

  • Cheap Stocks To Buy: Should You Watch These 5 Growth Stocks?

    Here's another cold, hard truth that many proponents of penny stocks don't tell you: Many low-priced shares stay low for a very long time.